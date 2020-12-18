Besides A Vaccine, There Are Other Factors That Could Drive Stocks Higher In 2021

Main Thesis and Background

The purpose of this article is to take a look at the current macro-environment, and discuss a few tailwinds that have the potential to propel the broader equity market higher in 2021. As my readers know, I have approached equity positions cautiously in the last few months, and reiterated a strategy of selective buying in the new year very recently. However, markets have continued to push higher and I believe it is important to dig in to the reasons why. First and foremost, positive news of multiple Covid-19 vaccines, specifically their development and distribution, have propelled markets higher in the near term. Further, there has been progress on additional stimulus measures from Congress, which also bodes well for stocks and sentiment.

While those developments are important, if we look beyond these major headlines, there are other factors that could positively influence stocks next year. One, American homeowners have seen the equity in their homes rise dramatically over the past few years. Aside from contributing to a wealth effect, many are actually drawing on this equity. This is helping to keep consumer spending high, and could support discretionary sectors next year. Two, stock buybacks were historically low in 2020, for obvious reasons. This is often a bullish catalyst for stocks, and I would expect the resumption of buybacks to continue in 2021. Three, the amount of cash on hand in corporate America has risen this year, due to aggressive bond issuance. With defaults starting to decline in the second half of the year, the corporate sector may perform better than expected going forward.

In sum, there are positive factors out there. Yes, rising Covid-19 cases and stubborn jobless claims will be major headwinds, so I continue to view equities cautiously. However, in this review, I will highlight the reasons why stocks could push higher, so readers have the other side of the argument, and are therefore better prepared to make their investment decisions for 2021.

Americans Are Tapping Their Home Equity

First, I want to take a look at the state of the American household. Clearly, this has been a difficult year, yet many Americans are actually better off financially than they were in January. Despite a pandemic and rising jobless numbers, consumer spending has held up very well. This was a result of government stimulus, rising stock and bond values, and a continued increase in home equity. Of course, many Americans are struggling, both financially and with their health, but the result has been a very uneven experience to the crisis and the recovery. As a result, the U.S. consumer has helped to prop up the market, even though unemployment claims are elevated, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

So, how is this the case? For one, many white-collar professionals have held on to their jobs and incomes, which has supported the consumer environment. Two, home prices continue to rise nationwide, and has actually accelerated recently due to a tremendous demand for suburban and rural homes. In fact, the past year's sharp uptick in home values is noticeably more aggressive than preceding years, as shown below:

Source: St. Louis Fed

This is important for a few reasons. One, it results in what is known as the "wealth effect", which is a theory that suggests people spend more as the value of their assets (such as a home) rises in value. Even though a household may not have more cash or liquid assets, they feel wealthier as their home rises in value, which could lead to more aggressively discretionary spending. This is bullish for the economy as a whole, as well as corporate profits.

Two, homeowners do have access to this equity, if they choose to utilize it. The distinction here from the wealth effect, where people simply "feel" like they have more to spend, those who tap their home equity actually do have more to spend immediately. And, importantly, this is exactly what has been happening across the country. In fact, Americans are tapping their new found home equity wealth at historically high levels, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is this is a bullish sign in the short term. It supports consumer spending and sentiment, and could be an important factor in helping discretionary and cyclical sectors perform well next year. Of course, over the longer term, this puts households at risk, so there could be negative implications. Specifically, if home prices stall, or decline, then more homeowners could wind up with negative equity in their homes, which will have the opposite effect on consumer spending and confidence. Further, this puts households in a more leveraged position, as they are borrowing against gains that are not realized and could be lost. If homeowners are not wise with their equity withdrawals, the impact on the housing market could ultimately be a negative. Still, those negative points are issues to monitor over the longer term. In the short term, this could prove to be a tailwind for stocks.

Corporate Buybacks Are Likely To Re-emerge in 2021

A second factor that could support equity prices next year is the potential for corporate buyback activity. Given how challenging 2020 has been, with corporate revenues and profits under intense pressure (on average), buyback activity has understandably taken a backseat. As a result, the equity market actually expanded for the first time in a decade. This means more shares were raised on the open market compared to those bought back. Importantly, this is a sharp divergence from historical norms, as shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

This is an interesting development, especially given the large gains to equities this year. Despite limited corporate buybacks and an expanding equity market, the major indices have still registered healthy gains. This really speaks to the investor mindset right now - investors are extremely confident in stocks.

My point here is, this could be an area that helps push equity prices past their all-time high levels in the new year. While I am probably like many investors right now in that I am getting cautious on equities, perhaps corporations are not going to have to same caution going forward. Personally, I don't want to get aggressive at all-time highs and compound my losses if the market corrects. But corporations are less price sensitive than retail investors when buying shares. After all, it is not really management's money they are using, it is the shareholders. As a result, management does not feel the pain of stocks declining the way individual investors do, and won't be as deterred to buy-in at historically expensive levels. Ultimately, this could provide some demand for stocks, as corporate buyback activity is more price agnostic.

Corporations Have Raised Debt, But Also Cash

My third point speaks to the general state of U.S. companies. As readers are aware, this has been a challenging year, and many companies have slashed dividends, increased leverage, or gone bankrupt. Yet, there is light at the end of the tunnel, with economic projections improving for next year due to a vaccine roll-out. As a result, companies who have survived this year, will almost certainly perform better next year.

Now, this may seem obvious, but the point I am making is that many American corporations actually have little short term risk in terms of solvency, and this will support multiple areas. One, it will help restore investor confidence. Two, it will allow companies to expand to meet the increased demand for their products and services that 2021 will bring. Three, good cash management should help dividends rise more aggressively, which many investors rely on for income. All of these factors could help push up stock prices and/or earnings multiples.

To understand this point, let us consider that U.S. corporations are holding a record level of cash, at $2.5 trillion, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

As you can see, debt has risen this year, which is a concern, but so has cash. This will help with corporate flexibility, and the points I mentioned above.

Further, there are other signs that the worst may be over for corporate America. Specifically, an improving economy and a large cash cushion has helped to prevent more bankruptcies that had accelerated over the summer. In fact, the number of announced bankruptcies has been falling consistently since August, and actually hit a calendar year low in November, seen below:

Source: S&P Global

My takeaway here is that the corporate sector has shed some of the weakest links, and has seen solid short-term improvement. As long as economic conditions do not deteriorate further, we can assume debt levels and bankruptcy announcements are not going to get worse. For investors who are mostly forward looking, this could be another reason for bullishness.

Bottom-line

For full disclosure, I will enter 2021 with a cautious mindset. I am letting my equity holdings ride higher as they will, but I am adding cash very selectively to new positions, mostly to equity hedges and dividend payers. That said, I will admit the rally we have seen in the second half of the year has taken me by surprise. Investors who were more risk-taking than I was were rewarded in turn. Therefore, I examined some recent macro-developments and considered them with an open mind. Ultimately, what I found suggested that stocks, while at all-time highs, may have room to go higher before they peak. Home equity gains are driving consumer spending and confidence, corporate buybacks should resume next year, and corporate cash levels have risen, which should limit the number of bankruptcies going forward. Therefore, bullish investors can take note that there are some positive signs that equities could move higher. However, I would conclude by reiterating that embracing this attitude is probably not well-suited for the more risk averse investor at this time.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.