Exactly one year ago, on December 16, 2019, Equinox Gold (EQX) announced the merger with Leagold Mining. On December 17, 2020, it announced another important acquisition (although a slightly smaller one). This time, Equinox will acquire Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF). According to the news release, Premier Gold's shareholders will receive 0.1967 Equinox shares for each Premier Gold share. Moreover, Equinox will retain only the Mercedes mine, the Hardrock, Hasaga, and Rahill-Bonanza projects. Premier Gold's South Arturo and McCoy-Cove properties, along with the Getchell project that is being acquired right now, will be spun out into a new company named i-80 Gold Corp. Premier Gold's shareholders will subsequently receive 0.4 i-80 shares for each Premier Gold share. Moreover, Equinox will participate in an equity financing arranged by i-80 and it will acquire 30% of the company.

Equinox wants to acquire Premier Gold especially due to the 50% interest in the Hardrock gold project. It is located in north-western Ontario and it has great infrastructure, lying close to the Trans-Canada Highway and Trans-Canada natural gas pipeline. The project is fully permitted and shovel-ready. According to the two-days old updated feasibility study, Hardrock contains reserves of 5.539 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 1.27 g/t. Moreover, the combined Greenstone Gold Property (Hardrock, Brookbank, Kailey, and Key Lake deposits), contains indicated resources of an additional 2.557 million toz gold, and inferred resources of 3.370 million toz gold.

The proposed mine focuses only on the open-pittable portion of the Hardrock deposit. A 27,000 tpd operation should be able to produce 385,000 toz gold per year, at an AISC of only $618/toz on average (chart below). The AISC should be low due to the economies of scale, as well as relatively high-grade gold mineralization (1.27 g/t gold is a very good number for an open-pit mine). On the other hand, the initial CAPEX is quite high, at $952 million. Therefore, having a 50% JV-partner is a good thing. Equinox's attributable gold production will be only around 192,500 toz gold per year on average, but its share of pre-production CAPEX will be only $476 million, which is much more affordable.

Source: Premier Gold

At a gold price of $1,400/toz, Hardrock's after-tax NPV(5%) equals $1.05 billion and the after-tax IRR equals 20.1%. However, at a gold price of $1,900/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) almost doubles to $2.039 billion and the after-tax IRR grows to 31%.

Equinox will acquire only 50% of Hardrock. The remainder will be owned by Orion Mine Finance Group that announced the acquisition of Centerra Gold's (OTCPK:CAGDF) 50% interest only two days ago, for $225 million plus contingent payments up to $75 million. Premier alone tried to acquire Centerra's stake back in March, but its $205 million bid was unsuccessful. There is little doubt that Equinox and Orion were aware of each other's transactions. Therefore, it is possible to assume that they have pre-negotiated a clear development path for the project.

As there are 237,395,482 shares of Premier Gold outstanding right now, Premier Gold's shareholders will receive 0.1967 shares of Equinox for each Premier Gold share, and Equinox's pre-announcement share price equaled $10.08, the transaction is valued approximately at $471 million. It is significantly above the price paid by Orion. However, as of the end of Q3, Premier Gold held cash of $52 million. The working capital of i-80 should include $15 million, so approximately $35 million (excluding any cash flows generated in Q4 and Q1 2021) should be transferred to Equinox, which reduces the price tag to approximately $435 million. Moreover, Equinox will acquire not only 50% of the Hardrock project, but also 100% of the producing Mercedes mine, 100% of the Hasaga, and 44% of the Rahill-Bonanza project.

The Mercedes mine is located in Sonora, Mexico. It has an annual production capacity of approximately 50,000 toz gold at an AISC around $830/toz. Its current reserves of approximately 300,000 toz gold should be sufficient for another six years of mining. But Equinox sees potential for mine life expansion in the satellite deposits. The potential is confirmed by recent drill results that included 10.17 g/t gold and 294.27 g/t silver over 12.7 meters, 7.49 g/t gold and 56.78 g/t silver over 8.1 meters, or 7.12 g/t gold and 26.21 g/t silver over 10.2 meters. But back in June, Premier Gold reported interceptions of 84.7 meters grading 6.31 g/t gold and 23.19 g/t silver, and 73.5 meters grading 6.38 g/t gold and 13.65 g/t silver.

Source: Equinox Gold

The Hasaga and Rahill-Bonanza projects are located in Red Lake, Ontario. Hasaga was the first mine in the Red Lake camp; however, it experienced only limited modern-day exploration. Premier Gold was able to outline open-pit resources of 1.755 million toz gold (1.124 million toz indicated, 631,000 toz inferred, at gold grades of 0.83 g/t gold and 0.78 g/t gold, respectively). An underground resource estimate is expected soon. At depths around 750-1,000 meters, Premier Gold drilled 76.12 g/t gold over 3.5 meters, 4.93 g/t gold over 17 meters, or 26.82 g/t gold over 7.6 meters.

Source: Equinox Gold

Rahill-Bonanza is 56%-owned by Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF). It is adjacent to Evolution's Red Lake mine. The property contains several known deposits (West Granodiorite Zone, Wilmar Deposit, PG70 Zone, Bonanza), all of them open at depth.

Conclusion

This deal further improves Equinox's growth potential. Mercedes and Hardrock, along with Equinox's current growth projects, should help to elevate its annual gold production over the 1.25 million toz level over the coming years. Moreover, there is significant exploration potential at Hasaga, and also at Mercedes. In the long term, Equinox's potential looks even better now (assuming that the transaction will be completed successfully). However, in the near term, the Los Filos blockade limits the upside potential and investors should be cautious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EQX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.