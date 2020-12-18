The largest three individual stock positions are Microsoft Corporation, Apple, and UnitedHealth and they add up to ~12% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to GMO’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on GMO’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/13/2020. Jeremy Grantham’s 13F portfolio value increased ~4% from $13.47B to $14.05B this quarter. The portfolio is diversified with recent 13F reports showing well over 500 different positions although most of them are very small. There are 46 securities that are significantly large (more than 0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The largest five stakes are Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). They add up to ~18% of the portfolio. Please visit our Tracking Jeremy Grantham’s GMO Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last report for the fund’s moves during Q2 2020.

As of October 2020, GMO’s 7-year asset class real return forecast is for the US Large Cap asset class to have a negative 5.2% annualized return on one end and Emerging Value asset class to have a positive 9.1% annualized return at the other extreme. The entire bond category is also forecasted to have negative annualized real returns over the next 7 years. The firm currently has ~$65B under management, a far cry from ~$120B that they had at the peak. The assets are distributed among separately managed, institutional, and mutual fund accounts. Their flagship mutual fund is GMO Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund (GBMFX) which was incepted in 2003.

Note 1: It was reported earlier this month that Jeremy Grantham has a ~4.8M share stake in QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). The ~$12.5M investment was made 7 years ago as part of a series of bets on early-stage “green technology” companies.

Note 2: In June, Jeremy Grantham said the US stock market was in a bubble. Last month, he reaffirmed it by saying the market is in a ‘real McCoy bubble.’

New Stakes:

Salesforce.com (CRM): CRM is a small 0.71% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between ~$186 and ~$281 and the stock currently trades at ~$226.

Stake Disposals:

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) and NIKE, Inc. (NKE): These very small (less than ~0.65% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced last quarter and disposed this quarter.

Stake Increases:

UnitedHealth Group: The top three 3.47% of the portfolio stake in UNH was already a very large ~18M share position in 2005. The position size peaked in 2007 at over 20.5M shares. The five years through 2019 had seen a ~75% selling at prices between $102 and $296. Last two quarters have seen minor increases. The stock is now at ~$342.

Coca-Cola: KO is a very long-term top five 3.21% of the portfolio stake. The position was already a large 7M share stake in 2005. That original stake was built to 23.7M shares during the 2007-2008 timeframe at prices between $20 and $32. The sizing peaked at almost 39M shares in 2012. The next five years saw the position sold down by ~90% to a ~3.7M share stake at prices between $37 and $47. Since then, the activity has been minor. Q1 2020 saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between $37.50 and $60. That was followed with a ~37% increase this quarter at prices between ~$44 and ~$51. The stock is now at $53.27.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): The 2.80% ORCL position is a very long-term stake. The position was already at around 14M shares in 2007. The next two years saw the stake built to a much larger 62M share position at prices between $15.50 and $24.50. Next few years saw selling at higher prices and by 2017 the stake was back at 14M shares. The five quarters through Q2 2019 saw another ~45% selling at prices between $44 and $57. Q1 2020 also saw a ~18% reduction at prices between ~$40 and ~$56. The stock is currently at $63.61. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Accenture plc (ACN): ACN became a significant part of the portfolio during the 2013-2014 timeframe when around 3.8M shares were purchased at prices between $69 and $85. The next five years had seen a combined ~50% reduction through minor selling most quarters. The stock currently trades at ~$264 and the stake is at 2.74% of the portfolio. Last three quarters have seen minor increases.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): JNJ is a very long-term stake. In their first 13F filing in 2005, the position was at ~170K shares. The sizing peaked at around 26M shares in 2009. The stake was sold down by ~40% in 2014 at prices between $88 and $109. 2016 saw another ~50% selling at prices between $97 and $125. The ten quarters through Q2 2019 also saw minor selling almost every quarter. The pattern reversed in Q3 2019: 23% stake increase in H2 2019 at prices between $127 and $146. The stock currently trades at ~$154. Last two quarters saw a ~15% trimming while this quarter saw a minor increase.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Wells Fargo (WFC): These two positions were built in 2017. The 2.43% USB stake was purchased at prices between $50 and $56 and the stock currently trades at $45.28. Q1 2020 saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between ~$29 and ~$55. That was followed with minor increases over the last two quarters. The bulk of the 1.53% WFC position was purchased in Q3 2017 at prices between $49.50 and $56 and it is now well below that range at $29.47. Q1 2020 saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$25 and ~$49. That was followed with minor increases over the last two quarters. For investors attempting to follow, these two stocks are good options to consider for further research.

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM): ANTM position was first purchased in 2014. The bulk of the current ~2% portfolio stake was established in 2017 at prices between $144 and $232. The stock currently trades at ~$314. Last three quarters have seen minor increases.

American Express (AXP): AXP became a significant part of the portfolio during the three quarters through Q2 2016 when around 6.5M shares were purchased at prices between $59.50 and $66. Next year saw a ~50% selling at prices between $52.50 and $75. Since then, there has only been minor adjustments. The stock currently trades at ~$119 and the stake is at 1.95% of the portfolio.

3M Company (MMM): The bulk of the original ~4.5M share stake was purchased in 2007 at prices between $74 and $94. The period through 2014 saw minor adjustments in most quarters but the sizing remained remarkably steady. 2017 saw a ~80% selling at prices between $175 and $241. It was rebuilt next year at prices between $184 and $259. Last seven quarters have seen only minor adjustments. The stock is currently at ~$177 and the stake is at 1.87% of the portfolio. For investors attempting to follow, 3M is a good option to consider for further research.

