We decided recently to set up a portfolio for beginners where risk management was the predominant theme. Probably the easiest way to control risk is to keep positions small. In the trading world, position sizing is imperative as it is all about being able to return tomorrow with one's capital intact. Many times, one's ego is the archenemy.

Therefore, our premise for the portfolio is to invest in companies which have both a low dollar value (price) as well as a low valuation (low P/E, P/S, etc.). Having a strong balance sheet as well as being profitable are also high up our priority list. The final piece of the jigsaw is to predominantly use stocks which are optionable. The reason being is that by selling call options for example against our positions, we can reduce our cost basis which again stacks the odds in our favour (reduces risk).

Trading like this (where we are limiting our upside) means we are far more concerned with downside risk rather than the potential upside gain. Obviously, starting out with a small position helps but it is all about the downside. Our worst-case scenario is for the respective stock to go bankrupt which maybe is a rare occurrence but still very much a possibility for companies trading under the $3 mark. Remember, these stocks are cheap for a reason. Our job is to ascertain whether the aggressive selling has finally come to an end.

From the above standpoints, Leju Holdings (LEJU), a Chinese real-estate services firm, came across our desk as a possible candidate for this strategy. As we can see from the technical chart below, shares have been pretty much rangebound for the best part of four months now and have solid support around the $2 level (which goes back to late 2017). We (through the sale of an out of the money call option) can bring our cost basis right down to this support level. The question is though whether Leju's fundamentals are aligned with its solid technicals. Therefore let's dig into the company's financials to see if there are bullish trends in place.

Our first stop is the balance sheet. If we study a similar period to when that support line commenced (past 10 quarters), we see that shareholders' equity has increased by $35.4 million during this period (current book value is $274.3 million). This is an encouraging trend. What we are looking for on the balance sheet is potential red flags. On the asset side for example, cash ($270.8 million) makes up a far higher percentage of LEJU's total assets at present which again reduces risk. That rising cash balance has resulted in a higher current ratio (1.52) over 10 quarters ago for example.

Receivables remain quite high but revenue growth has kept pace with this line item. Since the firm has no interest-bearing debt to speak off, this means more of those increasing sales can drop to the bottom line. Top line sales have increased from $81.5 million in Q1 in 2018 to $209.4 million in the company's most recent third quarter. Suffice it to say, the share price (as of yet) due to high costs have not taken advantage of that solid top line growth (although EBIT has grown significantly over the past three quarters).

The “conditions” though are certainly there for sustained bottom line growth to eventually take place. We state this because top line guidance for the fourth quarter is roughly $240 million which if met would be a 6% gain over the fourth quarter of last year. Moreover, EBIT of $14 million over the first three quarters is up 60%+ over the same period of 12 months prior.

Suffice it to say, Leju is now in the enviable position of having growing revenues which is resulting in positive earnings and cash flow. This means top line sales should continue to grow especially if sizable investments are made. Furthermore, Leju now has sufficient cash on hand in case it gets thrown a curved ball (less risk). Furthermore, the cycle alluded to above should continue to grow the company's assets and its significant cash reserves should protect those very assets in the event of something adverse happening in its sector.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe we are dealing with a strong candidate here for the above-mentioned strategy because we maintain risk is very limited here. Leju has a very attractive valuation, strong profitability and excellent revenue and EBIT growth rates. Furthermore, the stock is optionable which enables us to decrease our cost basis even more. We will put something on in here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LEJU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.