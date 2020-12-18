Investors in North American ski properties should look at how European governments -- which have historically acted weeks ahead of the U.S. in coronavirus regulation -- are managing ski resorts: THEY ARE CLOSED.

Coronavirus cases in and around the main properties in both the US and Canada continue to increase dramatically. Christmas could accelerate this negative trend.

The company's share price is pushing all-time highs despite the possibility that the 2020-2021 ski season could be a wipe-out if resorts are closed.

Company Overview

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado. The company operates mountain resorts and ski areas. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in Lake Tahoe (California and Nevada); Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City in Utah; Stowe and Okemo in Vermont; and Stevens Pass in Washington. The segment also operates Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Perisher Ski Resort, and Falls Creek and Hotham Alpine Resort in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas: Afton Alps in Minnesota, Mount Brighton in Michigan, and Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin. Activities on offer in winter and summer include skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides, mountain coasters, children's activities as well as ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental, retail merchandise and dining venues. The Lodging segment owns or manages hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand.

The short opportunity

There are several catalysts for a share price decline before Q3'2021:

patchwork full closures of many of the most important locations are possible and even likely if the virus continues to spread unabated

increased leverage could lead to an equity capital raise, diluting existing investors

a multiple re-rating back to historic levels could cut the share price by over 30%: FY'21 EBITDA of $386m x 15x average multiple = EV of $7.8 billion (including net debt and minorities) or $193 per share

I further explore the two most important catalysts below: ballooning debt and resort shutdowns.

MTN stands for mountain... OF DEBT

MTN is highly levered at 4.75x Net Debt to Ebitda. Broker consensus forecasts leverage to increase to over 5.8x by the July 2021 year-end. Companies with that much leverage have demonstrated disproportionately high volatility in recent markets, even if their banks accommodate loan covenants.

Look to Europe for clues as to what to expect in the U.S.

In Europe, alpine skiing is commonly accepted as a coronavirus risk. This is why the governments of Germany, Italy and France have already unceremoniously closed their resorts. Switzerland and Austria are still open on a restricted basis but are under pressure to close.

Just days ago, Canada took drastic action as well: "To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, BC's public health officials have strongly recommended that all social and recreational travel be avoided in British Columbia until January 8, 2021. This means all non-essential travel into, out of and within British Columbia should be postponed until the travel advisory is lifted."

This is a blow to MTN's most important asset, Whistler, estimated to bring in circa 20% of group profits.

But despite skyrocketing cases in the mountain states, Vail's resorts are open. Management has taken sensible steps to limit the spread of the infection, including requiring online ticketing only so that skiers will not wait in lines to buy passes. But the logistical challenge of getting the skiers up the mountain without infection -- whether in chairlifts or gondolas -- remains.

By limiting their food concessions to "to go only," MTN management is taking a conscious step to limiting transmission under its own roofs. But the transmission will continue elsewhere whenever friends and acquaintances gather to enjoy holidays. If the infection statistics continue to rise at pace, government officials will need to address this risk or face the fatal consequences of inaction. Vail management may be forced by local or state governments to close operations. And that will come as a surprise to the market... except for those with a close eye on the European slopes. European governments have acted months ahead of US politicians in enacting life-saving coronavirus curve-bending restrictive measures. Expect more of the same.

I am an avid skier, mostly in the Alps. And if you are reading this article wondering how virus transmission is possible in the fresh open air of a cold mountain with everyone wearing face protection anyway, well, I fully agree with you. Virus transmission is unlikely during the skiing itself. As central Europe learned the hard way via superspreader Austrian and Italian ski resorts this past spring, the virus transmission happens during all of the social activity around skiing: friends driving together in one car to the ski resort, the apres-ski parties at bars, restaurants, and private lodges and rooms. The Europeans realized that closing down the activity of skiing itself invariably eliminates the chain of transmission around the skiing.

Valuation

The company made an impressive recovery from the depths of the spring COVID-19 crisis and is currently up +16% YTD. It is also approaching its all time high of $301 in 2018.

Because of the forecast lower revenues in the 2020-21 winter season, MTN trades on a nosebleedingly high 35x FY'21 EBITDA, which is over 2x higher than the 5 year average of 15x forward EBITDA, as set out in the chart below:

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Notably, MTN (blue line, top) is often included in the same 'recovery basket' with Royal Caribbean (red line, bottom), which did not recover nearly as much as MTN through 2020:

The broker consensus for MTN shares is $282 (mean) and $270 (median). The average recommendation is "hold." Price targets range from $246 to $339.

Based on consensus broker forward estimates, MTN trades at 18x FY22 EBITDA and 27x EBIT, which is meaningfully ahead of the pre-COVID 5-year average multiples of 15x and 25x, respectively. There is no buffer for downside in the current valuation. The market prices MTN as if the COVID crisis is already behind us and MTN's balance sheet going into FY'22 will be comparable to what it is now. This may be too optimistic.

A fair 12-month target value for MTN given the current situation would include a buffer of c. 20% from historic average multiples (12x). On normalized FY'22 EBITDA of $777m, this would suggest a per share price of $170. This represents a downside of nearly 40% to the current valuation. Even without a buffer, the average long-term multiple for MTN applied to FY22 would still imply 18% downside from here.

Average Implied Implied Average Buffer multiple multiple multiple multiple multiple 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 Ebitda 386 386 777 777 777 Multiple 15,0x 35,5x 17,6x 15,0x 12,0x EV 5790 13714,58 13675,2 11655 9324 Debt 2700 2700 2700 2700 2700 Cash -462 -462 -462 -462 -462 Minorities 210 210 210 210 210 Equity value 3342 11266,58 11227,2 9207 6876 Shares 40,4 40,4 40,4 40,4 40,4 Price $ 82,72 $ 278,88 $ 277,90 $ 227,90 $ 170,20 Downside potential -18% -39%

Risks to an opportunistic short position

To be clear: I actually like MTN as a business. It owns iconic properties and offers highly competitive products to loyal customers. The long-term outlook is positive. As set out above, I believe that MTN faces -- for the next six months -- idiosyncratic risk to the downside, offering a rare short opportunity.

However, these are the counterpoints to the short thesis:

Investors may look completely through the current season & the deteriorating balance sheet. They may tune-out the short-term operating risks, the financial weakness, and the high valuation.

The ongoing cyclical rotation into a basket of consumer names could lift all boats...regardless of valuation, financial position, or further idiosyncratic downside risks.

Positive vaccine news drives positive daily market sentiment even though the world remains many, many months away from herd immunity and anything close to normality.

Local regulators may -- for any number of reasons -- choose not to act to further protect the health of the visitors and residents, thus allowing winter sports to continue.

Conclusion

The COVID-19 vaccine will arrive too late to save this winter's ski season. The U.S. has no chance of reaching anything like herd immunity that soon. It is risky to assume that resorts will be allowed to remain open through the season, even at the current limited capacity. Many countries recently closed all their ski resorts, including Germany, France and Italy. Canada has essentially just closed its borders to ski tourists. Expect the incoming Biden administration to provide political and financial support to state governors to take much more far-reaching measures to save American lives than we have so far seen.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.