Following up my Corona-discounts is pretty interesting, more so with the companies that even at the time of undervaluation could have been considered blue-chip dividend stocks at only a slight undervaluation. PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is one such company by my estimation.

The 135-year company has the sort of dividend tradition and fundamentals to make it one of the oldest players in the entire field, and its operational scope of over 70 countries means it's likely to remain one of the key players in this industry for years and decades to come.

Picking a company like this up at even somewhat fair value means considerable potential outperformance when things normalize, and the fact is that when I bought most of my position, the company traded at or very close to an average of 15X P/E valuation. The article was published when the company traded around 14.5X. That isn't typically considered a solid undervaluation in most contexts, but when a company usually trades at 20X, it's similar to a fair-value company of 15X trading at 10X.

It was an easy buy under such circumstances.

That isn't the case today, and in this article, I'll show you why.

The article's purpose is to update my overall thesis on the company, see what recent results have brought us and put this in the context of the current valuation. With a stock price that's above even pre-COVID-19 levels, I expect a very clear picture to emerge for readers at the end of the article.

How has the company been doing?

With the company's share price trend, we might expect sales numbers to essentially have normalized, at least on a forward basis, with a full recovery all but guaranteed pretty early on during the next year.

However, in reality, this is far from the case. While sales and company results are positive, and somewhat less impacted in absolute terms than I expected, we're still talking negative trends for the latest quarter, 3Q20.

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

Net sales trends during all of 2020 so far have been negative, with 2Q20 bringing in a 21.8% YoY net sales drop. Many of the company's industries are still looking at contraction trends YoY, and the ones that are looking at such trends are in part unlikely to recover quickly. I'm speaking specifically of aerospace here, as well as marine in part.

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

While overall sales trends are on their way toward a recovery, it's a question just how long this will take to normalize in full, and this is still weighing on the company's expectations.

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

That being said, there were some excellent positives in the company's numbers. Both industrial coatings and performance coatings delivered impressive YoY income numbers. An increase in sales, cost savings, as well as other trends delivered margin increases of more than 2.5% in both segments. The company is seeing significant improvement to 2Q20 which was the company's most heavily affected quarter yet in terms of COVID-19.

Some of the trends giving the company a tailwind here included strong DYI trends in NA and Australia, contractor and general handymen service/supply sales improvements, with only small impacts from the weather, and other sales increasing due to only limited amounts of shutdowns in certain areas of the world such as Mexico. Geographically, Europe delivered extremely soft sales due to the ongoing shutdowns, and aerospace turned out to be exactly the black hole that we expect it to be under current conditions.

Still, overall company fundamentals are solid. The company hasn't taken on any debt due to COVID-19 specifically, at least not insofar as we can see specifically on the balance sheet/cash balance, and has in fact reduced net debt during 3Q20 YoY.

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

So the company's current credit rating, which stands at a BBB+, remains safe under current conditions. It's a large part of why the company is one I consider a "Class 1" stock by my way of measuring things - high credit rating, high dividend tradition and safety, moat, management, and other fundamentals.

Still, the company's outlook for 2020 and forward is somewhat mixed. While the company expects lower demand patterns for its performance coatings, it raises the risk of continued shutdowns and softness due to a mixture of factors. There will be continued efforts to work down costs, but even with that, the company expects a segment-wide price realization and sales volume to be down by more than 2-4% going into 4Q20.

Industrial coatings expect similar trends, with lower sales, while specific geographic regions are expected to provide positive trends here. The company continues to target costs here and well and seeks to continue to deliver savings. As a whole, forecasts for 4Q20 are for the company to drop several percentage points in sales volume, with higher raw material costs, unfavorable FX, and a 4Q20 EPS of around $1.5.

Yet the market sees this as not so much of an issue at this time. The company is, at least by the market, viewed as qualitative enough to trade at its pre-pandemic premium, which we'll see here going forward.

Nonetheless, PPG manages the pandemic as well as it can. Like all companies, cost savings and expense reductions are key, as well as working with the customers where demand still exists or grows. 3Q20 was a success at least in the context of the previous quarter, 2Q20, and with the trend being able to be at least partially reversed here.

