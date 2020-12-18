The Best Small-Cap Stocks To Buy Because Of The January Effect

We've reached the mid-point of December and that's important because, historically, this is when small cap stocks begin outperforming large cap stocks, a phenomenon referred to as the "January Effect."

Highlighted annually in the Stock Trader's Almanac, the January Effect's positive impact on small cap performance can stretch out until May, however, the bulk of the excess return for small cap stocks usually occurs by mid-February.

The following chart visualizes the January Effect by dividing the small-cap Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) by the large-cap Russell 1000 ETF (VONE). When the line is falling, big-cap stocks are leading and when the line is rising, small-cap stocks are outperforming.

Source: The Stock Trader's Almanac.

Cross-currents, including a market that's arguably frothy based on common overbought indicators, such as the put/call ratio and AAII bearish sentiment, could cause trouble for the January Effect this year. Nevertheless, potential rotation out of large cap stocks into small cap stocks suggests investors ought to be targeting smaller companies in top sectors, particularly if markets take a breather.

The best small-cap sectors to target now

Weekly, our system ranks over 1,500 stocks by market cap to find stocks with characteristics likely to be rewarded and aggregating individual scores by sector provides additional insight into stocks that could benefit most from the January Effect this year.

I explain our methodology here, but to paraphrase, our weekly score incorporates seven factors impacting future stock prices:

Forward earnings growth expectations

Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates

Insider buying

Short-term and long-term institutional money flow

Forward valuation relative to historical valuation

Contra-trend short interest analysis

Quarterly seasonality over the past decade

After calculating individual scores and analyzing them by sector this week, the best small-cap sectors are financials, industrials, services, consumer goods, and technology. Basic materials rank neutral, while REITs, energy, healthcare, and utilities score below average.

Because sector and industry strength can influence price action, concentrating on the strongest-scoring sectors makes sense.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

Alternatively, you can also find winning stocks by focusing on highly-ranked industries within low-scoring sectors. For example, our weekly small-cap best industries ranking includes healthcare plans and specialty chemicals, two industries that fall into the lower-scoring healthcare and basic materials baskets.

Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow.

The best-rated stocks to buy

Since stocks follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, the highest-scoring stocks in our research are a great source of ideas.

This week, we highlighted over 150 stocks across all market caps for members, including these top small-cap stocks. The list crisscrosses industries and styles, so it's likely a few will resonate with you. I've highlighted stocks making the biggest jump in score this week for your convenience.

SMALL 12/17/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 110 110.00 Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS 105 105.00 Cars.com (CARS) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 105 103.75 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) INDUSTRIALS STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES 105 102.50 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 105 85.00 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 105 103.75 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) CONSUMER GOODS FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES 105 103.75 Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 105 102.50 GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 105 97.50 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 105 105.00 Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) INDUSTRIALS FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY 100 103.75 AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 100 103.75 BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 100 101.25 Codexis Inc. (CDXS) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 98.75 Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) INDUSTRIALS FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY 100 98.75 CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 100 98.75 Cerence, Inc. (CRNC) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 98.75 Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 100 97.50 Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 100 102.50 Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (EPAY) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 87.50 Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 100 102.50 Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 100 103.75 Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 103.75 Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) HEALTHCARE HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES 100 100.00 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY 100 97.50 MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 100 102.50 Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 100 98.75 Meredith Corporation (MDP) SERVICES PUBLISHING 100 102.50 NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 100 102.50 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 100 86.25 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL 100 96.25 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) SERVICES APPAREL RETAIL 100 102.50 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 100 98.75 The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 100 100.00 Tredegar Corporation (TG) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 100 93.75

You spent hours researching the wrong stock. Our system alerts you to the most worthwhile stocks, sectors, and industries; saving you time and reducing your opportunity cost. Our weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap and ADR rankings have produced over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. We offer a free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Tomorrow's Top Stocks Today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.