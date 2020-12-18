We are also concerned sales financed with loans from Silicon Labs is being recognized as revenue.

We believe that Silicon Laboratories is not providing sufficient allowance for return liabilities.

Summary of the company

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) is a fabless producer of mixed-signal IC and complementary metal-oxide semiconductors. Their products are used in applications like home automation and, data centers, to name a few.

During the last decade, revenue has been growing while operating profit has been flat. Growth has come from the IoT segment, in line with management's strategy.

Revenue recognition & return liability

In 2018, Silicon Labs changed how they recognize revenue per ASC 606. Resulting in accelerated revenue recognition. Under this change, revenue is recognized on delivery to distributors instead of end customers, effectively changing from sell-through to sell-in method. The acceleration of revenue had a one-time effect on revenue by $13m or ~2% (page F-9).

Before the change, net deferred revenue reflected estimated return rights and price protection. The accounting change should not affect return liabilities. Hence, allowances between years should be roughly equal. Yet, the allowance dropped 55% while revenue increased.

One could argue that deferred revenue should be lower as revenue is now recognized when products are sold to distributors. And before the change, such revenue would have been deferred. Thus, we have compared the return liability with peers.

Return liability to peers

We have compared Silicon Labs' allowances to those of Cree (CREE) and MaxLinear (MXL).

They all use the same ASC 606 accounting standard. Cree and Silicon Labs use the same distributor. Yet we find that Silicon Labs' allowance is a 1/3 of Cree's and a 1/5 of MaxLinear. Furthermore, Cree and MaxLinear's allowance remain stable though the ASC 606 change. Our conclusion is that Silicon Labs has aggressive allowance assumptions, no longer is in line with peers. Incorporating a 10% allowance would decrease revenue by close to $60m or 7% of revenue.

Distributor advances

Distributors often negotiate price reductions after purchasing the products. These reductions are not granted until the distributor sells the products to the end customer, which can be after the initial invoice is due. This can undermine distributors working capital, Silicon Labs thus provides a short-term loan called "distributor advances". This is accounted for under "prepaid expenses and other current assets".

This means that Silicon Labs sends an invoice to its distributor. The distributor pays the invoice and receives a short-term loan from Silicon Labs. Revenue from the advances should be deferred as it covers price concessions. Since 2018 the company has stopped disclosing distributor advances. However, prepaids have increased while deferred revenue and return liability has been decreasing.

We are concerned that sales compensated with short-term loans are recognized as revenue.

If distributor advances are not recognized as the revenue, the former should be below or roughly equal deferred revenue. Based on our estimate up to $20m of distributor advances has been recognized as revenue.

Both MaxLinear and Cree are providing price adjustments, credited against a preestablished allowance. However, neither is providing a distributor advance to their distributor.

Putting it together

Incorporating a 10% return allowance in line with peers decreases Silicon Labs' revenue by $57m. Adjusting for distributor advances further decrease revenue by $19m. Our adjusted revenue is $762m and adjusted EBIT -$19m.

Reported Revenue 2019 $838 Return liability adjustment $57 Distributor advances adjustment $19 Adj. Revenue $762 Reported Gross Profit $510 Adj Gross Profit $435 Reported EBIT 2019 $57 Adj. EBIT -$19 Revenue Difference -9% EBIT Difference -$76

Potential Downside

Silicon Labs' current P/S multiple is 6,2 (based on 2019 revenue). Keeping the same multiple implies a price range of $100-$113 per share. However, we do not think Silicon Labs should trade at a premium considering the highlight from this article. With a current market P/S multiple of 2.69, Silicon labs would trade at $46 (based on our adjusted revenue). Note that our adjusted revenue growth is in line with the median sales growth of the S&P500.

Catalyst

The market sees Silicon Labs as a growth story and therefore is very vulnerable to a slowdown in sales. We have started to see a slowdown in sales when we adjust for accounting changes and acquisitions. The 42% of revenue and increased headwinds from China could act as a catalyst, as the CCP's semiconductor self-reliance goal materializes.

Inquiry to management

On December 12 we reached out to Silicon Labs' investor relations by email for clarification on the issues raised herein. We asked the following three questions:

Could you explain the rationale behind distributor advances? Do distributor advances that meet revenue criteria get recognized as such and if that is the case, can you provide an approximation of how much? [Meaning payment from distributors which are finance by distributor advances] Could you provide color on the reason for the 55% difference in return liability between 2017 and 2018?

As of yet, they have not responded to our inquiry.

Conclusion

We see a potential downside between 10-20% based on current multiples. But, with the low quality of accounting, Silicon Labs should trade at a discount to the market. We thus see further downside. As revenue slows down and incremental benefits from the accounting changes fan out, the stock price shall follow.