Let's look closer at the valuation.

What is the Valuation?

The company's valuation at this time, to say the very least, is problematic.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

PPG is a specialty chemical company that typically trades between 17X and 22X P/E, but during a pandemic and despite some of the future expected softness, it currently trades at multiples of 25.5X on an average forecast basis. While EPS is expected to grow going forward, even if we allow the company its premium valuation based on this, returns would look rather sub-par.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Also, consider that this "very" positive forecast to the tune of 5% annual RoR for three years is based on three consecutive years of double-digit EPS growth, two of them at 20%. Based on analyst forecast accuracy, there is some uncertainty here to consider - certainly enough to not be sure here whether these earnings growth figures actually materialize.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Let's also not forget that the company tends to trade below that premium as well, closer to 16-17X P/E at times, which would further reduce these rates of return to nearly 0% even including the dividend, if we go as low as a 16.5X forward P/E. I'm not saying the company will stay there, but what I am saying is that the valuation based on current results and future results, when put into context with the company's earnings, no longer makes that much sense.

I'm saying that based on the current valuation, I'm actually looking at profit harvesting as a realistic option for this company, though I'm not quite there yet. Should the company climb to a 28-30X P/E, this will definitely be something I will consider, however.

Aside from FactSet analysts, the Street in the form of S&P Global analysts gives us a price target that's actually fairly close to today's valuation, based on the EPS growth that the company expects out of the next few years.

Under certain scenarios, I can see the appeal of a company of this caliber trading even at premium valuations, but the expectation of total returns in this scenario, based on these analyst targets, is for either extremely low annual rates of returns (albeit safe ones) on a historical premium valuation or that the company essentially manages to hold to its current 23-26X P/E valuation, which I view as somewhat doubtful. If the company were to do this, however, returns could rise to between 10% and 13% annually. To me, this is "good enough", though still not something to get all that excited about based on this sort of positive expectations.

The fact that the yield at this point is no more than 1.49% is just another nail in the coffin for the positive thesis for PPG for me at this point. So, I say "No". This company is, at this point, certainly overvalued as I see it. While I wouldn't go so far as the low $87/share price target, my price target conforms closer to a forward premium one based on the historical appeal for the company.

That means we're looking at a price target of around $100/share, which puts the company at overvaluation of around 30%.

Thesis

This article is part of my ambition to write about undervalued dividend companies that I view as "safe" for investment. The purpose of these investments is never staggering amounts of capital appreciation or growth found in some of the more growth-oriented strategies, but a market-beating rate of return that combines an appealing 2-6% dividend yield with a high likelihood of short- to mid-term capital appreciation as the undervalued company reverts to a mean.

It's my personal view that any investor should initially safeguard their life by focusing on constructing a fundamentally safe stream of income. Once this is achieved, one can focus on higher rates of capital appreciation which typically are accompanied by higher amounts of risks. My failures thus far have been limited to scenarios where I diverge from this logic.

When writing about these companies, I try to pick the most qualitative and secure investments, where a lack of significant downside is more important than a massive upside. The so-called best of breed, the best of their kind, the safest around - however you want to label them. I achieve this by picking companies with high credit ratings, good dividend coverage ratios, good historical results, good forecasts, and an appealingly fundamental operating model and market.

PPG Industries is an incredible, quality company with excellent fundamentals. It's a company that you want to buy, even as I see it, at a premium valuation. I'd be willing to pay quite a bit for PPG stock. However, even a premium company with excellent fundamentals must adhere to some sort of valuation logic to be part of my fundamental portfolio, and PPG currently skirts the very limit of that logic. I can still see scenarios where an investment here could result in positive returns, but the fundamental expectations that are connected to these scenarios are not expectations I want to base my investments on.

What I'm looking for is a good possibility for both a short- and longer-term positive rate of return, even under quite conservative scenarios. While such investments are becoming harder and harder to find with the valuations we're seeing today, they are far from nonexistent.

Unfortunately, at this point, I don't see PPG Industries as a buy based on its valuation. It's 30% overvalued and therefore what I consider to be a "HOLD".

Thank you for reading.