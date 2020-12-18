The fund provides investors with a simple way to get exposure to REITs as an asset class, including to more uncommon international REITs.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) is an index ETF investing in U.S. and international REITs.

The fund's diversified holdings and reasonably strong and growing 5.4% dividend yield make the fund a buy, especially so for income investors and retirees.

On the other hand, the fund's consistent track record of underperformance, due to its investment in underperforming international REITs, is more concerning.

I'm quite bullish about international markets so I'm willing to overlook past price weakness. Others might not be so willing, or might prefer to invest in funds focusing on U.S. REITs exclusively, and so should look elsewhere for REIT exposure. The Cohen & Steers REIT CEFs are some of the best-performing and most popular REIT CEFs, and strong alternatives to REET.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: iShares Global REIT ETF

Dividend Yield: 5.42%

Expense Ratio: 0.06%

Total Returns CAGR 5Y: 2.12%

Underlying Index: FTSE Nareit Global Real Estate Index

Holdings: 315

Fund Overview

REET is a global REIT ETF administered by BlackRock, the largest investment manager and provider of ETFs in the world. The fund tracks the performance of the FTSE Nareit Global Real Estate Index, a market-capitalization weighted index meant to provide investors with global, meaning both U.S. and international, exposure to REITs. It is a broad-based index, meaning that it invests in all global REITs that meet a very basic set of liquidity, size, and float criteria, with very few exclusions.

REITs generally offer investors strong dividends, and REET is no exception. The fund's 5.4% dividend yield is higher than that of most broad-based equity indexes, other asset classes, or even industry segments, with the lone exception of energy:

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, REET's dividends are generally lower than those of REIT CEFs, as the latter generally focus on higher-yielding securities, or engage in return-of-capital distributions:

Data by YCharts

REET's dividends are also reasonably fast-growing, with the fund's dividends growing at a 13% CAGR since inception. Dividends are somewhat irregular and fluctuate quite a bit . Growth is also almost certainly going to slow down in the coming years, and a cut is reasonably likely next year, due to weakness in the real estate industry caused by the pandemic. Still, the long-term trajectory is clear and overwhelmingly positive.

REET's dividend growth compares favorably to that of its peers, most of which have seen flat/declining dividends these past few years.

Strong dividend growth is of course a benefit for the fund's shareholders, directly increases shareholder returns, and is particularly beneficial for long-term investors who receive growing dividends year after year.

REET's underlying index methodology leads to a well-rounded fund, with exposure to all major industry segments except hotels and resorts. These are significantly underweight, partly due to the fact that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has reduced demand, revenues, earnings of said industry, causing a drop in their share prices and market caps:

(Source: REET Factsheet)

Diversification serves to reduce portfolio risk and volatility, a clear benefit for the fund and its shareholders. Diversification also reduces the possibility of substantial capital appreciation, losses, or dividends. The best actively-managed funds should be able to outperform REET, the worst should underperform, making the fund a more appropriate choice for more risk-averse investors wanting to receive market-average returns.

REET's holdings are also reasonably well-diversified across countries, although with a strong focus on U.S. REITs, due to the size of the country's economy, and as the structure is somewhat uncommon in international locales:

(Source: REET Corporate Website)

REET's international investments are somewhat unique. Most REIT CEFs and ETFs, including the largest - the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) - focus exclusively on U.S. REITs. The same is true for most REIT CEFs, including all three Cohen & Steers REIT CEFs.

Investing in international REITs serves to decrease portfolio risk and volatility, but also means that the fund is more exposed to the performance of international markets than average.

When international markets underperform expect the fund to do likewise, as has been the case during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:

Data by YCharts

When international markets outperform, as has been the case the past few months of positive economic and vaccine news, the fund should outperform:

Data by YCharts

I'm quite bullish on international markets, as I believe that vaccination efforts will put a stop to the pandemic in the coming months, leading to a rotation towards hard-hit industry segments, pushing share prices higher. REITs and international securities are likely to benefit, as has been the case during previous periods of positive economic or vaccine news. Still, important to remember that the fund focuses on U.S. securities, with international securities being a comparatively small part of the fund. Any outperformance, if any, is likely to be small.

REET's holdings themselves are also diversified across issuer, with the fund investing in 315 REITs, and with none of these accounting for a significant portion of the fund's assets. REET's top 10 holdings comprise just over 24% of the value of the fund, a reasonable figure, and not all that different to that of other broad-based equity index funds:

(Source: REET Corporate Website)

REET's diversified holdings serve to provide investors with market-average dividends, capital gains, and returns plus international exposure.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at the fund's performance.

Performance Analysis

REET's international exposure has been a consistent negative for the fund and its shareholders, as international REITs have consistently underperformed their U.S. counterparties for years:

Data by YCharts

Due to the above, REET consistently underperforms relative to its industry benchmark, VNQ, to the S&P 500, and to all three Cohen & Steers REIT CEF funds. REET underperforms for most relevant time periods, and in both price and NAV measures:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - chart by author)

Long-term underperformance is of course a negative for the fund and its shareholders, and probably a deal breaker for many investors.

As mentioned previously, I'm willing to overlook the above as I believe performance is likely to improve in the coming years. REET has actually managed to perform reasonably well these past three months, as improved economic conditions have led international REITs to outperform. The fund has still underperformed relative to the S&P 500 and to two Cohen & Steers CEFs, however.

All Cohen & Steers REIT CEFs offer investors stronger dividend yields and stronger past performance/capital gains, and are outstanding alternatives to REET.

Conclusion

REET's diversified holdings, strong 5.4% dividend yield, and potential for outsized gains as international markets and securities recover make the fund a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.