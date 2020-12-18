Image source

The automotive retail business has shown a huge amount of resiliency this year. The stocks of companies in this field were absolutely destroyed in the early stages of the pandemic, but in many cases, have produced massive rebounds, and in some cases, to new highs.

One such stock is Penske Automotive Group (PAG), which cruised to a new high back in October.

Shares have been consolidating since then and ended yesterday’s trading at nearly exactly the same level as they topped out at in mid-October. However, I see a continuation pattern forming that appears to be nearly complete, and as such, I’m quite bullish on Penske.

I’ve drawn trendline support above from the April low through today, a line that Penske shares have followed for several months quite faithfully. Drawing another line from the November high to today’s price also produces a symmetrical triangle, which is a continuation pattern. With this nearly perfect symmetrical triangle following a very bullish advance, this appears to be the pause that refreshes for Penske, and nothing more. Thus, I fully expect Penske shares to resolve this pattern to the upside, with a breakout coming soon.

Reasons to be bullish

Back in early June, I posted a piece saying I was bullish on Penske whether it reinstated its dividend or not. At the time, I saw rapidly improving fundamentals that weren’t necessarily priced into the stock. Shares are up 40% since that bull call, and while I’d normally take a victory lap with such an outcome, I think there is more left in the tank for Penske.

For one thing, demand returned to car buying in a big way during the third quarter, which can be illustrated by same-store sales as seen below.

Source: Investor presentation

Both new and used cars saw massive sequential rebounds in demand after the initial decline in the second quarter, and I fully expect we’ll see another sequential improvement in the fourth quarter. I was wrong earlier this year when I was bearish on car retailers because I didn’t see the enormous amount of spending consumers would do coming with so many people in the US having lost their jobs. However, it is clear I was wrong, and Penske’s sales numbers confirm that.

But apart from the top line returning in force, Penske has transformed its business into a leaner, more profitable enterprise because of COVID-19. The virus caused countless businesses to reexamine how they were spending money because when revenue falls off a cliff, there is simply no alternative. However, Penske’s actions, detailed below, have caused margins to soar, most or all of which should stick around after COVID-19 is no longer an issue.

Source: Investor presentation

The company reduced its headcount, which is a terrible thing for the people involved, but was clearly necessary for its well-being. In addition, Penske paid down long-term debt, generating $17 million in annualized expense savings.

Source: Investor presentation

The reduction in discretionary spending and headcount can be best seen via the above, which is the company’s SG&A spending as a percentage of gross profit. The 1,010bps reduction in this metric is a huge tailwind to profitability and it showed in Penske’s Q3 results, which produced records, during a pandemic.

I don’t want to get hung up on Q3 results, but I do think that they show a few things that are supportive of a longer-term bull case, and a further advance in the share price.

First, demand has returned to nearly pre-crisis levels. Second, the company has proven it can operate with less, reducing SG&A costs in a big way. Third, it deleveraged some and has improved margins via lower interest expense. These three things are supportive of higher earnings and a higher share price moving forward, and I think Q4 earnings - which should be out in early February - are going to be outstanding.

The stock is still cheap

The interesting thing is that even though Penske is up 40% since my bull call six months ago, the stock is trading for essentially the same valuation. In other words, Penske hasn’t rallied because it is now sitting on a stratospheric valuation; it has rallied because of fundamentals.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares trade for just 8.9 times next year’s earnings, which is a very reasonable price if you ask me. Penske has enormous scale and diversification in a highly profitable niche of retail. Its fundamentals have improved exponentially from the second quarter of this year, and it has proven it can operate more leanly now than it did before the crisis. In other words, as painful as this ordeal has been for humanity and for Penske’s displaced and furloughed employees, it may end up being a net positive for the company when all is said and done, thanks to lower leverage and lower SG&A spending.

We can see the revision cycle has taken estimates higher than they were pre-pandemic. This is an incredible feat and shows the strength of Penske’s fundamental outlook.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Boosting margins is a big part of this, although strong demand cannot be ignored. Penske is in the midst of a virtuous cycle where higher demand begets higher margins, and the result is what you see above. The revision cycle has flattened out in the past several weeks, so that’s something to keep an eye on. However, I see Q4 earnings as a catalyst to produce another round of upward revisions.

The bottom line

Penske shows a lot of promise technically with its symmetrical triangle pattern that looks to be near completion. It also has macro and company-specific earnings tailwinds in terms of higher demand and better margins. The dividend is also back, and while the yield isn’t huge by any means, a returning dividend payment is a big vote of confidence from management that Penske is back. Putting all of this together, I’m taking an unusual step - for me at least - and I’m reiterating my buy rating on Penske after a 40% run higher. I see more upside coming, thanks to the low valuation and terrific fundamental backdrop, and Penske is a buy as a result.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.