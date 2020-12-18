As long as liquidity is on the 'menu' to finance the high costs of lockdowns, bitcoin prices should continue to rise.

After consolidating to $16,000 at the end of November, it did not take to long for bitcoin to test new highs and break its long-term resistance at $20,000.

Introduction

After consolidating by $4,000 to $16,000 at the end of November, it did not take too long for bitcoin (BTC-USD) to test new highs and break its long-term resistance at $20,000. The awareness of bitcoin continues to grow significantly, with numerous hedge funds and asset managers shifting part of their business into cryptocurrencies. With another 3 trillion USD of liquidity expected to be added by major central banks in 2021, investors have been trying to look for assets to hedge themselves against the massive currency debasement. Bitcoin is up nearly 490% since its low reached in mid-March and seems to be on its way to reach our next target of $30,000 much faster than we previously expected.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

Bitcoin drivers

It is interesting to see that unlike gold, which has constantly been testing new lows in recent months, bitcoin has reacted positively to the main drivers. Firstly, we saw that real interest rates have started to fall again in recent weeks. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that the US 5-year real interest rate is down 30bps to a new low of -1.5%, pushing the price of a unit of bitcoin to new all-time highs.

Another important driver of bitcoin is the total amount of negative-yielding debt around the world, which has been constantly pushing to new all-time highs. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that the amount of global debt yielding below 0 percent has surpassed 18tr USD recently, and could be interpreted as a sign of stress in the market. More debt yielding negative should continue to drive assets such as gold and bitcoin to the upside in the medium term.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, FRED

The third important driver of bitcoin is the US dollar, which has considerably weakened in the past 8 months. Figure 3 (left frame) shows the strong co-movement between the USD index and bitcoin since 2018, especially since March this year. The USD index recently broke below the 90 support level and is currently trading at its lowest level since April 2018.

Eventually, bitcoin could also be seen as a hedge against future political risk amid weak growth combined with a higher unemployment rate in the post Covid-19 economy. Uncertainty has been skyrocketing globally and has been diverging from price volatility as VIX has been constantly been testing new lows with US equities reaching new all-time highs (figure 3, right frame). The divergence between fundamental and price volatility is never a good sign in markets and could result in price correction, which will push central banks to intervene immediately and therefore support bitcoin prices to the upside.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, Baker et al. (2016)

Lockdowns and social distancing are negative for fiat currencies and positive for cryptos

With most of the developed economies under national ‘lockdowns’, a lot of businesses will rely on governments’ support in the coming 12 to 24 months, which implies a significant increase in money supply and therefore should be negative for fiat currencies. We do not expect the price of a unit of bitcoin to move vertically in the medium term, but we are confident that the social distancing measures combined with the travel restrictions will support assets such as cryptos.

For instance, travel restrictions are heavily weighing on European economies, especially in the periphery. Figure 8 (left frame) shows the contribution of travel and tourism to GDP for all the economies in the Euro area (over 20% for Greece and Cyprus, and nearly 15% for Spain). There is no chance that Euro economies can work without tourism; hence, travel restrictions imply more government debt finance directly by the ECB.

Figure 4

European Commission

Awareness continues to rise

As each day passes, there are more and more investors shifting part of their business into cryptocurrencies. After Paul Tudor Jones, Alan Howard and Stanley Druckenmiller, Eric Peters, CEO of One River Asset Management, said that he expects the fund to increase its holdings of bitcoin and ether to USD 1bn by early 2021, describing bitcoin as the 'most interesting macro trade' he has seen in his entire career.

Ruffer LLP, a UK asset manager, has also disclosed a 2.7% position in bitcoin in one of its funds and sees bitcoin as a hedge against currency debasement and the ‘fragile monetary system and distorted financial markets’.

It seems that the flows on this emerging asset class has just begun and therefore should continue to levitate bitcoin prices in the coming years as the awareness continues to grow. In addition, it is interesting to see the divergence between the price of a unit of bitcoin and the ‘bitcoin’ term in Google trends. Figure 5 (left frame) shows that despite the recent surge that pushed bitcoin above its former high reached in December 2017, searches for 'bitcoin' were nowhere close to the levels reached three years ago.

Figure 5 (right frame) shows that the awareness (one of the most important factors when defining a reserves asset) of bitcoin has been constantly rising, especially in countries experiencing a high political uncertainty and a depreciating currency (i.e. Turkey, South Africa...). Therefore, preference for assets with limited supply should continue to increase in the medium to long term and therefore should support bitcoin prices.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters, Statista

Major short-term risk: A sudden sell-off in equities

The main risk in bitcoin in the short run is if equities start to suddenly retrace lower and therefore generating a correction in a lot of asset classes that have been co-moving strongly with risky assets this year. Figure 6 (left frame) shows the strong relationship between bitcoin and mega-cap growth stocks in the recent 2 years. The level of optimism for equities has reached 'extreme' levels in recent months. Figure 6 (right frame) shows that put/call ratio is now standing at a 20-year low as investors have been loading up on calls amid constant liquidity injections from central banks.

We saw that bitcoin prices fell by 42% and 9% in the last two market selloffs in Q4 2018 and Q1 2020. Hence, another drawdown in equities in the near term would certainly lead to lower bitcoin prices.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

Closing thoughts

At this stage, a significant amount of important drivers such as real rates or negative-yielding debt are showing positive signals for bitcoin. We are confident that the awareness will continue to grow considerably in the medium term and more institutional investors will shift part of their business in the crypto space, which should continue to support bitcoin.

Our next target on bitcoin is at $30,000, which is computed with the assumption that the cryptocurrency will gradually capture up to 5% of the global market share (currently estimated at slightly over USD 11tr).

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC, EURUSD, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.