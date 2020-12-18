HVAC provider Comfort Systems USA (FIX) is currently trading 95.10% above its 52-week low, and offers a dividend yield below 1%. Nonetheless, this is a stock that remains undervalued despite these attributes, and is one that a value investor should consider as a potential addition to their portfolio.

Comfort Systems USA's share price hit $27.54 in late-March/early-April of 2020. Chart generated by TradingView.

The stock's fall to a 52-week low of $27.54 can be attributed to the impact of COVID-19, as the chart shows it was in late-March/early-April that the low was hit - this was around the time that the pandemic began to really impact the global economy, and so the share price fall that Comfort Systems USA experienced was not specific to it, nor was it due to anything negative that the underlying business had done.

Comfort Systems USA has been in business since 1917, and for a very good reason. Not too many homes in the developed world lack for HVAC - heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. Providing and maintaining HVAC systems is therefore a lasting business model, albeit one subject to the boom and bust cycles of the property market. Nonetheless, as population growth increases, so too will demand for HVAC.

With thirty-five operating companies in more than 140 locations across the U.S., Comfort Systems USA is well-positioned to profit from this demand for HVAC going forward. Indeed, it has been profiting from this trend already, as is clear from its reported $47.69 million free cash flow and from the revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 1.58 billion 49.36 million 2016 1.63 billion 64.9 million 2017 1.79 billion 55.27 million 2018 2.18 billion 112.9 million 2019 2.62 billion 114.32 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Comfort Systems USA's investor relations page.

COVID-19 has not really dented the firm's profitability either, as is clear from the quarterly figures for revenue and net income in the current financial year.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 700.13 million 17.72 million Q2 743.47 million 39.5 million Q3 714.1 million 50.09 million Total 2.16 billion 107.31 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Comfort Systems USA's investor relations page.

Prospective shareholders may remain cold on the stock as a consequence of its puny 0.82% dividend yield. However, shareholders have benefited from holding Comfort Systems USA in their portfolios, as they have received a 23.06% return on equity (trailing twelve months) and have received seven years of consecutively rising dividends. With a very low payout ratio of 11.58%, there is considerable scope for this dividend to grow going forward. And as earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be 10.00%, shareholders will benefit overall from this holding.

Comfort Systems USA should continue to raise its dividend as it has over the past seven years. Image provided by Comfort Systems USA Southwest.

The strong balance sheet suggests not only that the progressive dividend will be maintained going forward, but that the business itself remains in excellent shape. Short-term finances are sound, as total current liabilities of $655.34 million are offset by total current assets of $811.3 million, cash-on-hand worth $70.54 million and total accounts receivable of $717.74 million. Comfort Systems USA's long-term finances are excellent too, as long-term debt of $303.85 million is offset by a net worth of $670 million.

The firm is likely to continue performing well going forward. A rise in interest rates could impede performance, but with the Federal Reserve pledging to keep the short-term benchmark interest rate close to zero until at least 2023, that is unlikely. Low lending rates aid business expansion, which lead to construction opportunities, which in turn lead to the installation and maintenance of HVAC systems.

Why Comfort Systems USA and not another HVAC provider? After all, Emcor Group (EME) and Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) both have a significantly larger slice of the HVAC market than Comfort Systems USA has - though Comfort Systems USA still has a larger share of the market than Ies Holdings, Inc. (IESC), Goldfield Corp. (GV) and Lime Energy Co. (LIME).

Company Market Share (%) Emcor Group, Inc. 26.92 Tutor Perini Corporation 17.63 Comfort Systems USA 8.73 Ies Holdings, Inc. 3.58 Goldfield Corp. 0.59 Lime Energy Co. 0.22

Figures collated from CSIMarket, Inc.

Note that the above figures amount in total to 57.67% of market share, and the remaining 42.33% is fractured among multiple local and regional companies. The fractured nature of the HVAC market means that the larger firms are well-placed to buy up the smaller competitors, thereby increasing the operating companies under their respective umbrellas. Comfort Systems USA is one of the top three companies in the sector, and significantly bigger than the others outside of that trio.

While Emcor and Tutor Perini both currently have greater market share than Comfort Systems USA, the latter has several things going for it that recommend it above the other two. At present, Emcor trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, making it significantly overvalued in comparison to Comfort Systems USA's P/E of 14.00, while a P/E cannot be estimated for Tutor Perini as it has trailing earnings-per-share of -$0.29.

Furthermore, Comfort Systems USA seems better managed in terms of being able to extract profit from its business as per the reported operating margins. Currently, Comfort Systems USA's trailing operating margin sits at 6.50% - not spectacular, but better than Emcor's 5.34% or Tutor Perini's 1.82%. And reported operating margin figures from the past three years suggest that superior performance on this basis is the norm for Comfort Systems USA.

Figures collated from Morningstar.

As the smaller of the three firms, and the better managed, Comfort Systems USA has a bigger runway for growth and is better positioned to profit as COVID-19 subsides and the economy starts running at a more optimal level - but will prospective investors benefit from this performance if they jump in now?

At close of market on 12/15/2020, Comfort Systems USA traded at $53.12 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 12/18/2020, Comfort Systems USA traded at a share price of $53.73 with a trading price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38x based on trailing earnings-per-share of $3.84 and a forward P/E of 17.62x based on forward earnings-per-share of $3.05. Both metrics are lower than the five-year average P/E of 19.82x, and the current dividend yield of 0.82% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 0.80%. Furthermore, the stock trades at a discount to both the specialty trade contractors sub-sector average of 30.70x and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 27.29x. By most metrics, in fact, Comfort Systems USA trades at a discount to its sub-sector and to the broader index.

Metric Comfort Systems USA Sub-Sector Index P/E 14.00 30.70 27.29 P/CF 7.19 11.41 15.81 P/B 2.78 2.37 3.73 P/S 0.65 1.07 2.67

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

This suggests that Comfort Systems USA is undervalued at present - but by how much?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.89 (14.00 / 15 = 0.93) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $57.77 (53.73 / 0.93 = 57.77). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.71 (14.00 / 19.82 = 0.71) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $75.68 (53.73 / 0.71 = 75.68).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.18 (17.62 / 15 = 1.18) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $45.53 (53.73 / 1.18 = 45.53). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.89 (17.62 / 19.82 = 0.89) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $60.37 (53.73 / 0.89 = 60.37).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.98 (0.80 / 0.82 = 0.98) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $54.83 (53.73 / 0.98 = 54.83). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $58.84 (57.77 + 75.68 + 45.53 + 60.37 + 54.83 / 5 = 58.84). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 9% at this time.

In summary, Comfort Systems USA is a solid HVAC company that may not have the same headline-grabbing appeal of the FAANG stocks (i.e. Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL)), but can deliver shareholder value in the form of its progressive dividend, projected 10.00% earnings-per-share growth, and its reliably productive and profitable business model. At a 9% discount to fair value, it is a buy even when trading 7.59% below its 52-week high of $58.14.

