A recent report of Verano Holdings pursuing a reverse takeover (“RTO”) for a public listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) reveals a significant opportunity for shareholders of Sol Global Investments.

Structural changes and recent public market value appreciation in the Cannabis industry are bolstering private companies to take advantage of and accelerate their forays into the equity capital markets.

As a result, at least for the original bootleggers, hidden value could be found ‘in the weeds’ and it is ‘in the weeds’ that we, quite literally, can find our investor mojo with Sol Global Investments (OTCPK:SOLCF) ("Sol").

The Announcements

A recent Canadian Bloomberg report, released on December 3rd, disclosed that Verano Holdings LLC (“Verano”), a privately-owned cannabis Multi-State Owner/Operator (“MSO”), is jumping into the ‘going-public-the-easy-way’ fray by initiating a reverse takeover (“RTO”) through Majesta Minerals Inc. (“Majesta”), a Canadian minerals/shell corporation.

Canadian cannabis reverse takeovers involving a mineral mining company are actually quite common given the dearth of mining/shell companies to be found in the Canadian public market exchanges (e.g., Aurora Cannabis’s RTO with Prescient Mining in 2014). The primary criteria for a private company finding a Canadian public company is to have a sufficient shareholder base and a lack of liabilities.

Today, Verano is the largest private cannabis company in the United States. The RTO path to ‘going public’ for Verano represents an opportunity to bypass the majority of traditional IPO fees/costs, time allotments, regulatory obstacles, and the four-month statutory hold period for private shareholders to be able to freely trade after closing. In other words, this will allow Verano to get “lit” in the public markets fast and easy.

On December 15th, Verano put out an Associated Press release officially announcing the RTO transaction.

RTO Transaction Details

While there is limited information, we know the following relevant details:

Verano is pursuing an RTO with Majesta Minerals Verano plans to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) The reporting company will be named ‘Verano Holdings Corp.’” The implied market value is between $2.8Bn and $2.88Bn on a pre-money valuation basis The merger with AltMed will be concurrent with the RTO and highly accretive The combined Verano/AltMed entity will be one of the three largest US MSOs (based on 2021 internal projections compared to FactSet 2021 consensus estimates for revenue and EBITDA) Verano and AltMed share ownership will initially constitute ~77% and ~23% respectively Majesta will receive post-RTO shares in an aggregate value of $1 million Verano Holdings will pay AltMed shareholders an additional $35MM in cash installments Verano is raising $50MM-$100MM in a concurrent new issuance subscription offering Verano anticipates closing the transaction in the first quarter of 2021 The bookrunners for the transaction are:

Canaccord Genuity (experienced in multiple RTO transactions)

Beacon Securities Limited (previously AltMed’s financial advisors in the sale to Verano)

Verano’s CEO, George Archos offered the following additional statements in a Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Cannabis Conference call I participated in on December 16, 2020. In response to questions I posed as well as others, I learned the following new information:

“We should be public somewhere in the end of January beginning of February”

“There are no longer any investment opportunities today” in reference to opportunities to participate in the capital raise (i.e., the subscription is full)

“All of projects for 2021 are funded” in reference to any need for additional capital

“Valuation is still between $2.8Bn and $2.9Bn and don’t expect it to change.”

“There will be lockups to all shareholders."

Proceeds from the concurrent subscription capital raise will be used to fund the AltMed cash installments of $35MM and M&A for in-depth acquisitions in developing markets.

Why Now?

It’s important to note that this transaction follows a previously announced but failed merger deal (20 months earlier) between Verano and Harvest Health & Recreation (“Harvest”) (OTCQX:HRVSF) which valued Verano at $850MM but was ultimately mutually terminated on March 26th, 2020 citing coronavirus and regulatory issues.

Following the termination and just prior to the RTO announcement, Verano, on November 12th, initiated a ‘melting-pot’ merger by acquiring and consolidating Alternative Medical Enterprises, LLC, Plants of Ruskin, LLC, and affiliated companies (collectively, “AltMed”), all within one month before the report of the RTO/’go-public’ intentions and establishing the stage for Verano’s RTO public debut.

