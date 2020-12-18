Here is where you should invest instead.

2020 has been a year of incredibly successful IPOs hitting the stock market. Just today (Wednesday), Reuters released an article titled:

European Tech Firms Seek To Share In U.S. IPO Bonanza

Let's check out a few of them:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) priced its IPO at $68 back on December 9th (already above its marketed range of $56-$60) and, today, surged 10.6% to sit at $138 per share, representing more than a double in a mere 6 days.

Pure insanity.

That said, at least Airbnb has some real competitive advantages in its industry. That can't be said for the next hot IPO on the list: DoorDash (NYSE:DASH).

For anyone wanting to build wealth for a secure retirement or, worse yet, invest to sustain themselves in their current retirement, please heed this warning:

Ignore the noise and dash AWAY from DASH as fast as you can. Sell to the irrationally exuberant optimists.

As Benjamin Graham once said:

Our bearishness on the stock stems from three key theses:

1) DASH's IPO was fueled by a quickly vanishing COVID-19 tailwind.

2) DASH has no moat.

3) DASH's valuation remains outlandishly high.

We will delve into these in more depth and then discuss briefly better alternatives in the current market for those seeking to build and secure their retirement.

COVID-19 Tailwind Vanishing

It is no secret that COVID-19 absolutely devastated the restaurant industry by either scaring people into staying away or public health measures from governments forcibly shutting down food and beverage service establishments.

At the same time, their loss was the gain of food delivery companies such as DASH, as people who wanted to eat from their favorite restaurants had to either order delivery or pick it up themselves.

Similar to the boost provided to work from home technology companies like Zoom (ZM) and home delivery retail businesses like Amazon (AMZN), food delivery businesses boomed over this past year.

Data by YCharts

While undoubtedly there will be some long-term benefit to DASH's business model from the exposure it was unable to get this year that it would likely have never gotten otherwise, the main demand driver is in the process of being eliminated as we speak.

Just the other day, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) Charlie Munger predicted in an interview that the COVID-19 scare will be relegated to insignificance very quickly thanks to the vaccine:

It’s amazing, I watched the polio get totally killed by the vaccinations. They’ll spread these vaccines over the world so fast, it’ll make your head spin.

Already, the urge to get out and socialize is overwhelming people's fear of the virus, as recent trips to my packed-to-the-gills local mall have demonstrated.

With COVID-19 on the way out and consumers eagerly anticipating a return to normalcy where they can socialize at their favorite restaurant, coffee shop, or bar, the main demand driver for DASH will be eliminated in short order.

No Moat

Another factor to consider is that many restaurants have decided to invest in their own curbside pick-up and even free home delivery options as the fees they pay to companies like DASH for including them in their delivery service network can be a bit hefty (reportedly between 10% and 25% of revenue).

Additionally, the food delivery market is saturated with competitors such as Uber Eats (UBER) and Grubhub (GRUB), and there is very little to differentiate them.

As long as you have sufficient driver capacity, there is no way to make your food delivery service faster than a competitor's since you are all bound by the same speed limits on the roads, and the cost of gas, vehicles, and labor are already scraping the bottom of the barrel. Food delivery is a highly commoditized service, with no real value-add opportunities. Perhaps, the biggest headwind is that delivery costs and fees are roughly equivalent to a typical order for a 1-2 person household, so a $15 order will often cost between $25 and $30 after fees and tip.

With restaurants increasingly investing in their own infrastructure to minimize DASH fees and competition plentiful in a highly commoditized industry, margins are destined to remain razor thin - if not negative - into perpetuity.

Scaling might provide some benefits that can enable apps to lower their restaurant fees and thereby temporarily gain an edge over competitors in their food delivery offerings to customers. It might also enable them to lower their subscription costs and delivery fees to customers and thereby further gain an edge over the competition.

However, these are advantages that will be inevitably temporary in nature and will lead to a vicious race-to-the-bottom pricing war that will keep margins extremely tight and send some of these businesses into bankruptcy.

DASH currently has a -12% trailing twelve-month net operating profit after tax margin despite enjoying the enormous COVID-19 demand driver. While many IPOs start out with negative margins and scale their way into profitability, we just do not see a viable path to significant and sustainable scaling benefits that will meaningfully contribute to the firm's bottom line.

Ultimately, this is not the kind of business model that lends itself to a long-term buy-and-hold approach that is necessary for successful value investing.

Outlandish Valuation

Bulls will point to the fact that the U.S.'s total food spending is topping $1.5 trillion per year with 40% (and growing) of that being spent on the food services industry.

With the economy increasingly moving towards a two-income household model and young professionals staying single for longer periods of time, the demand for convenience is only going up. The rise of e-commerce across the retail and grocery industries is proof of that.

