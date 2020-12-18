The c. 10x P/E multiple seems far too cheap for a business capable of sustaining ROEs in the mid to high-teens % through the cycles.

Banco Bradesco's (BBD) recent analyst day event highlighted the range of longer-term growth levers available to the company, with its digital platforms a notable highlight. The near-term outlook also offered plenty of positives, and I am encouraged by management's commentary that the bank's results should normalize in the upcoming year, with expectations now for a return to pre-COVID-19 net income as soon as fiscal 2021. Overall, it is hard not to be bullish on Bradesco considering shares continue to trade at a discounted c. 10x fiscal 2021 P/E multiple despite the prospect of a return to a high-teens % ROE as soon as next year.

A Healthy Outlook for Loan Growth

The current macro backdrop is considerably less negative than initially anticipated. Industrial production numbers, for example, are already up 3.4% Y/Y, with trade levels in Brazil also back to pre-pandemic levels.

The broader economic resilience has driven strong consumer loan growth, especially in mortgages and payroll loans. Looking ahead, Bradesco's base case is for further strength on significant savings accumulation throughout the pandemic. Assuming an economic recovery does materialize next year (management is projecting +3.5% Y/Y), I see credit growth picking up. While Bradesco outgrowing the industry comes as little surprise, the extent of the outperformance at +8% Y/Y is notable. In line with the loan growth, management also expects net interest income (NII) to outperform.

Branch Rationalizations Drive Cost Savings Potential

In the meantime, operating expenses are on track for further declines in fiscal 2020 and 2021 as digitalization takes hold. The key cost driver remains a rationalization of the bricks-and-mortar footprint – Bradesco has mapped and converted c. 700 branches to points of service, a move which should yield 30-40% cost reduction and an improvement in revenue generation as well.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the bank will continue to convert more branches to points of service and initiate more branch closures, although at a slower pace than this year's c. 1,100 reduction. Additional cost benefits came from a reduction in administrative office space, which resulted in c. R$150 million/year in savings. As a result, YTD administrative expenses are down 5.5% Y/Y, in turn, driving total expenses lower by 3.9% Y/Y.

Limited Fee Pressure from Regulatory Changes

The upcoming Open Banking regulatory initiatives from the central bank will result in a more competitive environment, but encouragingly, management believes any impact will be limited as the traditional banking relationship should remain intact. The other key regulatory concern, the implementation of PIX (an instant payments platform set up by the Brazilian central bank), could more significantly impact the business, however, by exerting pressure on revenues from wire transfers and boletos. On the flip side, the revenue at risk from PIX is relatively small, while the learning curve associated with the new technology should also delay any shifts. This was backed up by management's guidance for fee income to expand in fiscal 2021, as a near-term pick-up in activity more than offsets pressure from PIX.

Native Platforms Lead the Digital Strategy

Thinking longer-term, Bradesco aims to leverage its native platforms (Banco Next, Bitz, and Agora) to support the bank's strategy to increasingly personalize its retail products and services. The bank has three pillars on the digital front - digital transformation (omnichannel, digitalization, and on-line onboarding), native platforms such as Banco Next (its digital bank), Bitz (its digital wallet), and Agora (its investment platform), along with open banking (where Bradesco will implement a bank-as-a-service model).

Thus far, Banco Next is the bright spot, now hosting 3.2 million clients (86% are new clients that were not in Bradesco's client base), with an average age of 18-34 years. The recently launched Bitz (digital wallet) also looks promising and is guided to achieve a market share of 20-25% in three years.

Most interestingly, management also noted that these companies are independent and could, therefore, be listed separately in the stock market or spun off. Additional options include new partnerships in the future. Either way, the fact that the bank is actively considering value-unlocking opportunities is positive and adds optionality to the longer-term Bradesco story. While no timeline was provided, I believe Next will likely be the first listing candidate considering its progress, although I am not expecting anything in the near term.

A Favorable Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Although specific guidance details will be provided later with the FQ4 results, there were some interesting tidbits to chew on. For instance, management mentioned the ongoing economic and credit recovery, lower loan-loss provisions, and efficiency initiatives as key drivers for better profitability in fiscal 2021. I thought it was especially positive that management's base case is already for a recovery to 2019 profitability, using some very reasonable assumptions (that the pandemic does not get worse and a macro recovery materializes).

Admittedly, fees should continue to be under pressure, but with another relevant drop in expenses in fiscal 2021, profitability is on track to improve significantly – at 2019 levels, this would imply an ROE in the high-teens %. Additionally, there is also the possibility of provision reversals next year boosting earnings, especially with only c. 2% of its extended loan portfolio classified as past due.

FQ3 '19 FQ4 '19 FQ1 '20 FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 Past Due Loans (+90 days) 16,024 15,026 17,759 14,428 11,276 Past Due Ratio 3.6% 3.3% 3.7% 3.0% 2.3%

Room for a Dividend Hike in Fiscal 2021

On capital allocation, dividends remain the preferred shareholder return option, although Bradesco is considering buybacks at the Board and executive level on a recurring basis. While there were no further comments on specific levels going forward, I am encouraged by management's focus on shareholder return. Furthermore, the fact that management is also considering an increase in the dividend payout ratio relative to fiscal 2020 is a major positive coming off a COVID-19-impacted year. Part of the increase will likely be funded by the release of a part of its excess reserves (note the Brazilian central bank has temporarily limited payout to 30% in fiscal 2020), so I see plenty of room to accommodate a higher payout.

Final Take

On balance, I believe Bradesco's successful cost optimization efforts, its favorable progress on its digital initiatives, and the faster-than-expected near-term recovery make shares an attractive way to play the post-COVID-19 theme. The core competitive advantages also remain intact, and I am still upbeat on Bradesco's leading banking franchise, along with its product and distribution diversity, all of which have led to Bradesco sustaining strong ROEs through the cycles (refer to the table below). Coupled with a relatively supportive valuation at c. 10x fiscal 2021 P/E and an ROAE in the high-teens % in fiscal 2021E, I am bullish on Bradesco.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net Income 17,189 15,084 14,658 19,085 22,583 Stockholders' Equity 88,907 100,442 110,457 121,121 133,723 ROE 19.3% 15.0% 13.3% 15.8% 16.9%

