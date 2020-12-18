A Disappointing Start To Holiday Shopping

Consumers are pulling back on retail spending as the jobs recovery is stalling and unemployment benefits expire. Surging COVID cases are forcing more retailers to close, many permanently.

The extra-early start to the holiday promotions at leading retailers has done little to shore up retail spending. Retail sales are faltering, reversing promising rebounds this summer.

There was little holiday cheer in this November's retail sales report. The Census Bureau revised its original October estimate of a 0.3% sales increase down to a decline of 0.1%-the first monthly drop since the economy cratered this spring-and then reported that sales fell a further 1.1% in November.[*] (Figure 1).

Figure 1

These monthly declines leave overall monthly retail sales up 3.2% over January, which was the pre-pandemic peak (Figure 2). However, nonstore retailers-predominantly e-commerce-essentially account for all net gains, with sales up close to 30%. The pandemic lockdowns and consumer fears of contracting the virus have dramatically accelerated the shift from in-store to online shopping, as more people tried buying more stuff more often via their PC or phone. Excluding nonstore retailers and volatile auto-related sales, spending in physical stores are now down 0.7%.

Figure 2

Closely paralleling the sales disparity between nonstore and in-store spending, there are also significant differences among individual store types. Stores facilitating our need to stay closer to home have prospered, while those depending on social interaction have faltered. Thus, grocers (+10%) have gained at the expense of "food service" establishments (restaurants and bars, -19%), the weakest of all major retail segments. Home improvement stores (+13%) have been an unlikely winner as many families renovated their homes so they could better work from home or just make their extended stays more comfortable and enjoyable.

The recession has also forced households to economize. Thus, discount stores-warehouse stores (like Costco), superstores (Walmart, Target) and dollar stores (Dollar General, Dollar Tree)-are thriving (+7%) while full-price department stores (like Macy's and Nordstrom's) are reeling (-19%). Beyond pricing, department stores are being buffeted by the same forces killing apparel stores (-18%): with so many people working from home and limiting their social activities, they have less need to buy more clothes.

Autumn Trends

Autumn's arrival heralded an unfortunate if predictable reversal of the gains that ailing retail segments had made this summer. Department stores (+8%), restaurants (+11%), and especially boutiques (+22%) all garnered impressive rebounds in the third quarter, as the economy reopened and shoppers ventured out again (Figure 3). The strengthening jobs recovery also helped. On the other hand, home improvement (+1%) and discount stores (+2%) saw much smaller increases, while grocery store sales actually fell slightly. Online spending continued to grow, but at a much slower pace (+3%) and gave back some of their market share gains. Overall, in-store expenditures rose by almost 5%.

Figure 3

Those trends abruptly reversed in October-despite an extra early start to the holiday shopping promotions at many retailers-as the economy began to slow and people moved back indoors. Restaurants, apparel stores, and department stores have all experienced sharp declines in the fourth quarter. Conversely, grocery stores moved from negative to positive sales growth, and spending at home improvement stores rose marginally. Sales growth at nonstore retailers fell very slightly, but in-store sales declined much further, so the online share of all sales still gained.

What happened? Consumers are hurting. The decline in restaurant spending was inevitable with the arrival of colder temperatures, resulting in sales gains for supermarkets. But weather alone can't explain the broader reduction in sales this autumn. The bigger factor is the weakening job market compounded by the impending expiration of unemployment benefits for millions of Americans.

After the unprecedented pace of rehires in May and June as the economy first reopened, the number of jobs added to payrolls has declined every month (Figure 4). U.S. employers added just 245,000 jobs in November. That's a decent increase in normal times, exceeding the 188,000 new jobs added per month following the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), but a dramatic decline from the 938,000 average over the prior three months. After regaining twelve million lost jobs this summer, we're still almost ten million jobs below pre-pandemic levels.

Figure 4

With job growth slowing sharply, a rising share of workers can't find new jobs and are remaining unemployed for extended periods. That's worrying because the longer a worker is unemployed, the harder it is to find a new job at the same pay.

The greater concern is that more than a third of unemployed workers have been out of work for at least 26 weeks (Figure 5), which is when unemployment insurance (UI) benefits terminate in most states. In many states, workers still unemployed after 26 weeks can qualify for extended benefits through the "Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security" (CARES) Act, but these programs are all expiring by the end of the year. Since initial claims for UI benefits peaked in April and May, the bulk of the long-term unemployed has either recently lost their income support or face that cutoff in the next few weeks.

Figure 5

The number of "continuing claims"-workers still collecting unemployment benefits-is falling far faster than the gains in new jobs, hints at the magnitude of workers maxing out their UI benefits. Unfortunately, these "continuing claims" figures are not very reliable as a recent government audit found that they have been inflated through double-counting, so direct comparisons with job gains can be misleading. Nonetheless, there is no doubt that millions of families are facing an imminent cut in income, even if the precise figures are elusive.

