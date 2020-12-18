The stock is fairly valued according to my relative valuation assessment, despite being near an all-time high price.

Strong forward efficiency score of 37% suggests that Paylocity is one of the healthiest HCM companies based on growth and profitability.

Paylocity did not disappoint on Q1'21 financials, beating on both revenue and GAAP earnings in spite of the pandemic.

(Source: shutterstock)

In the most recent quarterly earnings call, Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) management indicated that the company achieved YoY revenue growth of 7%, in spite of "COVID-19-related headwinds [that] continued to have a double-digit impact on recurring revenue growth." This is an impressive financial performance, considering that the company's clients consist of small-to-medium-sized businesses with 10 to 1,000 employees, the companies that have suffered the most throughout the pandemic.

Paylocity Is Growing Despite Pandemic Headwinds

While the company fortunes remain uncertain as COVID-19 rebounds this winter, the management has provided encouraging guidance for Q2'21 of 7% to 10% YoY revenue growth. This is far from the company's historical 23% CAGR, but not bad, considering the poor economy and large number of companies downsizing or shutting their doors completely.

(Source: Paylocity)

Bullish Stock Chart

Given the great financial performance under the poor conditions, it seems to me that, instead of double-digit headwinds, Paylocity is experiencing a gentle breeze. And this is reflected in the stock price, which is threatening to break out to an all-time high near $200.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Paylocity has been able to hold its own through this difficult period of time and vaccines are imminent. The bullish stock chart, financial health expressed in terms of growth and profitability (see below), and a fair stock price valuation, lead me to a bullish rating for Paylocity.

Competition

Paylocity provides a cloud-based suite of payroll and HCM applications, targeting the small-to-mid-size corporation of 10 to 1,000 employees. While there are many HCM companies, the prime competition comes from Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX).

(Source: Paylocity)

Paylocity provides an industry-leading product suite for its target market and maintains a strong referral channel, which accounts for more than 25% of new client revenue. These factors have allowed Paylocity to maintain revenue growth during the pandemic.

Rule of 40/Forward Efficiency Score

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule.

Instead of presenting Paylocity's Rule of 40 score, which is suppressed due to the pandemic, I have decided to present a new technique for evaluating future growth and profitability in a visual format. I call the new metric the Efficiency Score Estimate (“ESE”). The ESE is essentially the Rule of 40 on a forward basis, but using earnings as opposed to free cash flow.

It is much more difficult to score 40% using the ESE due to the very conservative nature of analysts’ estimates, and I generally reduce the threshold down to 30%. As can be seen below, Paylocity easily exceeds 30% ESE and has the second-best score in the HCM industry, trailing only Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC).

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The rationale behind the ESE is as follows. If a company has strong revenue growth, then investors should be able to tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company's growth expectation is lower, then it should have a positive free cash flow to compensate for the less-than-ideal growth.

The ESE accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate growth companies. The 30% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the better stocks from the so-so ones.

Stock Valuation

For valuing stocks, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot of certain fundamentals to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 200+ stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward gross profits estimate, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth. The plot below illustrates how Paylocity stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward gross profit multiple. Note that other HCM stocks are highlighted for comparison purposes.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the accepted valuation. In this instance, Paylocity is situated in close proximity to the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is fairly valued on a relative basis relative to its peers.

Forward Guidance

In the Q1'21 earnings call, the company management guided for Q2 revenue of $141 million to $145 million, or a range of revenue growth between 7% and 10%. Guidance for adjusted EBITDA is between $26.5 million and $29.5 million. The management has a strong record of beating analysts' estimates, which trace back to company guidance, beating estimates for both revenue and EPS for the last 5 quarters.

(Source: Portfolio123)

From the above, it appears as though the company management is quite conservative in its guidance, especially when it comes to earnings. Therefore, I am reasonably comfortable in the belief that Paylocity will perform to or exceed expectations in the next quarter.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in Paylocity. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be reminiscent of the dot.com era. In 2000, the market turned into a disaster, and the same could happen here, although there is much more substance behind the current batch of internet companies than those that existed 20 years ago.

While I believe that Paylocity is navigating the current economic environment reasonably well, a prolonged recession could seriously impact the company's results. The pandemic will eventually go away, but the recession, or some say depression, could linger for a prolonged length of time.

Summary and Conclusions

Paylocity provides a cloud-based payroll and HCM suite that targets small-to-medium-sized businesses between 10 and 1,000 employees. While the HCM market is quite competitive, Paylocity has two main competitors in the mid-sized business market niche, ADP and Paychex, and Paylocity is holding its own against both of them. The company grew revenue and remained profitable in spite of the pandemic, and the management has guided for 7% to 10% revenue growth for the coming quarter. Given the management's strong record of exceeding analysts' expectations, I have confidence that Paylocity will have a good next quarter.

Several factors, including the ESE score, fair relative valuation, and a stock breakout, lead me to assigning a bullish rating for Paylocity. There is some risk associated with an investment in Paylocity. The primary risk is that the economy may not recover at a fast enough pace, leading to further suffering by small businesses, and tempered growth for Paylocity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.