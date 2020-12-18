Bankruptcy risk will significantly diminish if oil stays in the high-$40s going forward, although $50s oil may be necessary for it to be truly on solid financial footing.

SM's leverage would be around 2.3x by the end of 2021 without those hedges, getting close to a reasonable level of debt.

SM's 2021 results will be negatively affected by a large amount of oil swaps at an average of $40.53 per barrel.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) reduced its net debt by $272 million via a debt exchange earlier this year and is attempting to deleverage by growing its production (without cash burn). SM's 2021 results are hampered by its large amount of oil swaps at $40.53 per barrel.

Going forward, it does appear to have a path to get leverage down to 2.0x or below, although that would take roughly 5% production growth from 2021 levels plus low-$50s WTI oil.

SM's bankruptcy risk has diminished as oil prices have improved, although with its unsecured bonds still yielding 11% to 12% to maturity, it still has some work to do to get to truly sound financial footing.

The stock does appear interesting as a high-risk and high-reward proposition though, as it could easily be worth in the double digits if it can successfully deleverage via production growth.

2021 Outlook

SM Energy mentioned in Q2 2020 that it was aiming for double-digit production growth in 2021, with oil production growth being higher than total production growth. This may result in SM Energy's production averaging approximately 138,000 BOEPD (51% oil) in 2021. This is close to what SM Energy averaged in Q1 2020.

SM Energy's 2021 production growth would be helped by its ramp up in capex in Q4 2020, with capex expected to be around $203 million to $208 million in that quarter. This capex would mainly impact production starting late in Q4 2020 and carrying over into Q1 2021.

At $47 to $48 WTI oil, SM Energy would then be able to generate $1.524 billion in oil and gas revenue. However, it has a lot of 2021 hedges that will weigh on its results at that oil price. SM Energy has approximately 71% of its projected 2021 oil production hedged with swaps at an average of $40.53 per barrel.

Source: SM Energy

This contributes to SM Energy's 2021 hedges having an estimated negative $159 million in value at current strip prices, reducing its revenue after hedges to $1.365 billion.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 25,688,700 $44.50 $1,143 NGLs 7,051,800 $15.00 $106 Gas 105,777,000 $2.60 $275 Hedge Value -$159 Total $1,365

SM Energy mentioned that its projected capex for 2021 was slightly higher than its 2020 capex budget, so I am going with a $650 million capex budget in 2021 in this model. SM has reduced its well costs to around $560 per lateral foot in the Midland Basin and $600 per lateral foot in the Austin Chalk, resulting in strong capital efficiency.

This would result in SM Energy having $1.316 billion in cash expenditures in 2021, and $49 million in projected positive cash flow. This includes $2 million allocated for a minimal semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share.

$ Million Lease Operating $184 Transportation $156 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $89 Cash G&A $80 Cash Interest $155 Capex $650 Dividends $2 Total $1,316

Debt And Valuation

At the end of Q3 2020, SM Energy had $2.422 billion in net debt. This could be reduced to around $2.373 billion in net debt by the end of 2021.

This is approximately 2.8x SM's projected EBITDAX in 2021 at current strip prices. This includes the negative effect of SM's hedges though. Based on unhedged EBITDAX, SM's leverage would be 2.3x instead.

The company is targeting net debt of 2.0x EBITDAX or lower in the longer term. This is unlikely to be achievable in 2021 due to its hedges. Without hedges though, a situation with low-$50s WTI oil and production levels around 5% higher than 2021 would allow SM's leverage to be reduced to 2.0x.

A valuation of 3.0x unhedged 2021 EBITDAX would value it at around $5.86 per share, while a valuation of 3.5x EBITDAX would value it at around $10.30 per share. Since SM is fairly highly leveraged, a relatively modest change in multiples (or in commodity prices) would make the difference between its stock being worth well above current levels or having minimal intrinsic value. The latter case could occur if oil prices dropped back into the low-$40s.

SM was valued at closer to 4.0x EBITDAX in early 2020, although that was before it added $447 million in secured notes.

Conclusion

SM Energy is an interesting company that has higher than ideal debt and also appears to be able to deliver strong capital efficiency from its Midland Basin and Austin Chalk assets.

SM's stock is fairly risky due to its debt. Various unsecured bonds are yielding around 11% to 12% to maturity currently. This indicates that its bankruptcy risk has diminished (those bonds were yielding over 20% a month ago), but not entirely vanished. Another $5 increase in oil prices could put SM on solid financial footing, while a $5 decrease would put it at a high risk of bankruptcy.

I consider SM to have a reasonably good risk/reward equation though. It has good assets and doesn't have a hopeless amount of debt and could be worth in the double digits if it can get its debt maturities on track to be sorted out.