But most alarming is the recent surge in layoffs. Blame, first, the expiration of the "Payroll Protection Program" (PPP) in August, as millions of furloughs are now converting into permanent layoffs because their firms still cannot operate normally. And now, the latest-and most severe-rise in COVID cases is prompting another wave of lockdowns and other business restrictions, forcing even more layoffs.

New UI claims jumped to 1.34 million last week, including 885,000 regular claims by payroll workers and 455,000 "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance" claims by gig and contract workers (Figure 6). Both figures rose to their highest levels since September, and total claims have now increased in each of the past two weeks and four of the last five.

Figure 6

Even if down from their epic levels this spring, these volumes are still historic. More than a million workers have filed new UI claims every week for 39 straight weeks. For respective, weekly unemployment claims averaged less than 500,000 during the GFC. Compounding income cutoffs as UI benefits are exhausted, family budgets are straining. More than 35% of households surveyed by the Census Bureau in late November and early December are finding it at least somewhat "difficult to pay for usual household expenses" in the past week. Many report an inability to make rent or mortgage payments.

Fortunately, households socked away much of the pandemic income support provided under the CARES Act, providing them with a spending buffer. But the housing protection programs provided under CARES expire in two weeks, so households will need to start making their deferred rent and mortgage payments again in January. No wonder that households are dialing back their retail spending.

Confirming My Muted Holiday Season Outlook

The deteriorating economic outlook and spending cutbacks by households could not come at a worse time for retailers, who depend on generating a disproportionate share of their annual sales-and all of their profits-during the fourth quarter.

Relative to October and November sales in 2019, holiday retail spending this year is up almost 5% overall, though only +1% in physical stores, as spending at nonstore retailers-again, predominantly e-commerce-is up almost 30%. As in the earlier comparisons between November and January sales, there is a wide divide among key retail segments. While sales at apparel and department stores are down 13% and 16%, respectively, spending in discount stores is up 8%, and spending at grocers is up 10% over last year, as shoppers are economizing and spending more on essentials (Figure 7).

Figure 7

In sum, not a great start to the holiday season for malls and community centers, which are home to most of the retail segments most impacted by the pandemic and the resulting recession. With surging COVID cases forcing more lockdowns and other business restrictions, and more workers losing their jobs, we should expect sales to extend their losses in December. Thus, I reiterate my seasonal outlook that "holiday spending looks to disappoint even modest forecasts."

A Grim Retail Outlook for 2021

Undoubtedly the best news this holiday season for the retail sector was not retail but medical: the approval and rollout of two COVID-19 vaccines. This is welcome news for all physical retailers, especially service providers, and most especially those in entertainment. Unfortunately, mass vaccinations will come much too late to help many languishing retailers who may well not survive until the spring.

While the fourth-quarter sales figures paint an ominous picture of retailer conditions, a more complete picture of retailer viability is afforded by looking at cumulative sales for the year. These figures-which take into account the strong summer recovery as well as more recent trends-reveal the precarious condition of the key retail segments at malls and community centers. Department store sales are down almost 18% this year, while apparel store sales are down a shocking 27% (Figure 8).

Figure 8

Coresight Research counts that almost 8,700 stores have closed this year, while only 3,400 have opened. Numerous more retailers will be forced to close in the coming months based on these depressed sales volumes.

This is clearly devastating for the retailers involved. At least 38 retail companies have filed for bankruptcy in 2020, some representing multiple brands, led by iconic department stores like JC Penney, Lord & Taylor, and Neiman Marcus, as well as longstanding chains like Pier 1, GNC, and Brooks Brothers. Most will likely survive in some form, but smaller and chastened.

But the most significant damage will be sustained by the small independent shops that are the mainstay of our neighborhood centers and main streets. These small business tenants are often family businesses with limited access to conventional capital sources and typically cannot survive more than a few months without their normal revenue. Many used PPP loans or their limited savings to hold on during the initial lockdowns. Facing more operating restrictions this winter, countless such stores will shutter for good in the coming months without further support.

These store closures and bankruptcies are problematic for their landlords, including the major shopping center REITs. Vacancies in the third quarter rose to their highest level since 2013 in neighborhood and community centers and their highest level in two decades in malls, according to REIS. Landlords' operating incomes are being further depressed as even many of the stores still open can't (or won't) pay rent. Datex Property Solutions reported that almost 15% of rent due to U.S. retail landlords went unpaid in November, up 35 basis points from a month earlier, the first increase since April. Many shopping centers will be forced to close or otherwise convert to other uses.

For those that survive, there will be plenty of opportunities. So far at least, household balance sheets have largely held up in this recession, promising tremendous pent-up consumer demand for most types of retail products and services once it's safe for us to shop and socialize and recreate. But there will be much fallout this winter, and it will take a while for new retailers to arise to take their place. Therefore, we should expect to see elevated vacancies and depressed rent collections through next year and into 2022.

[*] All figures are adjusted for seasonal variation and trading-day differences but not for price changes.

