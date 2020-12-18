I'll add CSQ to my watchlist and plan to acquire it next time it drops to a discount.

The current market environment includes heightened valuations and low interest rates, making it difficult to build income streams without taking inordinate risk, or forgoing growth. Convertible securities, when properly integrated into a broader equity and bond portfolio offer a partial solution. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) supplements its broad equity allocation with convertible bonds and corporate bonds to generate monthly income. Its track record of raising distributions over many years in a low interest rate environment makes it an interesting income portfolio addition.

Portfolio and Investment Strategy

CSQ's portfolio combines a relatively generic equity allocation with a unique convertible bond and fixed income overlay. CSQ adds leverage to this portfolio with a bank credit line and preferred securities . Its effective leverage is approximately 30%.

CSQ targets at least 50% allocation to equities, and in recent years it has maintained close to 60% allocation. Practically speaking maintaining this target means they will automatically reallocate from other assets into stocks when they are cheap. CSQ also has large allocations to convertible securities (~21%), and corporate bonds (~11%). The balance consists of structured products that synthetically mimic the risk and reward of convertible bonds, and various special situation securities like options, warrants, and rights.

This chart shows CSQ's portfolio allocation by type of security.

Source: Fund Website, Author's Calculations

Geographically, CSQ is almost exclusively focused on the US, which accounts for 91% of the portfolio. They also have small allocations to Ireland, the UK, and Canada. However, they do favor companies that have geographically diversified revenue streams. This is especially important given the heightened geopolitical risk in the current environment. CSQ's industry allocation largely mirrors the broader US stock market. Information technology and consumer discretionary are the largest categories, at 21.4 and 13.6%, respectively. CSQ's top equity holdings include the most popular stocks in the S&P 500, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (~5%), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (~4%), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (~3%), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (~2)%, and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (~2%). This chart shows CSQ's portfolio by industry:

Source: Fund Website, Author's Calculations

What makes CSQ's strategy unique is the way it combines broad equity exposure with the use of convertible bonds, corporate bonds, and a variety of other securities.

Convertible bonds are typically unsecured debt securities that are convertible into equity at a certain price. Therefore, on the downside, convertible bonds come in front of equity in the event of bankruptcy. Yet unlike secured debt, the maximum upside is not capped at the par value of the security. These securities combine some of the downside protection of bonds with upside potential from equity, and are one of the key areas of focus for its manager, Calamos Asset Management.

Historically, convertible bonds capture a larger portion of upside during bull markets than they do downside during bear markets. This table shows how convertible securities performed during recent bull markets and bear markets:

Source: Calamos Asset Management

The market for convertible securities is small and fragmented, so it's difficult to get good exposure through an index fund. The entire global convertible securities market is less than $400 billion. Moreover, the conversion terms vary significantly between different issuers. Additionally, depending on market prices, individual convertible bonds may trade more like equity or more like debt. Therefore, some active management of a portfolio is necessary to achieve a consistent strategic goal. Also note, approximately 44% of CSQ's convertible and corporate bond holding are unrated securities, which are unlikely to be held in any fixed income index fund.

The convertible securities portion of the portfolio has helped boost CSQ's long-term performance. Recent quarterly commentary noted that the convertible market was outperforming the broader stock market. During the second half of 2020, CSQ has been heavily allocated towards equity sensitive convertible bonds, which have performed especially well.

Distributions

There are plenty of income focused closed end funds that distribute more than they earn, returning capital and slowly eroding NAV. CSQ did go through several distribution cuts during the 2009 financial crisis. However, since then, it's been slowly, yet steadily increasing distribution levels, as shown in this chart:

CSQ's managed distribution policy emphasizes consistent monthly income, set at a sustainable level. Notably, CSQ increased distributions at the beginning of 2020, and maintained this level in spite of the COVID-19 volatility. Using data from CEFConnect, I estimate about 65% of distributions have been from return of capital this year.

If global markets experience a second COVID-19 crash, then CSQ will likely need to cut dividends in the coming year. However, over a longer time period, CSQ's distribution will likely rise with the broader equity markets.

Performance

CSQ has performed well on both an absolute and relative return basis. Annualized NAV returns have been 14.4% and 12.3% the past five and ten year periods, respectively. Given its hybrid strategy, CSQ doesn't have a direct benchmark to compare these returns. However, its ability to outperform its broader peer group in the Morningstar US CEF US Allocation category, is a good sign. CSQ's 3 year NAV return of 13.97% is more than twice its category NAV return of 6.37%. It has also outperformed on 5 year and ten year time horizons. This chart shows how CSQ's performance record stacks up compared to its CEF peers:

Source: CEFConnect

CSQ charges a 1% management fee on gross assets. With the impact of leverage along with other costs, this brings the gross expense ratio to ~1.5%. This is relatively high considering the large allocation to widely held US equities. However, the convertible bond strategy does require specialist underwriting skills. Moreover, the management team has a history of delivering consistent total returns for investors, and that justifies higher fees.

Key Risks

CSQ faces two closely related risk: credit quality and leverage. Easy money has led to declining lending standards across all sectors. The recent uptick in corporate bankruptcies could be a harbinger of future trouble. Given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 shutdown, it's possible that convertible bonds will perform poorer in the next downturn than they did in the past.

CSQ uses effective leverage of around 30%. CSQ has a history of decent underwriting, and they try to invest in a wide variety of assets to balance equity risk, but in a crisis, all correlations go to 1. In the event of a major liquidity crisis, it would become a forced seller in order to comply with leverage limitations. This could be especially problematic considering the illiquidity of the convertible bond market.

Valuation

CSQ typically trades at a small discount to NAV. Currently, it trades at a slight premium to NAV, although its five year average discount is 4.77%. CSQ traded as low as a 17% discount in March 2020, during the worst of the COVID-19 sell-off. As the following chart shows, the discount will sometimes spike for a few days during market disruption.

Source: CEFConnect

CSQ's unique strategy and track record would make it a decent addition to an income portfolio. Yet, it's currently trading at a premium compared to its historical price, so it's not exactly a bargain. I'll keep CSQ on my watchlist, and look to buy next time it drops below NAV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.