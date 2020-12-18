The new mixed-use project in Arlington, Virginia, will drive revenue next year. BFS has several residential, office, and retail projects in the pipeline that will help revenue beyond 2021.

Revenue of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS), a real estate investment trust, did not suffer too much from the pandemic even though most of its revenue is derived from malls and shopping centers. The perseverance was partly attributable to anchor stores in malls that were deemed to be essential by the government. The REIT’s revenues will likely rise in 2021 due to its new mixed-use project in Arlington, Virginia. On the other hand, a few retail tenants may struggle to pay rent in the coming quarters due to lackluster consumer spending, which may limit revenue growth next year. The outlook for revenue beyond next year is bright due to several apartment and retail projects in the pipeline. However, BFS is currently facing a moderately-high level of risk because its office properties are facing threats from the emerging shift to a work-from-home culture. Further, the retail sector is not out of the woods yet as the shift towards e-commerce has not ended. The market appears to have excessively discounted BFS due to its retail-heavy portfolio. Due to the stock price decline this year, BFS is now offering an attractive total expected return. Consequently, I’m bullish on the REIT.

New Mixed-Use Projects to Drive Revenue

BFS’s revenue performed well during the pandemic despite the REIT’s exposure to the retail sector. The endurance was partly attributable to the anchor stores for BFS’s malls. As mentioned in the business update for December, most of BFS’s malls are anchored by big grocery stores, pharmacies, or banks that fall under the “essential” category. Around 99% of BFS’s total tenants are currently open and operating under modified operating protocols in accordance with state and local guidelines, as mentioned in the business update. The REIT’s revenue recovered by 7% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis, to almost the pre-pandemic level.

I’m expecting revenue to increase next year because of BFS’s new project called The Waycroft delivered earlier this year. The project comprises 491 apartment units and 60,000 square feet of retail space in Arlington, Virginia, as mentioned in the business update. Around 353, or 72% of available units, are leased. The leasing of the remaining units in the coming quarters will likely drive revenue next year. I’m not worried that the apartment units might remain vacant because the location is quite close to Washington, D.C. Further, Arlington, Virginia, is the home for Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) new headquarters.

On the other hand, some of BFS’s retail tenants may struggle to pay rent in the coming quarters because of the slump in consumer spending. U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in November, falling 1.1% last month, according to news reports quoting the Commerce Department. Due to the dent in people’s savings caused by the pandemic, retail might continue to struggle next year. Consumer spending may remain low as people try to recoup their savings or pay any rent or mortgage payment that was missed in 2020.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting no increase in revenue for the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2020. Further, I’m expecting revenue to increase at a low rate of 1% year over year in 2021. The expected growth rate for next year is below the average growth rate of 2.6% for the years 2016 to 2019.

According to details given in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing, BFS has a development pipeline of up to 3,700 apartment units and 975,000 square feet of retail and office space. These development projects will likely drive revenues beyond 2021.

Office Exposure Poses Risks

BFS is facing a moderately-high level of credit risk due to its exposure to office spaces. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a shift towards a work-from-home (“WFH”) culture that will likely pressurize occupancy and rental rates. Rent collection from offices worsened in November to 90% of total billings, from 96% of total billings in October 2020, as mentioned in the business update. On the positive side, the office segment made up less than 4% of BFS’s properties by square feet, as shown below.

The retail exposure also poses risks to BFS’s earnings as the shift towards e-commerce that started more than a decade back appears to still be continuing. Rental rates seem to be under pressure as new/renewed leases in 2019 had a lower base rent than the expiring leases. The following chart shows the difference between the base rent for expiring and new leases.

Moreover, there is a risk that tenants whose rents BFS deferred this year will be unable to repay next year in case the pandemic gets prolonged and social distancing restrictions get extended. According to details given in the 10-Q filing, tenants are scheduled to repay $5.3 million next year out of a total of $7 million of deferred payment. However, the total deferred rent makes up just 4% of the revenue BFS reported for the first nine months of 2020; hence, any further extension of the deferred amount will not be too disconcerting.

Expecting FFO of $2.96 per Share in 2021

BFS’s margins have historically been quite stable. Considering the expected low revenue increase and a stable margin, I’m expecting BFS to report funds from operations (“FFO”) of $2.96 per share in 2021. Further, I’m expecting the REIT to report an FFO of $0.71 per share in the fourth quarter that will take the FFO for full-year 2020 to $2.88 per share. The following table shows my estimates for revenue and FFO.

Actual FFO may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on office and retail properties.

Dividend Yield and Potential Price Upside Make BFS Attractive

BFS is offering an attractive dividend yield of 6.1%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.53 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the FFO and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 71.6% for 2021, which is slightly higher than the historical average but still sustainable. The following table shows the historical and projected payout ratios.

I’m using the historical price-to-FFO multiple (“P/FFO”) to value BFS. The stock has traded at an average P/FFO ratio of 14.8 in 2019 and the first nine months of 2020, as shown below.

Multiplying the average price-to-FFO multiple with the forecast FFO of $2.96 per share gives a target price of $43.7 for the end of next year. This price target implies a 26.8% upside from the December 17 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/FFO ratio.

The sum of the potential price upside and forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 32.9%. Although the REIT has a moderately-high level of risk, the total expected return is also high, which compensates for the risk. I also like that BFS’s revenues and FFO are very stable and that they mostly persevered through the pandemic this year. Consequently, I’m bullish on BFS. However, in my opinion, the REIT is not suitable for low risk-tolerant investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.