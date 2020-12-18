The Merger Agreement only requires approval from these two regulators so Fitbit shareholders should receive $7.35 in cash shortly in their brokerage accounts.

Earlier today, the EU conditionally approved Google's buyout of Fitbit (FIT). The deal was first announced last November and has been held up due to a lengthy regulatory review. The buyout price is $7.35 and the stock closed trading today a bit below this buyout officer since the DOJ will also still have to approve the deal for it to go through.

Data by YCharts

Moving forward, I expect the DOJ to give this acquisition its stamp of approval as well. The DOJ is giving this acquisition a very close review, as it had granted a second look request in April. Second look requests are lengthy (as you can tell from the length of this pending acquisition) and quite extensive, including surveying the market.

Source: Medium

Nonetheless, I believe the transaction will ultimately get approved by the DOJ since Google had provided two rounds of concessions to get EU regulators comfortable. Additionally, as I previously wrote about, it is in their directives to coordinate on anti-trust reviews to ensure there are not divergent decisions that disrupt the market. In other words, it is unlikely the DOJ and EU were not in coordination on this review.

It is worth noting that there are still anti-trust regulators from other countries reviewing the transaction, including Australia. However, the Merger Agreement only requires approval under the HSR Act (i.e. the DOJ) and under the European Commission (i.e. EU's decision today). As such, once the DOJ approves the deal (which appears like it should happen in short order) all of the closing conditions will be met and the deal will close in a few business days thereafter.

Conclusion

With the EU's seal of approval, we are in the ninth inning of this ball game and the DOJ will likely approval the deal as soon as next week. If that happens, FIT shareholders will probably receive their $7.35 in cash before the new year. This may occur in the new year if the DOJ is not as quick to act as I believe they may be.

This article was originally published on my exclusive marketplace service, Invest with a Stacked Deck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.