Additionally, similar to the work from home phenomenon, the COVID-19-driven demand for food delivery will likely have some permanent positive impact as people were introduced and became accustomed to the conveniences of having their favorite restaurant's food brought to them.

Another bullish argument is that DASH has successfully grown market share in the space over the past few years and, now, commands a 50% market share:

Source: DoorDash S-1/A

While this can be perceived as a positive, with Uber Eats acquiring Postmates, there is very little further consolidation and/or market share to be grabbed for DASH. Furthermore, in the company's S-1, it noted that the growth rate in total orders is expected to decline in future periods.

That being said, the valuation is still so far detached from reality that investors at current prices are likely to see their wealth decimated in the years to come.

Here is why:

EV/EBITDA is my favorite valuation metric since it shows what the business is truly selling for to an external acquirer since the valuation isn't manipulated by the deceptive effects of leverage, accounting depreciation, or an individual company's debt access and costs.

DASH is expected to generate $190 million in EBITDA this year and has an Enterprise Value of $55 billion as I write this. That translates to an outlandish EV/EBITDA of 289.

In other words, if you bought DASH today with 100% cash, you would expect a 0.35% return on your money - before depreciation and taxation - based on this year's results. Of course, taxes and depreciation quickly would turn that into a near zero or even negative return when you factor in necessary capital expenditures to keep the business competitive.

EV/Revenue is another great method for assessing a young growing business, especially since it is supposedly going to be expanding profit margins in the future as it scales and/or cuts growth costs.

This year, DASH is expected to generate $2.9 billion in revenue. That puts the EV/Revenue ratio at roughly 19 and the EBITDA margin currently at 6.6%. While it will be very tough for them to increase margins and maintain their very large market share for the reasons listed earlier, even assuming they can increase EBITDA margins to 10% (which is extremely optimistic for this business model), the EV/EBITDA ratio would still be a whopping 190.

Now, the bullish argument here is that the revenue will continue to grow at a 20%-30% annualized rate for years to come (it is expected to grow by 34% in 2021). Assuming they are correct and DASH is able to grow its revenues at a 20% CAGR for the next half decade to $7.2 billion and increase its EBITDA margin to 10%, then EBITDA in five years would be $720 million, which would make the EV/5-yr EBITDA multiple "only" 76.4. That is simply way too high for a highly commoditized business that already holds 50% market share and is likely going to have its main demand driver disappearing over the next twelve months or less.

Where We Are Investing Instead

Instead of chasing the next high-flying IPO that is hopelessly overvalued, at High Yield Investor, we are putting our hard-earned capital into dividend paying stocks with battle-tested moated business models, solid balance sheets and aligned management teams. Despite the overall bloated state of indices like the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq (QQQ), much of this is driven by irrational exuberance over the stocks that have benefited from the COVID-19 world. Those stocks that have not benefited from this short-term black swan tailwind are largely being overlooked and undervalued. As intelligent investors, we prefer to buy from pessimists.

One stock that we recently bought that was largely overlooked by the stock market was John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JW.A), offering:

track record 27 straight years of dividend growth

dividend yield well north of 3%

a vast library of mission-critical R&D journals with a highly sticky and growing subscriber base

strong positioning in the digital and EdTech spaces that are primed for robust growth in the coming years

long-term partnerships with 67 universities that generate recurring revenue and high switching costs

attractive risk-adjusted return potential

Since we bought the stock, the total returns have been fabulous:

Data by YCharts

That said, short-term returns are fickle. What we really love about stocks like this is that they:

have a real competitive advantage that enables them to sustain or even increase their pricing on products and services without being oversaturated with competition.

have business models that are proven across business cycles and have already demonstrated a high degree of profitability

have been paying out growing dividends to shareholders for decades, proving their focus on serving investors and their ability to generate free cash flow

While they might not always make us rich overnight, we can sleep well at night knowing that, over the long term, our financial goals will be met, and we will have a growing income stream to fund our retirement lifestyle needs.

Investor Takeaway

The latest IPO hits like DASH are very seductive, with the potential for quick riches and the ability to be a part of the latest "thing."

However, as famous investor Warren Buffett sagely points out:

Source

As a result, we prefer to be patient and invest in those companies that we know, with a high degree of certainty, will be worth meaningfully more ten years from now and reward us with dividends in the meantime. We prefer to invest in tangible cash flow today rather than speculate that an unprofitable company with razor-thin margins and no moat can continue to grow at 30%+ per year for the next decade while simultaneously doubling its profit margins despite losing its main demand driver in the next twelve months.

Others may chase the high-flying tech IPOs of today. We will gladly favor opportunities that may not be as glamorous but offer us a greatly superior risk-reward profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JW.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.