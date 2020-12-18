The Major Difference Between The Dot-Com Bubble Of 1999 And Today

For those of us who lived and invested through the emergence and bursting of the dot-com bubble, the similarities between then and now are many and obvious, but there is one important difference that leads me to the conclusion that today’s everything bubble will grow even larger in 2021 before bursting the way the one in technology did in 2000.

I rode the wave of “irrational exuberance” in the late 1990s, as described by Fed Chair Alan Greenspan in a speech he gave in 1996. We partied all the way up to the end of 1999, speculating with internet stocks on margin, flipping IPOs, and rolling call options on momentum stocks from one expiration to the next. A happy hour after the close on Wall Street to gloat about how much money we had made that day was a regular occurrence. I was a stockbroker at Morgan Stanley where I spent the final two years of my roaring twenties. I grew a relatively small bonus that I received to join the firm in 1998 into a seven-figure account, but then came 2000 and the bursting of the dot-com bubble.

Twenty years later, I am a value investor who is more focused on preserving wealth and growing it conservatively than speculating or riding momentum. That does not mean I won’t take high-risk positions, but I mitigate that risk by diversifying and position sizing in ways that I wish I had in 1999. I can remember the brokers in my office who had more than a few grey hairs looking on with disgust at our younger generation of know-it-alls, but we were convinced it was different at that time. I may have only a few grey hairs today, but now I fully understand why they were reducing risk on the way up, while we were piling it on.

I have been logging the similarities between the current market landscape and the late 1990s for more than a year. It began at the end of 2019 when the top five market caps in the S&P 500 were reaching a cumulative weighting that nearly matched what we had seen 20 years earlier. The weighting of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) far surpassed what we saw in 1999 in the months that followed, but there were missing ingredients to the full-blown bubble we saw during the dot-com era. We didn’t have a steady stream of hot IPOs that knew no bounds in terms of valuation or investor demand, and we didn’t have the kind of retail investor participation that indicates everyone is on board the bull market.

I think we can check both boxes today, as the froth seen in initial public offerings over the past several weeks is very similar to the crazy euphoria we saw during the dot-com bubble in terms of valuations. For example, Airbnb (ABNB) doubled its market capitalization on the first day of trading from $47 billion to $90 billion. The company was valued at just $18 billion a few months ago. This company owns no assets, yet is worth more than Hilton (HLT) and Marriott (MAR) combined. The revenue growth is an impressive 30%, but it trades at 15 times sales with no profits forecast until 2023.

DoorDash (DASH) is another example of investors paying a ridiculous valuation for a company that is likely to see its best days during the peak of the pandemic. This $50 billion market cap is a food delivery company, which trades at 13 times sales and 385 times the profits forecasted for 2022. These companies do not have a cure for cancer. They provide discretionary consumer services, and neither will be able to maintain current valuations over the long term.

One reason these companies command the valuations they do today is that we have a new generation of investors who appear to be investing in them based on their familiarity with the products and service. Yet they do not have the capability or knowledge to analyze the stocks from a financial standpoint. That was commonplace during the dot-com bubble. This new generation of do-it-yourself investors were born out of the shelter-in-place orders that swept across the country this summer. Facilitating their rise was commission-free trading on the newly popular Robinhood trading platform, which grew its account base to 13 million in a matter of months. I think this confirms that everyone is on board this bull market.

This speculating lot of less-experienced investors tend to all pile into the same handful of stocks, guided by the social media platforms they follow and with such a ferocity that the professionals on Wall Street are following their moves. I believe they are the primary source for the many extremes we see today, which are reminiscent of 1999. One of the best examples is the 20-year low in the put-to-call ratio.

The demand for growth stocks has been so extreme that the relative strength of its value counterparts in the S&P 500 is at levels not seen since 1999. It has only been in the past three months that we have started to see a rotation from growth to value that looks to be sustainable.

Despite this rotation, valuations based on the 24-month forward price-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 is at a level not seen since 1999.

Lastly, euphoria is nearly off the chart, literally, as can be seen below. All of these similarities paint a picture that gives me a sense of déjà vu that it is late 1999 all over again. Still, there is one very important difference that leads me to the conclusion that this bubble could keep growing in 2021 before it ultimately bursts.

Today we have the loosest financial conditions in history with the only comparable period being 1999, as you can see below. In 1999, Alan Greenspan engineered what was the largest increase in the money supply on record in the final months of 1999 over concerns about what might happen when the clock struck midnight to begin the new millennium. His fear was that a Y2K computer bug might disrupt the financial system and lead to a collapse in markets.

The money supply grew at an annualized 15% in the final months of that year. His concerns were for naught, as nothing happened, but the liquidity he added to the financial system fueled a stunning stock market rally. Afterwards, he started to rapidly withdraw that liquidity, raise short-term interest rates, and tighten financial conditions. That pricked the dot-come bubble and led to the bear market and recession that followed.

The source of the surge in the money supply today is the monetary and fiscal stimulus provided by the Fed and Congress to offset the headwinds and unknowns of the pandemic. The money supply has grown from $15.3 trillion at the beginning of this year to $19.2 trillion as of December 7, which is an explosive 25%. This far exceeds what we saw in 1999 and there are no indications this growth will stop any time soon. The Fed indicated this week that it will continue to purchased $120 billion in government bonds each month indefinitely, and Congress is days away from passing another $900 billion in fiscal stimulus. This will further fuel the bubble that we are seeing to various degrees across all asset classes.

Identifying a bubble is the first step in avoiding self-destruction when it eventually bursts. Determining when that happens and what will be the catalyst is far more difficult. All we can do is try to participate, while at the same time gradually reducing risk as valuations elevate, positioning ourselves to capitalize when the bubble bursts or gradually deflates.

The bullish narrative suggests that the pandemic-induced bear market and recession earlier this year set the stage for the beginning of a new economic expansion and bull market. I agree with that to a certain extent, but the problem I have is that we never allowed the excesses that built up during the last cycle to clear. Instead, the excesses are even more excessive. We have lower interest rates, more debt, and even higher valuations.

New cycles don't begin with valuations at historic highs. Is this the beginning of a new cycle, or are we in the ninth inning of the last one? No one knows for sure, but I suspect we will find out in 2021. Meanwhile, let us enjoy this party as long as it lasts like it was 1999, but at the same time increasingly guard against the possibility that zero-percent interest rates, burgeoning debt and deficits and endless money printing are not the answers to everything.

