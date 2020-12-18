Because management of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has a credibility problem, it is difficult to accurately create a valuation model and to forecast a resolution of their over-leveraged financial structure. During their November 9 earnings conference call, management gave upbeat statements about potential major positive developments before December 31, but so far absolutely nothing has been announced yet. If these serious headwinds facing NGL are not resolved, they could potentially force an in court restructuring late next year.

Recent Call Gave Indications Of Positive Developments

Two key facts were included in the conference call. First, management talked about a joint venture partner for their water business. When asked about the timing of this, CEO Mike Krimbill stated, "definitely prior to 12/31". Nothing announced yet. I am assuming any cash received from this new joint venture partner would not be used for the water business itself, but to buy back additional discounted notes or paydown some of their borrowings under the credit facility.

Second, management talked about working on extending their $1.915 billion credit facility. In the course of the Q & E, when asked about timing, CFO Trey Karlovich stated, "our objective is to have the credit facility extension completed prior to that". The "that" was a new joint venture partnership agreement. This would imply that they would have an extension completed prior to a new joint venture agreement before 12/31. Nothing yet.

Debt Problems

NGL used too much borrowed money to make acquisitions over the years and is now facing a severe financial debt structure problem. The latest leverage ratio was 5.3x. S&P cut their ratings from B+ to CCC+ on November 24 with negative outlooks. NGL has been buying back notes at steep discounts from par, but the real major problem is their $1.915 billion credit facility maturity is in October 2021. This clearly needs to be extended. Management indicated in the conference call that they wanted to get an extension for "at least a year". The reality is that if they only get a one year extension, under modified terms, they still will be back next year at about the same time trying to negotiate another extension.

Besides an extension, they want to get modified loan covenants. The covenants now are: secured debt ratio limitation of 3.5x (currently 3.12); interest coverage can not be less than 2.5x (currently 3.51); and total leverage indebtedness 5.50x (currently 5.32).

Even without covenant modifications, NGL will have to pay much higher interest rates than the current L+2.75%. Their June $250 million term loan from Apollo Global Management gives an indication of the interest rate level needed to get a refinancing done. The Apollo loan interest rate was L+8 with a 1.5 minimum LIBOR or a current borrowing rate of 9.5%. This compares to a weighted average borrowing rate under the current credit facility of 2.95% during the latest quarter.

Just for the sake of discussion, assume the new interest rate on the credit facility is L+7.5 with a 1.5 minimum or 9% currently, the quarterly interest expense on the $1.702 billion (the latest quarterly amount borrowed) credit facility would rise from $12.55 million at 2.95% to $38.25 million. This would have resulted in total quarterly interest expenses rising from $46.9 million to $72.6 million. Interest coverage would have dropped from 3.51 to only 2.25 in the latest quarter. I am not actually forecasting L+7.5 with a minimum of 1.5%. I consider that the upper limit of my expected rate. This just shows how much of an impact a higher rate would have.

Management also indicated that banks want to reduce their energy exposure and they expect a reduction in their credit facility borrowing limit. At the end of the latest quarter, NGL borrowed a total of $1.70 billion from the $1.915 credit facility. They would most likely need to sell some assets and management stated, "we are pursuing numerous asset sales and joint venture opportunities to raise capital" in order to adjust to a lower borrowing limit. One has to wonder if these will be "distressed" asset sales at bargain prices or are they going to able to get close to full value?

Long-term debt September 30, 2020

Grand Mesa Pipeline Contract Rejection Appeal

Some investors might be factoring in a positive result of the appeal (adversarial docket 53) of the Grand Mesa Pipeline contract rejected (docket 14) by Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCPK:OTCPK:XOGAQ) (XOG) when determining proper valuations for NGL securities. In my opinion, it is extremely unlikely the decision (docket 1038) by bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi will be overturned.

As a bankrupt company in Ch.11, XOG "subject to the court’s approval, may assume or reject any executory contract or unexpired lease of the debtor" section 365((a). The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-FERC asserted that they have control over pipeline contracts. Judge Sontchi ruled (docket 942 and adversarial docket 45), however, that the bankruptcy court has jurisdiction. He stated that this is a right under section 365 of the bankruptcy code to reject a contract and there was no exception to this passed by Congress. This is not a case of changing the terms of the pipeline contract. FERC, according the judge, has jurisdiction if the terms were changed. The judge also ruled that:

Rejection will relieve the Debtors of all future performance obligations to deliver its oil to the Rejection Counterparties for transportation services (or pay any fee), and the Debtors may enter new transportation agreements with new counterparties or find alternatives to transporting its products. (page 17 of 32 of docket 942)

Not only can XOG reject the contract, they can find other alternatives, such as trucking oil to terminals of choice based on local current prices. Based on statements during the hearings, Extraction's management is intending to truck oil and they seem to have no intention of using Grand Mesa under a new contract. They also wanted to be able to decide where they would deliver their oil instead of only having one delivery point by using a pipeline. According to various testimonies, XOG wanted to be able get access via trucking to the Platteville terminal instead of just the Lucerne terminal. XOG estimated that they would pay about $100 million in 2021 if they used Grand Mesa. This pipeline contract rejection is clearly going to be a major loss of revenue/income for NGL.

Sontchi is a judge in the federal bankruptcy court in Delaware (He is an extremely well-respected judge.) His decision was appealed in the Third Circuit by NGL. There are other appeals pending by various pipeline companies in the Fifth District. The Ultra Petroleum appeal in the Fifth District will most likely be handed down first, but it technically would only cover bankruptcy cases filed in the Fifth, but it could influence the the Extraction decision. The rejections of pipeline contracts are based on a 2016 decision by bankruptcy Judge Chapman in Sabine Oil and Gas, which was upheld on appeal in 2017. It is not unusual for have different decisions in different federal districts, so there is the potential of split decisions. NGL tried to get a stay order for the pipeline contract rejection pending the result of their appeal, but the judge denied their request and has allowed the contract to be rejected. NGL is also objecting to Extraction's Ch.11 reorganization plan that will have a confirmation hearing on December 21.

Conclusion-Impact On Investors

While NGL Energy does not explore and drill for oil or gas, it still is directly impacted by energy prices as an energy service provider across a number of different service sectors. Energy prices have risen from earlier this year in part based upon the expectation of the impact vaccines will have on the economy, but if energy prices drop, so will the price of NGL securities (obviously).

If there is an announcement about the extension of the credit facility and/or some joint venture partnership agreement before the end of the year, NGL securities could have a modest price "pop". If, however, there are no announcements, I would expect steady price declines that reflect the reality that NGL Partners is facing a very serious headwall in October of their $1.915 billion credit facility maturity. They could even have to resort to some in court restructuring to resolve their high leverage problems late next year.

Investors should not expect a positive decision form NGL's appeal of the Grand Mesa contract rejection. If investors are using a high probability of a positive appeal in their valuation models, they need to lower that probability to an extremely low number.

