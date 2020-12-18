Reader Favorites And Rogues 11/20-12/15/20 Show 21 Dividend Dogs Ready To Adopt

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield November-December ReFa/Ro showed 24.99% LESS net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced ReFa/Ro mentioned stocks led the pack again for December.

By YIELD, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: CTO; NLY; PNNT; AINV; CHMI; MRCC; CGBD; FSK; OXLC; GECC They averaged 13.56% annual yield. (Three made all-three lists: CHMI, CTO, and PNNT.).

October 9 to December 15 readers mentioned 40 equities in their comments. Some lamented bad news, so bad news investments (rogues) mixed with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately, readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Furthermore, my dog catching is, by method, a contrarian investing strategy and that can rub some investors the wrong way.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios. There are also those who catch flagrant fouled stock lists not synchronized with the data charted. One reader discovered a yield chart posing as an Analyst Target Price Chart that even Seeking Alpha Editors missed in September.

This month three readers caught tickers mismatched to stock names missed by me and my editors. Also, more readers complained again about my personal preference for dividend stocks whose payouts from $1K invested equal or exceed their single share prices. It's a signal that the stock has a worthwhile dividend, nothing more nothing less. I'm so committed that I'm working on a book about the concept.

Where do you draw the line for picking a dividend stock? My line in the sand is to buy stocks only at a point where their dividend return from $1K invested is greater than their share price. That henceforth is the dividend dog ideal. Why pay more for a dividend than that? Only fear of missing out drives a dedicated dividend investor to overreach into the overpriced dividend stratosphere. Use the rule as a guide to know when a strong stock's price has sunk into buyable territory.

Note: Currently available numbers are reported here, no more, no less. These numbers reveal first glance snapshots of likely dividend prospects. In other cases, when dividends are credited from sources that pay none, mercy is begged for dependence on YCharts (the author's prime resource that persists in listing dividends for one year after cancellation is announced and implemented) but beware, Yahoo and Morningstar are no better and do the same. Recently, YCharts has improved its service by mostly not posting a forward-looking dividend amount based on cancelled or discontinued payouts, though their practice is inconsistent.

My ongoing gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May 2019 and persisted until this May, also. Yet, another reader recently thought volatility was a better beta label. Beta is now describing as risk/volatility. [For those looking for a volatility index on these charts, beta will have to suffice.]

Below are 40 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities from November 11 to December 15, 2020. YCharts data for this article was collected as of 12/15/20.

Note that this month readers mentioned twenty-one stocks that realize the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding its single share price. These are listed below by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 10.9% To 63.63% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To December 2021

Four reader-favorite top-yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was deemed 40% accurate by Wall Street estimates.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. (Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted.) Thus, ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 15, 2021, were:

CTO Realty Growth (CTO) was projected to net $639.34, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% below the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) was projected to net $235.75, based on the median of target estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 15% greater than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $223.95, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% over the market as a whole.

Merck & Co. (MRK) was projected to net $219.24 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% over the market as a whole.

PennantPark Investment (PNNT) was projected to net $194.40, based on the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 100% over the market as a whole.

FS KKR Capital (FSK) was projected to net $187.93, based on the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 62% over the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was projected to net $131.32, based on the median target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% under the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy (SU) was projected to net $118.22, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 72% over the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) netted $117.87 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% below the market as a whole.

MetLife (MET) netted $108.65 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% over the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 21.84% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 22% greater than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Two ReFa/Ro To Show A 9.47% & 11.47% Losses to December 2021

These probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 were:

ViacomCBS (VIAC) projected a loss of $94.69 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from eighteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 34% less than the market as a whole.

The AES (AES) projected a loss of $114.74 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 79% over the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 10.47% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 28% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 12/15/20 for 40 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend-paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

40 Top ReFa/Ro By Target Gains

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, Great Elm, Led 40 By Yield In December

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 3 of 11 Morningstar sectors among the 40 selections including one closed-end investment company [CEIC] and one exchange-traded fund [ETF].

The ten top reader-mentions by yield were led by the first of six financial services sector representatives, Great Elm Capital (GECC) [1]. The other five financials placed third through fifth, seventh and eighth: FS KKR Capital (FSK) [3], TCG BDC (CGBD) [4], Monroe Capital (MRCC) [5], Apollo Investment (AINV) [7], and PennantPark Investment [8].

In second place was the lone closed-end investment company, Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) [2].

Finally, three real estate representatives in the top ten, placed sixth, ninth and tenth, Monroe Capital (MRCC) [5], Annaly Capital Management (AINV) [9], and CTO Realty Growth (CTO) [10] to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for this month.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 7.63% To 55.04% Price Upsides To December 2021.

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price-target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price-target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 24.99% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favored Or Rogue Stocks To December 2021

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 11/13/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented: ETF (1); financial services (2); energy (3); real estate (3); consumer defensive (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (32) Deliver 13.57% Vs. (33) 18.09% Net Gains by All 10 To December 2021

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 24.99% LESS net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The highest priced ReFa/Ro top-ten equity, CTO Realty Growth, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 37.74%.

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for December 15 were: Great Elm Capital; PennantPark Investment; Oxford Lane Capital; Annaly Capital Management; Monroe Capital, with prices ranging from $4.06 to $8.79 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for November 13 were: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment; TCG BDC; Apollo Investment; FS KKR Capital; CTO Realty Growth, whose prices ranged from $9.62 to $41.73.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 40 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members nicknamed: Anthony Giordano; ashelman; B_Astute; Bemylove; DKG77; F3qn4c; Finance James; gutcheck; Jmgolf50; LazyGringo; Listening to learn; Minnesota 72; Pattier20; sekoval; tinman; whodidntante; woodland.

Afterword

Here is the full pack of 45 October ReFa/Ro

(listed alphabetically by ticker symbol)

Note that this month readers mentioned twenty-one Dogcatcher Ideal stocks that offer annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices.

Dogcatcher Ideal Dogs

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

