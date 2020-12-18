However, its financial position is more than covered by its significant credit available and by its high generation of cash from operating activities.

Article thesis

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) is a small-cap company that provides a diversified range of aftermarket products and services for land, sea and air transportation assets in the public and private sector. The company operates in highly competitive industries and currently holds a substantial debt on its balance sheet – mainly due to its growth strategy through significant acquisitions. The high leverage of the firm has been a major red flag for many investors amid the current crisis. However, its liquidity position is more than covered by its significant credit available under its loan agreement and by its high generation of cash from operating activities. More importantly, despite the recent rally, VSEC stock remains undervalued with a +20% upside potential.

Activity and description of the company

VSEC focuses on sustaining and extending the life, and improving the performance, of its client assets. The firm operates in three segments; the Aviation group, the Supply Chain Management group, and the Federal Services group. Currently, management is taking the firm through a multi-year business transformation plan, and perhaps, the most notable change is that the Federal Services segment – which historically has been the leading business area in terms of revenue and income – is giving way to the Aviation segment. The Supply Chain Management group remains constant.

The Aviation group – which represented 30% of total sales in 2019 – provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory MRO services to a diversified global client base. This segment has been growing at a high rate in recent years, and management aims to further develop it in the years to come. During the last quarter, they announced a $100 million, five-year exclusive distribution agreement with a significant landing gear component manufacturer – which is scheduled to commence in early 2021.

The Supply Chain Management group operations are conducted by its wholly-owned subsidiary Wheeler Bros and accounted for 28% of revenue during the last fiscal year. The segment provides parts supply, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, data management, and other services to assist aftermarket commercial and federal customers. Most revenue of this segment comes from one single customer; the United States Postal Service.

The Federal Services group provides aftermarket refurbishment and sustainment services to extend and maintain the life cycle of military vehicles, ships, and aircraft for the Department of Defense. Though its sales have been shrinking in recent years, it continues to be VSEC’s most relevant segment, accounting for 42% of total sales in 2019.

Consistent growth over the past decade

Revenue (5 yr growth rate) Net income (5 yr growth rate) Capital expenditure (5 yr growth rate) 12.16% 12.56% 23.05%

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

The company has an interesting growth track record over the past decade, expanding the business organically and through acquisitions. In line with its business strategy, its last major investment has been related to the Aviation group – with the purchase of 1st Choice Aerospace in January 2019. Looking forward, total sales and EPS are expected to decrease substantially in 2020 amid the current crisis. Nonetheless, analysts are optimistic about a strong recovery in the next two years and forecast EPS of $2.94 and $3.85 for 2021 and 2022, respectively. This recovery is based upon certain competitive advantages VSEC owns, such as customer knowledge, technical and financial qualifications, past performance, and price.

(in millions, except per share amounts) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 E 2021 E 2022 E Net Sales 534 692 760 697 753 667 688 779 Growth 29.6% 9.9% -8.3% 7.9% -11.4% 3.2% 13.3% Diluted EPS 2.32 2.48 3.60 3.21 3.35 2.35 2.94 3.85 Growth 6.9% 45.2% -10.8% 4.4% -29.9% 25.1% 31.0%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Management strategy aims to shift the focus to the more profitable segments

Gross Margin Gross Margin (5 yr avg) Net Income Margin Net Income Margin (5 yr avg) Return on avg assets (5 yr avg) Return on investment (5 yr avg) 11.2% 10.4% -0.2% 4.4% 4.8% 5.9%

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

The current pandemic created significant challenges for the different operating groups of the firm. The spread of the COVID-19 has resulted in travel disruption and has negatively impacted airline spending and demand. Since commercial aviation has been hit harder by the crisis than general aviation, management observed some slow organic improvements in the past quarter. Nonetheless, they expect a genuine recovery in 2021. Consequently, the historically low gross margin and net income margin have been reduced further. However, though many sources show a negative net income, VSEC will remain profitable in 2020. The negative result in the bottom line is caused by the goodwill and intangible asset impairment of $33.7M from the Aviation business during Q2 – which is a non-cash adjustment.

Analyzing VSEC's profitability by segment, the Supply Chain Management is by far the most profitable group, though its margins have been shrinking since 2017. The Aviation group and Federal Services group have been improving their profitability in recent years. However, their operating margins are still considerably smaller than the supply chain business.

