Twilio continues to diversify across their customer base, minimizing risks of downside surprises. Top 10 accounts accounted for 14% of total revenues in Q3 2020.

When anthropologists look back on the COVID-19 pandemic, they will observe a monumental shift in humanity's most basic survival function. The act of "hunting and gathering" - a function that has become more efficient throughout human history, from the trading post to Costco. In the developing world, this basic need of human survival can now be met without actually "hunting or gathering," and without any human interaction, from the comfort of your own home, or wherever you decide carry your favorite mobile device.

The online retail market has grown sequentially since we first heard that dial-up modem sound. Consumers didn't realize it was Morse code for a faster way for retailers to assist us with parting ways with our money. During the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns naturally led consumers to shopping online. For those at higher risk for infection complications, it was their only lifeline. The result, a seismic shift in the pace at which e-commerce is being adopted around the globe.

Online retail continues to boom in 2020, with this year's holiday season easily surpassing previous records. With larger percentages of consumer purchases happening away from traditional brick-and-mortar locations, retailers must find alternate methods of interacting with end users.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is turning this dilemma into opportunity. Twilio provides customer engagement solutions through a variety of applications. As a leading platform in the space, TWLO is seeing exponential growth as the world becomes more socially distant. A trend poised to continue, long after quarantines and lockdowns are halted.

In 2020, Twilio has executed on the opportunities and tailwinds provided by the shift to online and mobile purchasing. TWLO booked another blowout quarter, reporting Q3 2020 year-over-year revenue growth of 52%, easily topping analyst estimates. Management expects Q4 2020 revenues to top those seen in Q3, estimating year-over-year growth of 36% in Q4.

When valuing fast growing enterprises, investigating the source of growth can provide valuable insight. The more stability one can infer from primary drivers of revenue, the higher level of confidence you can place on long-term growth estimates. In the case of Twilio, management's internal measure of "organic growth" is a good starting point.

Twilio's measure of "Dollar-Based Net Expansion" details the amount of revenue growth occurring amongst their 206,000 active customer accounts. For Q3 2020, the dollar-based net expansion came in at 137%, the highest reading since Q2 2019. TWLO continues to build the level of usage, while expanding the number of applications current clients are implementing on the platform.

Management remains confident in their ongoing ability to deliver a high level of dollar-based net expansion, expecting organic growth of 30% over the next four years. With the Segment deal officially closing on Nov. 2, Twilio now has access to the consumer side of the equation. As Twilio leverages the $3.2B acquisition of Segment, additional verticals for revenue growth will arise as consumer data and customer engagement converge.

Customer segmentation is another data point I tend to focus on when placing confidence intervals around growth forecasts. As with portfolio construction, diversification plays a key roll in maintaining long-term growth for companies operating on a go-forward basis.

TWLO's top 10 clients accounted for just 14% of total revenue in the most recent quarter. Twilio continues to reduce their overall exposure to WhatsApp, with 6% of revenues coming from the messenger app in Q3 2020. So much so, beginning in 2021, Twilio will cease their practice of breaking out WhatsApp revenue separately.

For those new to my work, “Momentum” also weighs heavily in my rankings. Fundamental analysis provides the framework for what a stock is worth, given a certain set of financial assumptions. But for any price target to be achieved, other investors also must recognize the fruitful prospects for the company. As investor sentiment increases, so does the demand for the underlying company's stock. Measures of momentum and other technical analysis tools provide a way to gauge the level of investor recognition. Charts reveal rising analyst/investor expectations and the presence of modeled catalysts coming to fruition.

Making their debut as a publicly-traded company in June of 2016, Twilio began 2018 at roughly the same price as the initial IPO. Since then, shares of TWLO have returned an eye popping +139% per year. The chunky return pattern is reflected in Twilio's stock Beta measure of 1.51, indicative of an industry vertical still largely in its infancy.

Turning our attention to the one-year chart for Twilio, the first four months of the year look familiar. Putting the first third of 2020 behind it, shares of TWLO gapped up after the Q1 2020 earnings release and haven't looked back.

For a stock that is up more than 190% since the end of April, the trajectory hasn't been straight up. There have been a handful of entry points along the way. Mid-July, a majority of August and September, and early November, all provided opportunities to add/open a position in TWLO. Near-term support, sits right at the 200-day moving average of $220. I view any pullback towards the 50-day moving average, as a chance to build a position in Twilio.

My rankings blend both fundamental and technical analysis. I assign a weighting to factors across both disciplines and those stocks scoring the highest comprise the upper echelon of my rankings. Historically, financial analysts have looked at fundamental and technical characteristics of stocks in a vacuum. I find that incorporating both into my models allows me to better avoid “value traps” and “high fliers” with great charts, but no visible earnings to back them up.

Twilio Inc. has ranked well over the last 18 months, currently sitting at #95, higher than 98% of the securities in my Best Stocks Now database. I am “Very Bullish” on TWLO, with a five-year price target of $690. We hold a position in Twilio Inc., in our Gunderson Premier Growth.

Twilio's ability to capitalize on the wave of commerce occurring away from physical locations relies heavily on innovation. New partnerships with Banner Health and Robinhood highlight growth opportunities within two highly regulated industries, healthcare and financial services.

We see the addition of Segment providing Twilio with an important link, bridging provider and consumer. I view the 20% five-year growth target as a bit on the conservative side, but does account for a level of execution risk inherent in the fast moving IT space. As global civilization finds it easier to meet their need to "hunt and gather," the needs turn to wants. Twilio is hunting for ways to turn wants into action, whether in-store or online.

