Highwoods Properties (HIW) is a high-quality and somewhat under-the-radar stock in the Office REIT sector. Like most office REITs, it has seen material share price weakness since the start of the year, with a -18% return on a YTD basis. Seasoned investors know that a good way to generate alpha is not necessarily to buy quality companies when they are flying high, but rather when sentiment is working against them. I believe this is the case, currently, with Highwoods and in this article, I evaluate what makes the stock an attractive buy at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

A Look Into Highwoods

Highwoods Properties is an Office REIT that is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index. It owns, develops/acquires, leases, and manages properties in what it calls BBDs (best business districts) in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. It has a presence in Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. In 2019, Highwoods generated $739M in revenue.

Highwoods has a diversified tenant base, with professional services, finance/banking, health & social services, and insurance representing its top 4 tenant industries, at 65% of its ABR (annualized base rent). As seen below, many of Highwoods’ top tenants are large, well-recognized companies and organizations. Its top 10 tenants represent just 21.5% of its ABR, with the federal government, Bank of America (BAC), Bridgestone Americas, and MetLife (MET) as its top 4 tenants.

Highwoods is weathering the current environment fairly well, with 99.7% rent collection in the third quarter, and FFO/share improving by 3.6% YoY, from $0.83 in Q3’19, to $0.86 in Q3’20. Plus, I’m encouraged to see that it increased its in-place cash rents by 5.2% YoY, and new leasing was strong, with Highwoods generating a 7.2% increase in cash rents above the prior 5-quarter average. I see these indicators as being a sign of continued strong demand for its property space.

It grew its same-property cash NOI by 2.2% YoY, excluding the impact of temporary rent deferral agreements, and by 1.2% YoY, including the rent deferrals. Occupancy also remains strong, at 90.2%, which is down by just 120 basis points, from 91.4% in the prior-year quarter. The strong aforementioned operating results represent a continuation of strong performance over recent years. As seen below, in-place cash rent has grown at a 4% CAGR since 2013. Plus, Highwoods has seen positive same property NOI growth every year since 2013, and expects this trend to continue for the full-year 2020 results.

Looking forward, I see Highwoods continuing to demonstrate sound financial performance, as supported by the 99.7% rent collection it received in the first month of Q4 (October 2020). Plus, I see the development pipeline as being a strong incremental growth driver. This is supported by management's comments on the pipeline during the last conference call:

Our 1.2 million square foot $503 million development pipeline remains on budget and on schedule. We funded 73% to-date and expect to fund most of the remaining $138 million by the end of next year. Since our last call, we've signed leases at both of our spec projects, one at Midtown West in Tampa and the other at Virginia Springs II in Nashville. These deals bring our overall pre-leased rate to 79%. In addition to the signed leases, we have seen increased prospect activity of both these projects in the past several weeks. The three other projects in our development pipeline are fully pre-leased and on schedule to meet their delivery dates. Upon stabilization, our pipeline will provide more than $40 million of NOI, of which more than $32 million is already secured through signed leases.”

As noted above, management expects the stabilized development to provide more than $40M worth of NOI on an annual basis. Doing back-of-the-envelope math, I calculate this as equating to 7.8% worth of NOI growth on an annual basis, based on the calculated NOI of $511.6M for the trailing 12 months (rental revenue of $749.1M less $237.5M of property level expenses).

I also see Highwoods as having a strong balance sheet, with a BBB and equivalent credit rating from S&P and Moody’s, and over $700M of available liquidity. Its net debt to EBITDAre is 5.0x, which is below the 6.0x level that I generally consider to be safe for REITs, and debt plus preferred stock represents just 36.6% of Gross Assets. I also see Highwoods as benefiting from the current low interest rate environment, as its weighted average interest rate is 3.44%, and it recently issued $400M of 10.5-year notes at what I see as an attractive interest rate of just 2.65%.

Turning to valuation, I see the stock as being attractively valued, at the current price of $40.32, and a forward P/FFO of just 11.2, which is well below the stock’s normal P/FFO of 13.7 over the past decade. I see this low valuation as being unwarranted, considering the strong operating metrics, and the strong track record of growth, with FFO/share growing at a 3.9% CAGR between 2010 and 2019.

Plus, Highwoods’ FFO/share is projected to grow at 8.1% this year, based on management’s 2020 guidance of $3.60 per share at the midpoint. Meanwhile, I find the 4.8% dividend yield to be both safe and attractive, at a 53% payout ratio, and with a history of uninterrupted dividends since 2003.

Risks to Consider

It should be noted that Office REITs have come with plenty of headline risks, as many companies have adopted work from home measures during the pandemic. This could result in a reduction in office space needs down the road. A recent survey by the Pew Research Center noted that over half of U.S. employees currently working from home would like to continue the current arrangement. I believe it's too early to tell what companies will ultimately decide as to what is best for their business models. As such, this is something worth monitoring.

Investor Takeaway

Highwoods Properties has well-located properties and an attractive tenant base. It has weathered the current environment rather well, with strong operating metrics and maintains a strong occupancy rate. Looking forward, I see its development pipeline as adding incremental value to the company’s bottom line upon stabilization. Meanwhile, Highwoods maintains a strong balance sheet and is benefitting from the current low interest rate environment. I find the shares to be attractively valued, and the dividend to be safe and well-covered. Buy for income and growth.