Here is what has transpired since the beginning of November which may have ‘toked’ the flames in accelerating that option:

Joe Biden became President-elect

The President-elect called for the decriminalization of marijuana

Decriminalization does not mean federal legalization: Biden's campaign website advocates for the legalization of medical marijuana; however it supports states right on the decision of recreational use (i.e., a positive for large established cannabis-related companies like Verano, especially in those states with limited/restrictive license/permit requirements such as Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Arizona, Arkansas, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Florida... reflecting the majority of states that Verano has established cultivation centers and retail outlets in)

5 additional states have passed marijuana legalization measures, bringing the industry to 15 states with legal adult marijuana use and 36 states with medical marijuana use)

Source: TheCannabisindustry.org

Currently, medically legal states comprise a population of over 241MM individuals and adult-use legal states comprise over 83 million individuals.

Multiple private cannabis companies are now pursuing public equity capital market options (e.g., IPOs, SPACs and RTOs)

A looming potential ‘blue wave’ is on the horizon with the Georgia election potentially adding additional impetus for the cannabis industry

The House of Representatives passed the marijuana legalization bill last week which would take marijuana off the federal list of controlled substances (although it is unlikely that the Senate will support this and ultimately fall flat this time around)

A growing number of states are eyeing cannabis under a new light:

- As a source of tax cash to make up for the falling state/local revenues (expected to be a decline of more than 5.7% over the next three years)

- A means to treat patients in lieu of alternative addictive drugs (e.g., opiates)

- A further validation of states’ rights

Publicly traded cannabis firms are near their 52-week highs

Verano knows that cannabis is ripe for the picking with equity market anxiety of the coronavirus fading in a puff of smoke.

In the Weeds with Verano

Verano, post the acquisition, will be one of the top 3 MSOs in the United States. The firm is licensed to operate in 14 states (8 of which have limitations/license restrictions creating a natural ‘moat’ for its operations) and Puerto Rico. Currently, the portfolio has 48 active retail outlets with another 28 under development, all operating under 4 consumer brands; however, Verano’s focus is on Wholesale development moving forward with 8 cultivation facilities and 690k sq ft of active cultivation supporting 340 active wholesale dispensary accounts. They are determined to continue to put out new brands, make more SKUs/product lines and be on every store shelf in every state that they operate.

They have maintained and grown profitability each year with 2019 revenues of $121MM and $42MM in Adjusted EBITDA, growing to an estimated 2020 revenue base of $380MM and $160MM in Adjusted EBITDA (reflecting a 214% growth in revenues and a 280% growth in Adjusted EBITDA). Industry expectations are for its peer group to achieve an average of 50%+ growth in 2021 YoY (refer to Trading Comparables Analysis by Author below).

If Verano matches that expectation and maintains its existing Adjusted EBITDA margins of ~43%, this will translate to ~$245MM in Adjusted EBITDA for 2021.

As further validation of this growth potential, the overall legal cannabis market in the US is expected to grow at a 35% CAGR over the next three years (see UBS chart below from 2021 through 2024) fueled by a combination of factors:

Additional states adopting/approving ballot initiatives to legalize cannabis for recreational and/or medical use

Individuals continue to transition to and adopt the use of cannabis for the first time (overcoming historic stigmas as education on the benefits increase)

Customer retention rates increase as brands are developed

Consumption per customer order increases as customers grow comfortable with the product and explore cannabis-related alternative products (e.g., edibles, flavoring, cannabinoids, creams, etc.)

License caps on a state and local level are raised accelerating dispensary/outlet growth in each territory

Source: BDS Analytics, UBS

How does this matter to Sol Global Shareholders?

Sol currently owns 12.6% of the fully diluted outstanding shares of Verano as of August 31st, 2020.

