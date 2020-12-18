The share price of Fission has been increasing significantly over the past month, and I think this provides a good opportunity to sell.

The project still has a negative net present value at current spot uranium prices, which means there’s no value here.

The company has advanced Patterson Lake very little since my October 2019 article.

Introduction

I covered Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF) in October 2019, shortly after the company posted an updated prefeasibility study for an underground-only option for its Patterson Lake South (PLS) uranium project.

More than a year later, the development of PLS has advanced very little and Fission continues to burn cash. Still, the share price is up by 19% since my article was published. So, what gives?

Overview of Patterson Lake South

The project is located in Canada's Athabasca Basin, and the Triple R is hailed as one of the largest high-grade undeveloped deposits in the world with indicated resources of 102.4 million pounds of U3O8.

(Source: Fission Uranium)

I think it's weird the company is using resources in its presentations, considering PLS has reserves. Under the underground-only option, these stand at 81.4 million pounds of uranium.

(Source: Fission Uranium)

My main concern with this project is that two of the five mineralized zones at Triple R are located beneath Patterson Lake, which means that an open-pit would require the construction of a berm wall around the deposit.

This is why I think the underground-only option is better as it removes a lot of initial capex and is less technically complex. Of course, this comes at the expense of higher unit costs as well as a lower life of mine.

(Source: Fission Uranium)

Progress over the past year

Fission hasn't advanced PLS much since my last article and has invested little in exploration and development.

(Source: Fission Uranium)

While the company has around three years' worth of reserves at the current cash burn rate, it saw fit to raise C$17.07 million ($13.04 million) through a share offering last month and is currently in the middle of another bought deal offering worth C$6 million ($4.71 million).

I really don't like companies that dilute shareholders twice in such a short interval of time. Sure, Fission needs fresh funds as it's planning to commence a feasibility study on Triple R. This will cost C$27 million ($21.2 million) and permitting and environmental, social and corporate governance activities are estimated at another C$17 million ($13.3 million).

However, these expenses will be spread throughout several years and I think raising so much money at once is not justified.

(Source: Fission Uranium)

Why Fission is worthless

I continue to think there isn't any value in PLS. The reason is that the net present value (NPV) of the project is based on uranium prices of $50 per pound while the current spot price is just below $30 per pound.

(Source: Cameco)

At current spot prices, the NPV of PLS is negative.

(Source: Fission Uranium)

Of course, investors have been hoping for a recovery in uranium prices for almost a decade now. As I wrote in my November article on Uranium Participation (OTCPK:URPTF), I think uranium prices need to recover to around $50 per pound to stop the shutdown of current mines and encourage the opening of new ones. However, it's a small and opaque market that is oversupplied and timing the recovery is nearly impossible. It could take a year and it could take a decade but another problem is that the recovery will benefit mostly Kazatomprom. The latter has the best mines in the world and is keeping output at low levels on purpose.

(Source: Kazatomprom)

Reasons for the strong share price performance

Uranium prices are still low and PLS is as worthless as in 2019, so why has the share price of Fission been performing so well?

After my last article, share prices fell from $0.26 to a low of $0.08 by March 2020. However, they have staged a remarkable recovery, in line with the broader market. And in the last month alone, they have nearly doubled. However, all uranium miners have been posting similar share price performances over the past few weeks and I think there are two main reasons for this:

1) The US uranium reserve

In early December, the US Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) approved a bill, which advances the federal initiative to establish a US national strategic uranium reserve.

It's unclear how large the reserve will be, but I don't think it will move uranium prices by a significant amount. In February, President Trump wanted to set aside $150 million for the creation of a national uranium reserve.

(Source: U.S. Department of Energy)

At current uranium prices, this is less than 5% of annual global demand.

2) Closure of Cigar Lake

On December 14, Cameco (CCJ) announced it's closing its Cigar Lake uranium operation yet again.

This mine was expected to produce just over five million pounds of uranium in 2020, so the development is also unlikely to move uranium prices.

(Source: Cameco)

However, the market can be really irrational sometimes and even Cameco's shares have been rising over the past few days. This makes me look bad, as I've been bearish on Cameco.

Investor takeaway

Fission Uranium has accomplished little at Patterson Lake over the past year and the project still has a negative NPV at current uranium prices. The same can be said for around 90% of the undeveloped uranium projects in the world.

Uranium mining is a market worth just over $3 billion per year and it baffles me there's so much interest in this sector. Compare that to the rhodium market, which is around five times larger at the moment and almost no one is showing any interest.

I think there is little value in Fission Uranium and the recent strength in share price performance provides a good opportunity to sell this one.

The largest risk for the bear thesis is, of course, uranium prices, but I don't see how they can rise significantly over the short term.

