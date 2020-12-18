Nevro's finances are handily weathering disruptions in preparation for better days to come.

Nevro's Omnia launch has been dampened by the pandemic; expect good things as the pandemic moves to the rear.

This is the sequel to my 05/2019 article, "Nevro: Opioid-Free Pain Relief - Takeover Coming". I kept waiting for the titularly prescribed takeover of Nevro (NVRO). It has yet to happen; to all appearances at this point no such transaction is in the wind. This article will evaluate Nevro's making do entirely on its own.

It is spreading much needed opioid-free pain relief far and wide; my only complaint is that, of late, its price has run so far so fast. Nonetheless, it has good things in its future, no need for a takeover at this point. I evaluate it as an excellent name for acquisition on pullbacks. This article explains my thinking.

Opioid-free pain relief has been providing Nevro and its shareholders with an excellent living.

I am loathe to simply copy my previous article; although I do recommend it as providing a concise read on Nevro's path to its current prominent position as one of the top four spinal-cord stimulator [SCS] companies. Nevro has impressive competition including Abbott (ABT), Medtronic (MDT) and Boston Scientific (BSX).

For those who prefer a brief overview, I will state that Nevro was founded in 2006; it IPO'd in 2014. Its principle product is its "... Senza® spinal cord stimulation [SCS] system, which delivers Nevro's proprietary HF10™ therapy".

The article includes the chart below which shows how shareholders fared following its IPO up to the 05/2019 date of the article:

Since that time it has done very well for itself under its then new CEO Grossman who was an activist inspired choice as described in the article. The chart below brings the Nevro story current from 05/2019 to date that I am writing 12/17/20:

CEO Grossman's magic, whatever it is, appears to be working wonders for shareholders as Nevro's price is trying to triple over ~18 months. For those unfamiliar with SCS, the following provides a simple introduction:

Nevro offers a particularly effective take on SCS with its Senza SCS device as hereafter discussed.

Nevro's Omnia improvement to its Senza SCS device is providing advanced SCS

In 11/2019, subsequently to my previous article, Nevro announced the launch of its most advanced enhancement to its Senza SCS system, its Omnia device. Nevro's 01/2020 presentation at the 2020 North American Neuromodulation Society [NANS] included a 34 slide slide deck describing the SCS market and Nevro's approach to this market.

It characterized itself as an innovative disrupter (slide 6), with differentiated technology supported by best in class evidence. It touted its patent portfolio of 200 issued patents with 150 more pending globally. Its slide 8 pegged the US SCS market as $12.9 billion annually. It characterized the market as underserved with only ~10% penetration.

Nevro's NANS slide 10 characterized its Omnia system as providing maximum flexibility; the system's implantable pulse generator [IPG] offers a full range of frequencies. Nevro has coined the phase that Omnia provides "the entire SCS industry in one IPG".

Its slide 9 provides the following Omnia overview:

In addition to Nevro's Q4, 2019 FDA Omnia approval, it secured approval in Europe in Q2, 2020 with Australian approval following in 07/2020 (p. 25).

During Nevro's Q3, 2020 earnings call,CEO Grossman described Nevro's Omnia fueled revenues as follows:

...Omnia has provided an advantage to Nevro leading to additional market share gains. Even through the pandemic physician enthusiasm around Omnia and its versatile platform capable of offering HF10 and lower frequencies in addition to pairing of frequencies has led to a more rapid adoption among our customers than we initially anticipated. We believe these favorable trends confirm that the Omnia platform provides us a compelling reason to once again engage with every doctor practicing in the SCS space and we view most pain doctors and neurosurgeons in the field as potential customers.

Later during the call in response to an analyst question he explained his view that Omnia was more than a simple enhancement to Nevro's technology. As he put it:

I don't think Omnia is really a typical new product lifecycle kind of thing. You know, when you introduce a product that says you can uniquely and solely offer the most effective stimulation therapy for these patients in the industry and now you can offer what everybody else can do in the industry on a standalone basis or on a paired basis that's not typically is something that you can erode over the course of what might be considered a normal lifecycle. That is kind of a permanent and durable capability that can't be replicated without high frequency.

Beyond Omnia, Nevro expects to be enhancing its SCS portfolio with FDA approval for treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy

The slide below from NANS 2020 illustrates Nevro's segmentation of the SCS market:

It is moving on from its core market of back pain and leg pain where it enjoys significant advantages (p. 1) over conventional SCS. It is targeting markets for painful diabetic neuropathy [PDN] and nonsurgical refractory back pain [NSRBP]. Its recent Q3,2020 earnings report highlighted PDN.

Beware those with tendencies towards dyslexia; this is an area in which confusion of acronyms foreshadows overall uncertainty including on such basics as prevalence. Consider as noted in one journal, '[p]ainful diabetic neuropathy [PDN] is one of several clinical syndromes in patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN)".

For this discussion, the focus is on PDN, a vile affliction. PDN is more prevalent in those with type 2 diabetes (~30%) compared to type 1 (~14%). Neuropathy can manifest itself in a variety of ways, all noxious: from numbness to burning, to aching, to tingling.

