Vericel's growth in 2020 was disrupted by COVID due to restrictions on elective surgeries but rapid growth will return in 2021.

The business is already profitable with 70% gross profit margin and no debt on the balance sheet.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is a revolutionary biotech company that uses tissue engineering to treat/repair sports-related injuries and severe burns. Its patented technologies are so advanced that the barriers to entry for competition are extremely high. It is a rare, small biotech company with massive growth ahead yet the valuation is still reasonable.

Two FDA-approved products in the market with massive growth ahead

Vericel has two FDA-approved products in the market: MACI and Epicel.

MACI is the first-line treatment of cartilage defects of the knee. The technology can create a repair tissue that can be implanted to the knee joint, allowing patients with knee injuries to resume an active lifestyle.

Epicel is the only FDA-approved permanent skin replacement for adult and pediatric patients with severe burns. Both products have experienced rapid growth since 2016 (see chart below), proving their significant clinical benefits.

Total product revenue since 2016 (source: corporate investor presentation)

If we look at quarterly revenue trend (chart below), since 2017, revenue for both products have grown steadily year over year with some seasonality. However, the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the business in 2020, starting from Q2, due to restrictions on elective surgeries directly related to Vericel's treatments. From Q3, the business started seeing some meaningful recovery. Full recovery is not expected until early 2021. Rapid growth will return in 2021. Therefore, I see Vericel as a reopening stock with momentum to follow after the pandemic.

Compiled quarterly revenue trend since 2017 and COVID impact in 2020 (data based on company quarterly results).

NexoBrid: The next revenue generator

In 2019, Vericel made a smart move to acquire North America rights to NexoBrid, a biological orphan product that is highly synergistic with Vericel's existing product Epicel. NexoBrid is a biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. The FDA has accepted its BLA filing in September 2020 with a PDUFA target date of June 29, 2021. The pivotal Phase 3 results have met all primary and secondary endpoint with a P value of <0.0001. The FDA will most likely approve the product considering its superior trial results and clear clinical benefits for patients.

Total addressable market

Although MACI and Epicel is growing rapidly, compared to the total addressable market, current penetration is just the tip of the iceberg (chart below). The total combined addressable market is $2.3 billion minimum, compared to the realized $118 million in revenue for 2019. Therefore, Vericel has a long way to capture the addressable market. The stock still has huge room left for the upside. This is good news for new investors.

Product Total US addressable market 2019 Revenue MACI >$2 billion $92 million Epicel >$100 million $26 million NexoBrid >$200 million 0

Vericel's total addressable market in the US and its most recent annual revenue (source: company presentation).

Competition and risk

The main competing treatments for MACI includes microfracture. Microfracture is a technology that could create small fractures in the underlying bone to allow bone marrow to enter the defect. However, microfracture's clinical benefits are inferior to MACI. It only provides short-term relief to the injured knee. Clinical studies showed that microfracture has significantly lower response rate than MACI (see data below).

Response rate: MACI vs. microfracture.

Epicel is the only FDA-approved product and the only viable treatment option for patients with total body surface area (TBSA) burns greater than 30%. Currently, Epicel's competition targets patients with TBSA burns less than 30%. Epicel has demonstrated clear clinical benefits for patients with high TBSA burns, significantly reducing the mortality rate (see chart below).

Vericel also acknowledged that cell-based products just started emerging as viable medical therapies, many of the potential competitors will be smaller biotechnology companies. In general, Vericel's portfolio carries superior clinical benefits over the competition and the risk from competition is reasonably low.

Mortality rate as a result of treatment with Epicel v.s. national burn repository.

Financials and valuation

Vericel ended Q3 2020 with $85.5 million in cash and no debt. Revenue returned to growth of $32.2 million with net income of $3.6 million and positive cash flow. Gross margin reached 70%. With this gross margin and growth ahead, the valuation at the current level is reasonable and should have plenty of room for share price appreciation. It is interesting that institutional holdings of Vericel stand at 95%, which is a bullish sign for the stock.

Conclusions

Vericel is a rare opportunity in the small biotech sector with potential for large capital return. Downside risk is limited because 1) Vericel's product portfolio now is diversified and even more so in 2021 when NexoBrid gets FDA's approval, 2) the business is already profitable with positive cash flow, and 3) the management appears to be reliable and has made some smart moves that are adding shareholder value for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VCEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.