2017 2018 2019 Aviation Group 7.2% 7.6% 8.0% Supply Chain Management Group 15.7% 14.3% 13.9% Federal Services Group 3.3% 4.7% 5.8%

(VSEC operating income margin per segment. Source)

Financial health and dividend

Net Debt / EBITDA Quick Ratio Tot debt to capital 3.02 0.83 0.42

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

The highly leveraged balance sheet is still perceived by many investors as the most significant weakness of the firm. Since the spread of the pandemic at the beginning of the year, some important ratios have been raising red flags about the company’s financial health. Despite management deciding to decrease debt and earn-out obligation in the first nine months of 2020, by approximately $20M and $35M, respectively, the net debt/EBITDA ratio above three and the quick ratio below one point out that the company has yet significant obligations on its balance sheet.

However, VSEC's financial position is fully covered by its vast credit available. More specifically, the firm’s maximum amount of credit available under its current loan agreement is $350M, and management is in negotiations to increase to an additional $100M. The company has been working with large sums of debt over the past decade to finance its large acquisitions. As of September 30, 2020, the long-term debt stood at $230M, while the firm had $190M of unused bank loan commitments. Moreover, VSEC is capable of generating above $40M on average per year from its operating activities, and that average is expected to increase over the next decade. Despite its significant obligations, the substantial credit available, the cash provided from operations, and the good reputation of the company will grant the available liquidity of the company.

On the other hand, VSEC has a solid dividend track record, paying cash dividends each year since 1973 and increasing its dividend each year since 2004.

Annual div yield Payout ratio Payout ratio (5 yr avg) Dividend (5 yr growth rate) 0.96% 15.35% 9.90% 12.34%

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

Risks

VSEC’s operating segments are exposed to several risks. Besides its substantial debt, explained in more detail in the previous section, no other risks particularly stand out, but some are worth mentioning. A significant percentage of VSEC's revenue is generated through certain government programs, such as USPS-managed inventory program and the FMS program, which accounted for approximately 20% and 12%, respectively, of total sales in 2019. On the other hand, in addition to the intense competition in the aviation and vehicle parts industries, the firm has experienced delays in contract awards and funding in recent years due to uncertain government budgets and shifting government priorities. Those issues, which negatively affect operations, may continue in the years to come. Finally, the successful growth and competitiveness of the company highly depend on successful future acquisitions. Since those purchases represent a significant investment for VSEC, the unsuccessful execution of the strategy could have a material adverse effect on the business and financial condition of the firm.

Valuation

Price (USD) EPS (TTM) EPS (FWD) P/E P/E (FWD) Price/book value Price/sales EV/EBITDA (TTM) EV/EBITDA (FWD) 38.04 -0.12 2.35 -- 16.03 1.18 0.62 8.37 12.37

(Source: Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Finally, one of the most critical analyses before making an investment decision; valuation. Since the current fiscal year has been an atypical period, many current valuation ratios are not meaningful. Therefore, I focused my valuation on a discounted cash flow model. For the next three years, I used analysts’ sales and earnings estimates, and from then on, I projected conservative revenue growth. Moreover, I forecasted significant investments – made every four years – in line with the growth strategy of the company. Finally, I used a discount rate of 9% and a terminal value of 20 times earnings. According to this estimate, I get a value of approximately $50 per share.

(Source: Created by the author using data from VSEC annual report 2019)

Conclusions

As Capex and cash used in investing activities are likely to remain high during the next decade, the firm depends on a successful renegotiation of its debt – $250M approximately – with lenders to maintain a positive cash position. However, the renegotiation of its obligations does not represent a problem at these levels, since VSEC has plenty of credit available under its current loan agreement – a maximum of $350M and $190M of unused bank loan commitments as of September 30, 2020. Besides, the company is expected to continue to generate cash flows from operations above $40M per year. Management has been working with substantial amounts of debt for many years now to grow the business, and the company has a solid track record of repaying its obligations.

On the other hand, the company has a competitive business with positive and growing EPS over the past ten years. Besides, in 2020, the firm will extend its track record of rising dividend payments to sixteen years in a row. More importantly, despite the recent rally, VSEC stock continues to be undervalued with a +20% upside potential. The current momentum may be an interesting opportunity for investors to make an entry point.

