The Best Small-Cap Stocks To Buy Because Of The January Effect

We've reached the mid-point of December and that's important because, historically, this is when small cap stocks begin outperforming large cap stocks, a phenomenon referred to as the "January Effect."
Highlighted annually in the Stock Trader's Almanac, the January Effect's positive impact on small cap performance can stretch out until May, however, the bulk of the excess return for small cap stocks usually occurs by mid-February.
The following chart visualizes the January Effect by dividing the small-cap Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) by the large-cap Russell 1000 ETF (VONE). When the line is falling, big-cap stocks are leading and when the line is rising, small-cap stocks are outperforming.
Source: The Stock Trader's Almanac.
Cross-currents, including a market that's arguably frothy based on common overbought indicators, such as the put/call ratio and AAII bearish sentiment, could cause trouble for the January Effect this year. Nevertheless, potential rotation out of large cap stocks into small cap stocks suggests investors ought to be targeting smaller companies in top sectors, particularly if markets take a breather.
The best small-cap sectors to target now
Weekly, our system ranks over 1,500 stocks by market cap to find stocks with characteristics likely to be rewarded and aggregating individual scores by sector provides additional insight into stocks that could benefit most from the January Effect this year.
I explain our methodology here, but to paraphrase, our weekly score incorporates seven factors impacting future stock prices:
- Forward earnings growth expectations
- Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates
- Insider buying
- Short-term and long-term institutional money flow
- Forward valuation relative to historical valuation
- Contra-trend short interest analysis
- Quarterly seasonality over the past decade
After calculating individual scores and analyzing them by sector this week, the best small-cap sectors are financials, industrials, services, consumer goods, and technology. Basic materials rank neutral, while REITs, energy, healthcare, and utilities score below average.
Because sector and industry strength can influence price action, concentrating on the strongest-scoring sectors makes sense.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
Alternatively, you can also find winning stocks by focusing on highly-ranked industries within low-scoring sectors. For example, our weekly small-cap best industries ranking includes healthcare plans and specialty chemicals, two industries that fall into the lower-scoring healthcare and basic materials baskets.
Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
The best-rated stocks to buy
Since stocks follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, the highest-scoring stocks in our research are a great source of ideas.
This week, we highlighted over 150 stocks across all market caps for members, including these top small-cap stocks. The list crisscrosses industries and styles, so it's likely a few will resonate with you. I've highlighted stocks making the biggest jump in score this week for your convenience.
|SMALL
|12/17/2020
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|BEST
|CalAmp Corp.
|(CAMP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|110
|110.00
|Bel Fuse Inc.
|(BELFB)
|TECHNOLOGY
|ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS
|105
|105.00
|Cars.com
|(CARS)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|105
|103.75
|Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
|(CCRN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES
|105
|102.50
|CSG Systems International, Inc.
|(CSGS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|105
|85.00
|Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|(DKL)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|105
|103.75
|Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
|(ETH)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES
|105
|103.75
|Five Prime Therapeutics
|(FPRX)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|105
|102.50
|GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|(GBL)
|FINANCIALS
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|105
|97.50
|Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.
|(KLIC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|105
|105.00
|Astec Industries, Inc.
|(ASTE)
|INDUSTRIALS
|FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY
|100
|103.75
|AeroVironment, Inc.
|(AVAV)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|100
|103.75
|BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
|(BJRI)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|100
|101.25
|Codexis Inc.
|(CDXS)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|98.75
|Columbus McKinnon Corporation
|(CMCO)
|INDUSTRIALS
|FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY
|100
|98.75
|CRA International, Inc.
|(CRAI)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|100
|98.75
|Cerence, Inc.
|(CRNC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|98.75
|Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
|(CTB)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|AUTO PARTS
|100
|97.50
|Cutera, Inc.
|(CUTR)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|100
|102.50
|Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc.
|(EPAY)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|87.50
|Forrester Research, Inc.
|(FORR)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|100
|102.50
|Greenhill & Co., Inc.
|(GHL)
|FINANCIALS
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|100
|103.75
|Triple-S Management Corporation
|(GTS)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|100
|103.75
|Health Catalyst Inc.
|(HCAT)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES
|100
|100.00
|Horace Mann Educators Corporation
|(HMN)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY
|100
|97.50
|MarineMax, Inc.
|(HZO)
|SERVICES
|SPECIALTY RETAIL
|100
|102.50
|Intevac, Inc.
|(IVAC)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|100
|98.75
|Meredith Corporation
|(MDP)
|SERVICES
|PUBLISHING
|100
|102.50
|NETGEAR, Inc.
|(NTGR)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|100
|102.50
|OceanFirst Financial Corp.
|(OCFC)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|100
|86.25
|Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.
|(SCHN)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|STEEL
|100
|96.25
|Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|(SCVL)
|SERVICES
|APPAREL RETAIL
|100
|102.50
|Standard Motor Products, Inc.
|(SMP)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|AUTO PARTS
|100
|98.75
|The Bancorp, Inc.
|(TBBK)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|100
|100.00
|Tredegar Corporation
|(TG)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|100
|93.75
Disclosure: I am/we are long HCAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.