To put Verano’s financials in perspective, as of October 27, 2020, Verano’s total Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding was 58,688,447. The closing price, as of 12/14/20 was US$1.91/share (with a market value of ~$112M).

Sol shares have recently experienced a significant runup in share price over the past few months, with even steeper climbs triggered by two announced material events:

November 12th – Sol's announcement of Verano's acquisition of AltMed December 3rd – Bloomberg's reporting on the RTO of Verano

Source: Seekingalpha.com SOLCF 3-month Price Chart

However, if we examine Sol’s August 31st, 2020 financial position, we see that Sol has Shareholders’ Equity of $161,346,068 (equivalently, $2.75/share) vs. the current share price of $1.91/share as of 12/14/20 implies that Sol’s shares are still trading at more than a 30% discount, or $49.3MM, to Shareholders’ Equity.

Source: Sol Global August 31, 2020 Financials

However, that discount is based on using an "old" fair value estimate of Shareholders' Equity, primarily driven by the 'Investments' Asset line item from August 31st, 2020.

In order to develop a more accurate picture, we must adjust and update the ‘Investments’ category for the Verano RTO to reflect Shareholders' Equity based on recent events:

So let’s do some ‘forensic accounting’ on the ‘Investments’ line item from Sol’s financials to see if we can isolate a range of fair value estimates for Sol's stake in Verano and determine a new potential share price target for Sol using a variety of valuation scenarios.

RTO NewCo Valuation

First, let’s validate if the reported valuation range of $2.8Bn-$2.88Bn seems reasonable.

I ran trading comparables for the top 4 publicly traded cannabis peer group members Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and estimated a valuation range of $2.73Bn-$3.23Bn for Verano using trading sales comps.

Source: Trading Comparables Analysis by Author

Given that operationally, Verano has a better cost efficiency (e.g., EBITDA margins of 43/44%, outperforming all but Trulieve), it would make sense that Verano would trade toward the upper end of that value range.

Now, incorporating Sol’s August 31st, 2020 financial information, I modelled scenarios (based on various sources of Verano RTO valuation estimates) to determine an appropriate valuation range for Sol’s shares.

This yielded a post-RTO trading range of $3.25 to $3.96/share and reflected a ~70% to 108% return to Sol’s shareholders:

Source: Author Analysis

Primary Risk Factors

Execution of RTO

There is no guarantee that the RTO and private placement offering will proceed as it is still subject to shareholder, antitrust, regulatory, and court approval. Sol's shares have already increased significantly since the 12/3/20 Bloomberg report and it may just as easily fall back should the RTO not execute. On the positive side, Sol has every incentive to close this transaction in the next two quarters as it has a >$50MM debenture coming due on June 30, 2021 and Sol will likely require the liquidity provided by the RTO in order to finance that obligation.

Pricing Risk

While the stated pre-money valuation is $2.88Bn on the term sheets, there is no guarantee that this is the actual price that the deal will execute at. Nor is there any guarantee that the price will hold after its debut on the CSE.

Reporting Risk

The standards for reporting of a Private Company/RTO conversion and a listing on the CSE are much lower relative to that required by an IPO or a listing on a traditionally large US exchange (e.g., NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX). This may expose investors in Sol to unknown risks which may not have been reported in accordance with traditional GAAP accounting measures.

Conclusions and Takeaways

I suspect the markets will continue to recognize the undervalued nature of Sol's shares relative to the value of its ownership in Verano.

The share price appears to be ramping up with time as the share price trends upwards and may accelerate with some combination of three near-term milestones:

A completion of the RTO (in Jan/Feb 2021), and/or The next Sol financial reporting (March 2021) and/or The next Verano financial reporting (April/May 2021)

As such, I believe Sol provides an excellent short-term investment play (1-5 months) with significant potential for triple-digit returns (i.e., 70%-108% returns) should the Verano RTO valuation targets be achieved and hold.

In the end, you don’t have to be smoking hash to do the math and find value in these weeds.

HASH-tag (pun fully intended):

#VERANOmaybeDOPEbutSOLisLIT

