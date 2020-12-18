Bitcoin bulls hold firm control of the market as we end this troubled year and we look at some of the reasons BTC-USD rallies can continue in 2021.

Recent game-changing decisions that we’ve seen from corporate names entering the cryptocurrency space suggest that the answer is "buy."

Now that bitcoin has clearly overcome its 2017 record highs, many cryptocurrency investors are asking if it's time whether to either buy or sell.

However, in our view, a new round of profit-taking activities amongst digital investors is unlikely to overcome the recent game-changing decisions that we've seen from bullish corporate names entering the cryptocurrency space.

For these reasons, we still think traders should look for opportunities to buy dips in BTC-USD because 2021 could see additional gains relative to current price levels.

Source: Bloomberg

In the chart above, we can see that bitcoin bulls are ending the year 2020 with a firm control of the market. Valuations have far outstripped the positive gains generated by the MSCI All World Index and shown only a marginal underperformance relative to the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.

For tech investors focused on U.S. markets, it should also be noted that the YTD gains we are seeing in BTC-USD outpace the strong gains seen in the NASDAQ Composite Index (42%) by a wide margin. But are investors really aware of these diverging market correlations?

In many cases, prominent criticisms of the cryptocurrency space seem to suggest that broad-based demand within the market at large still remains relatively weak.

Unfortunately, these criticisms have persisted in spite of the fact that bitcoin valuations have recently reached new record levels and this assessment of market sentiment has the potential to weigh on BTC-USD valuations in cases where this key cryptocurrency pair reached overbought levels.

Obviously, cryptocurrency investors could engage in a lengthy debate about why this may (or may not) be an accurate description of the broader macroeconomic environment.

Additionally, those criticisms seem to indicate that the investors that are actually buying bitcoin (and other cryptocurrency assets) are part of a unique demographic that is somehow separate and apart from the market majority.

In other words, the recent buying activity that has generated short-term gains for BTC-USD traders might be limited in scope because this enthusiasm might never translate into broad-based adoption that is accepted by a majority of global consumers.

However, we have encountered recent examples of major corporate names that are entering into the space and we believe that this activity will help support market valuations in BTC-USD over the next few quarters.

Source: Chainalysis, Zubr

According to analysts at JPMorgan, however, these perceptions might now be on the brink of a major change and evidence of this perceived reversal can be found in the latest round of bitcoin investments initiated by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance.

Specifically, Massachusetts Mutual's $100 million investment position adds credence to the argument that cryptocurrency demand amongst insurers (and other large institutions) has the potential to see significant growth in the years ahead.

Ultimately, this represents a rising rate of bitcoin adoption that could impact public sentiment in ways that are highly bullish for the asset's underlying market valuation.

According to the report from JPMorgan, cryptocurrency markets could see an increase in demand of as much as $600 billion if insurance companies in Europe, Japan, and the United States decided to allocate just 1% of their portfolio holdings to these digital assets.

For these reasons, this recent story from Massachusetts Mutual should not be viewed as insignificant because these are the types of the corporate decisions that could open the floodgates for those seeking bitcoin adoption going forward.

Source: Author via Tradingview

In our view, these are also the types of stories that could set cryptocurrency assets on a very firm path toward extended gains in 2021.

From a shorter-term perspective, BTC-USD traders must also note the sizable declines we are now seeing in the U.S. Dollar Index (which has lost more than 12% of its value since the middle of March 2020).

Essentially, recent trends in the U.S. Dollar Index have shown a massive reversal (after hitting spike highs in March) and a continued deterioration in this key benchmark for global markets could easily create an additional factor that boosts sentiment with respect to the major cryptocurrencies.

Source: Trading Economics

In our view, the recent surge in M2 money supply in the United States is likely to work as the most important fundamental factor influencing valuations in the greenback over the next few quarters.

As more money is pumped into the market, we expect the U.S. dollar to continue trading against most of the major fiat currencies but this weakness is likely to be more pronounced against bitcoin given the broader backdrop.

Source: Trading Economics

Recent comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell seem to support this dovish outlook and this is likely to remain the case for an extended period of time. Currently, the monetary policy prospects for historic lows in U.S. interest rates remain steady until 2023.

In global currency markets, this means that investors are unlikely to buy the U.S. dollar near its recent lows because there is simply no way to generate substantial yield using long positions in the greenback.

Source: Author via Tradingview

On the daily charts, we can see that despite the generalized weakness (and lack of interest) that has been displayed relative to the U.S. dollar, trading volumes are rising for the BTC-USD cryptocurrency pair.

Given the valuation divergences that currently characterize each of these assets, it seems reasonable to assume that the BTC part of the equation is what is actually drawing the market's interest.

Of course, this shouldn't be much of a surprise for bitcoin bulls because we have just broken to new record highs and this alone could be expected to act as a critical factor influencing market psychology at current levels.

In order to maintain this bullish perspective, we'd like to see these market volume levels maintain themselves as any declines from here might suggest that the majority of investors are looking elsewhere for value after the cryptocurrency's recent gains.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Oversold indicator readings mark another factor that shouldn't be a total surprise for cryptocurrency investors because BTC-USD has risen by roughly 515% since the first half of March 2020 and this marks a stark contrast with the "soaring record highs" that have been seen in both the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500.

However, in our Ichimoku price analysis, we are currently watching the Base-Line (shown in red above) as this could provide strong support above the $16,500 level and this is why we think any moves back into psychological levels near $20,000 could be viewed as a new opportunity to buy BTC-USD at better valuations.

