That market is expected to soar and the stock should too - it's undervalued against its peers right now.

What was, as Ladbrokes, a British bookies chain, then a mostly online gaming operation named GVC, is now called "Entain" and a play on American sports betting.

Name changes are often associated with a desire to change the investor view of a company - so it is here.

The betting world

The world of betting is changing hugely. Both in habits and in legality across geography. It has long been legal in the UK which means that there were a number of companies used to working as what we call "bookies". In fact, that's long been the name for the shops from which they operated.

The rise of the internet meant much of this could - and did - move online along with the creation of casino-style sites out there in cyberspace.

The next move is that American sports betting is, gradually, being legalized across the country. As it happens those companies that started out in that legal British business are rather good at this new field. We might thus expect substantial growth as the market itself expands.

(Entain share price from Seeking Alpha)

GVC used to be Ladbrokes, by and large, and has just changed its name again to Entain. The main listing is in London where it's part of the FTSE100:

(Entain share price from London Stock Exchange)

We can take the name change to be part of the rebrand of the business. Sort of like ~'We're new and exciting and come and invest in us'. And, to be fair, they do have a new story to tell, something rather more interesting than just they've changed the company name.

The accounts

In their current business they're doing just fine:

(Entain P&L from Entain).That's the last full year. The lockdown, like so many selling online, wasn't too bad either:

GVC reported a strong Q3 20 trading update, with revenue up 14%, on a cc basis. The momentum was attributable to Online (+28% cc), which offset the softness in UK retail (-5% lfl) and EU retail (+2%).

The big thing though is the much newer US online business, as a recent Seeking Alpha news note said:

BetMGM announces the launch of its online casino offering to Pennsylvania.

And another such news note from Seeking Alpha:

Continuing its rapid pace of growth, BetMGM announces plans to launch its sports betting app in Tennessee on November 1.

Tennessee marks the seventh state where BetMGM's sports betting app is available, joining Colorado, Indiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia.

And a research note from UBS:

"BetMGM is in 8 markets today but by 2025, they believe the market could include 38 states for sports betting and 13 states for online gaming. They see potential market value north of $20B.

The point of these snippets just being to show that there's something of a land race going on here.

Now yes, that's a projection and all that but it's all a market which is opening up state by state. The volume is going to be large. And the JV is one of the larger players in the chase for that market.

OK, so what?

Well, OK, someone who's good chasing a rapidly expanding market, that's a nice story. But really, is that enough for a recommendation? There is the one more part. Flutter is another originally British company (as Paddy Power is was a great rival of Ladbrokes') chasing that same market. And I've recommended Flutter here. For that very reason of competent chasing an expanding market. But for Entain there's the one more joy:

It’s striking that Flutter, the rival once known as Paddy Power, trades at a multiple almost three times higher than Entain’s. The latter’s valuation seems very low for a business whose growth prospects are so bright, not least because it generates enough cash for a “free cash flow yield” of about 8pc and is expected to pay a dividend next year that would produce a yield of about 4pc at the current share price.

That's the Telegraph pointing out that that other company, chasing the same market, is very much more highly rated. No, I don't think Flutter is overvalued - I think Entain is undervalued.

As the Telegraph also notes there's the possibility of Entain chasing a full US listing as well, something that would definitely unlock some of that hidden value.

Market competition

Of course, Entain isn't - the existence of Flutter proves that - the only company chasing this same market. However, there's a significant moat here. Licences have to be gained state by state. The rules and regulations differ in each one. None of said licences are easy to gain and there's a significant value to being a large and extant player in gaining one. That is, those who are already doing this sort of business abroad have an easier time of it. Entirely home grown companies have the problem that they can't point to evidence of being a viable and responsible licence holder.

In some ways this is like the insurance industry in the US. Regulations and licences are required for each and every state. There is no national market that is, meaning that incumbents in each state have a most around each single state business. Market entry requires fighting through the regs in each and every state.

Another business to compare with is money transfer. Facebook had the most terrible problems trying to launch such a service in the US as opposed to Europe. Precisely because of the regulatory barriers in each state.

Risks

The big risk, even if an unlikely one, is that the liberalisation of the betting market goes into reverse. I tend to think this is like cannabis, in that the societal change against prohibition is so strong that it's just not going to get overturned.

At a more minor level it's competition. Here I am sanguine as well. Firstly, Entain is rather good at this as shown by its international business and its significant market share in each state where it is already licenced. Secondly, because actual start ups will find it very difficult indeed to penetrate that regulatory thicket. I just don't think there is going to be that much competition, certainly no irruptions from below. There will be the current smallish handful of major players just because they're the only people who can afford to gain all the necessary licences.

My view

I'm bullish on the whole American betting market. It's never been difficult to bet even if it has often been ever so slightly not entirely legal. The new legality I expect to lead to a booming market.

I rate the British bookies as likely candidates to do very well in it. Yes, certainly, it's a different market and different culture but running a book is also running a book.

Finally, Entain looks undervalued compared to its peers. I'm a bull.

The investor view

I believe it's worth picking up some Entain to hold for the medium term haul. I expect the undervaluation against peers to narrow and there's always that chance of a full US listing to unlock further value.

This is more than a speculation yet less than a significant core holding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.