It can seriously impact one's life; it tends to manifest itself at night, interfering with sleep. There are no current cures; there are two FDA approved treatments for diabetic neuropathy, Lyrica and Cymbalta. A third, the Qutenza (8% capsaicin) skin patch, was expanded for use to treat diabetic neuropathy in 07/2020.

Nevro is moving ahead rapidly with a DPN study. It presented preliminary data at NANS 2020 (slides 16-28) as reflected in the selected NANS 2020 slides below. It anticipates presenting complete 12 month responder data at NANS 2021. It has been in pre-submission discussions with the FDA and is looking for approval in mid 2021 with a launch in H2 2021.

The slides below show the clinical benefits of Nevro's technology, including "methods" slide 17 below:

and the conclusions slide below:

The two slides above are nonspecific. Those who want to delve into the details should check out the eleven slides. They tell an impressive story. The slide below showing a comparison in individual pain relief after three months between Comprehensive Medication Management [CMM] alone and Nevro's 10 kHz SCS + CMM looks to be a deal closer for patients in pain:

At this point CEO Grossman is optimistic but reticent as to the launch details and expectations. As he noted:

... when we get to the first quarter call, we will almost certainly dedicate a fair portion of that call to talking about the size of the market, how we're thinking about market segmentation positioning launch strategies and even investment level. So give us another quarter on that one and we'll provide a bit more visibility.

Accordingly, when it comes to PDN, investors will have to stay tuned. Based on the 2020 NANS slides, the level of enthusiasm expressed during the Q3, 2020 call, and Nevro's general performance reliability, I am quite optimistic.

Nevro's financial condition, strained by pandemic vagaries, nonetheless supports its ongoing operations without problem

At this point on 12/17/20 as I write, with its recent positive price movement Nevro is nudging up towards a $6 billion market cap. Its revenue trajectory supporting such market cap for the last five years, as excerpted below from its Q3, 2020 10-Q (p. 26), is decidedly mixed:

The picture of an upward march in revenues is muddied by its struggles prior to its Broadfin Capital assisted management shakeup in 03/2019. More recently it has been buffeted by the pandemic. Year 2020 should have been a triumph for Nevro as its first full year following its Omnia launch. Take a look at its guidance dated in February 2020 before the pandemic was fully anticipated

At its guidance low point of $435 million Nevro was guiding for an >11% revenue bump from its $390 million revenues in 2019. It didn't take long for the pandemic to spoil the glow, on April Fool's Day, 2020 no less. With its Q1, 2020 earnings release, it announced:

Due to the rapidly evolving environment and continued uncertainties resulting from the impact of COVID-19, Nevro withdrew its previously announced annual guidance for 2020 on April 1, 2020. Due to the uncertain scope and duration of the pandemic, and the timing of global economic recovery, the Company cannot, at this time, reliably estimate the future impact on its operations and financial results.

CEO Grossman later gave the following dour characterization of the situation, during his Q3, 2020 earnings presentation:

...this is a little bit of a lost year. ...we're kind of in suspended animation this year didn't get the full impact. I think that's true not only in our sector, but in others or even companies who pulled our delayed new product launches ... so I think we get, you get a little bit of a time out in the game for new product launches. [emphasis added]

Judging by Nevro's recent share price trajectory, the market agrees. Nevro is getting its time out; revenues be damned, Nevro's price is on fire. When it comes to stock investing, market timing is always tricky. Nonetheless even though the Nevro story is enticing, I am waiting for a pullback to get involved.

I have discussed Nevro's revenues, I will now turn to its expenses. The following excerpt from Nevro's Q3, 2020 10-Q sets the stage:

Nevro primary expenses are those to produce its product plus R&D, SG&A and interest expenses. Nevro's reduced operating loss from Q3, 2020 compared to Q3, 2019 reflects both an increase in revenues (p. 25) and a decrease in expenses described as:

The year-over-year decrease in operating expenses was primarily related to these travel and training related expenses, decreases in discretionary expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as continued management focus on driving leverage throughout the business, which began well before COVID

Nevro exited Q3, 2020 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $572.9 million. Compared to its net cash used in operating activities as excerpted below from its Q3, 2020 10-Q (p. 6), Nevro's liquidity is solid:

Conclusion

Nevro is an attractive growing company taking a lead position in a high tech, high growth industry. All investments have risks. Biotechs such as Nevro, which is still growing an accumulated deficit exceeding $485 million (p. 3) are particularly risky as can be attested by its copious risk factors splayed over pp. 38-71 of its Q3, 2020 10-Q.

I am optimistic for Nevro as I have expressed throughout this article. I hope to participate in the future growth that I expect for this company. Nonetheless, for the time being, I intend to watch it from the sidelines. Unfortunately it does not appear likely that it will need to access the capital markets any time soon.

I expect patience will be rewarded. I expect periodic pullbacks allowing investors to slowly accumulate a position at a substantial discount to its current price. Time will tell.