Merck & Co. (MRK): MRK is a very long-term stake. In 2014, it was sold down to a very small position at prices between $50 and $62. It was rebuilt in H1 2018 at prices between $53 and $63. Q1 2020 saw a ~20% selling at prices between ~$66 and ~$92. The stock currently trades at $79.82 and the stake is at 1.78% of the portfolio. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Cisco Systems (CSCO): CSCO is a 1.65% of the portfolio's very long-term stake. The position size peaked at around 37M shares in 2009. Since then, most years saw reductions and by 2019 the share count was down to 4.2M shares. Q1 2020 saw a ~35% stake increase at prices between ~$33 and ~$50. The stock currently trades at $44.82. Last two quarters have seen minor increases. For investors attempting to follow, CSCO is a good option to consider for further research.

Eli Lilly (LLY): LLY is a very long-term 1.43% of the portfolio position. The stake was minutely small till 2008. The following year saw a ~3.5M share purchase at prices between $30.50 and $38. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: Q1 2019 saw the position almost sold out at prices between $107 and $116. The stake was rebuilt next quarter at prices between $111 and $129. Q1 2020 saw a ~25% reduction at prices between ~$119 and ~$147. It currently trades at ~$173. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS): These two positions came about due to the merger of United Technologies with Raytheon and the separation from Carrier (CARR) and Otis that closed in April. Terms called for United Technologies to be renamed Raytheon Technologies and for United Technologies shareholders to receive one share of CARR and 0.5 shares of OTIS for each share held. GMO had a 1.23M share position in United Technologies. They also increased the resultant stakes substantially since. RTX currently trades at $70.64 and OTIS at $65.79.

Lam Research (LRCX): The 1.61% LRCX stake was built this quarter at prices between ~$294 and ~$385 and the stock is now well above that range at ~$486.

Abbott Labs (ABT), Adobe Systems (ADBE), Charles Schwab (SCHW), iShares Core MSCI Emerging Market ETF (IEMG), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Lyft Inc. (LYFT), NetEase, Inc. (NTES), Philip Morris (PM), TJX Companies (TJX), Vipshop Holdings (VIPS), and Visa Inc. (V): These small (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Microsoft Corporation: MSFT is currently the top position in the portfolio at 4.45%. It is a very long-term stake. The 2007-2008 period saw the stake built from ~5.6M shares to over 59M shares at prices between $19 and $35. The position size peaked in 2011 at ~68M shares. The next four years saw the stake sold down by ~80% at prices between $28 and $56. Recent activity follows: last eleven quarters saw a ~70% selling at prices between ~$88 and ~$232. The stock currently trades at ~$219. GMO is harvesting huge long-term gains.

Apple Inc.: AAPL is a top three ~4% long-term stake. It was a large stake in 2005 but was sold down next year. The position was rebuilt in 2007 but was again sold down next year. Similar trading pattern continued over the next several years. The four years through 2019 saw a ~75% reduction at prices between ~$23 and ~$82. This quarter saw another ~30% selling at prices between ~$91 and ~$134. The stock is now at ~$129.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the 4-for-1 stock split last month.

Alphabet Inc.: GOOG is a top five 3.20% position. The long-term stake was built during the 2007-2014 timeframe at low prices. The position size peaked at ~2.6M shares in 2014. Since then, the stake was reduced to ~306K shares at prices between ~$510 and ~$1717. The stock currently trades at ~$1741.

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA): BABA is a ~3% of the portfolio stake established during Q2 and Q3 2016 at prices between $76 and $108. Q1 2017 also saw a two-thirds increase at prices between $94 and $108. Recent activity follows. Q1 2020 saw a ~8% selling while last quarter there was a ~25% stake increase at prices between $187 and $229. This quarter saw a similar reduction at prices between ~$216 and ~$298. The stock currently trades at ~$264.

Medtronic Inc. (MDT): The very long-term 2.35% MDT stake was sold down in 2014 at prices between $56 and $76. It was built back up next year at prices between $66.50 and $80. Last five years have seen minor adjustments every quarter. The stock currently trades at ~$115.

Facebook, Inc. (FB): FB is a 2.35% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between ~$160 and ~$190. The stake has seen incremental buying since. This quarter saw a ~4% reduction. The stock is now at ~$275.

Texas Instruments (TXN): TXN is a ~2% of the portfolio position. The majority of the stake was purchased in Q3 and Q4 2016 at prices between $63 and $75. The stock currently trades at ~$163. Last few quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX): These were small new positions established in Q1 2020. DGX is a 1.26% of the portfolio stake purchased at prices between ~$73 and ~$116 and the stock currently trades at ~$121. Last quarter saw a ~22% stake increase at prices between ~$73 and ~$123. The 0.72% SBUX position was established at prices between $56 and $94 and it is now at ~$103. Both positions saw minor reductions this quarter.

British American Tobacco (BTI), Honeywell International (HON), iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), Redfin Corp. (RDFN), Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, PQ) (OTCPK:RBKDF), Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.B) (RDS.A), and STMicroelectronics (STM): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced this quarter.

Kept Steady:

None.

Below is a spreadsheet that shows the changes to Jeremy Grantham's GMO Capital 13F portfolio holdings as of Q3 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, QS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.