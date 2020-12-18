If and when the dividend is normalized after the pandemic subsides, buyers of UBA at the current share price can expect a yield-on-cost over 7%.

Rent collection has been remarkably strong this year, a testament to the essentiality of UBA's mostly grocery-anchored shopping centers.

Despite a 50% jump in the share price since its COVID-19 lows, UBA has ample share price upside as well as dividend growth ahead.

Investment Thesis

All things considered, New York tri-state area shopping center REIT Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA, UBP.PK) navigated the dumpster fire year that was 2020 pretty well.

The REIT operates in an area of the Northeast that, culturally and politically, treats the coronavirus pandemic as a much more serious threat than many areas of the South and middle-America. By nature of UBA's retail orientation, both voluntary social distancing and regulatory restrictions on certain businesses severely burdened a select number of their tenants while greatly benefiting others. And, of course, the fortunes of the landlord depend upon the fortunes of the tenant.

As such, news of multiple effective COVID-19 vaccines in early November of this year sent UBA's stock price soaring, delivering a 50% gain since I last wrote about the company in September.

Data by YCharts

For the past few weeks, however, the stock price appears to have stalled out, leading to the natural question: Are shares still attractive for dividend-focused investors?

I believe UBA shares are still attractive — for income investors, dividend growth investors, and value investors alike. Given the quality of UBA's real estate portfolio, balance sheet, and management, my opinion is that UBA has another 40% upside to post-Covid fair value. Moreover, based on the current share price (as of this writing) of $14.50, I believe UBA's normalized, post-Covid dividend will render a very enticing 7% yield-on-cost.

Goodwives Shopping Center, Darien, CT

Update On The Portfolio And Performance

In my September 17th article on Urstadt Biddle Properties, I highlighted the flight of affluent urbanites from New York City into the surrounding suburbs — precisely where the vast majority of UBA's properties are located — as a strong tailwind for the shopping center REIT. To wit:

This influx of affluent individuals from the city will inevitably have spillover effects on businesses and commercial real estate in those areas. Grocery stores and restaurants will make more sales, retailers will enjoy higher foot traffic, banks will be more frequented, childcare centers will get busier, and so on.

It's reassuring to find that President and CEO Willing Biddle (yes, of the eponymous "Biddle" family), in the recently released fiscal fourth quarter earnings report, identifies the same positive trend for UBA's portfolio:

It is also encouraging that residential brokers within the suburban markets around New York City, where our properties are located, continue to report on an acceleration of city dwellers looking to move to the suburbs, as we expect this long-anticipated migration will ultimately help our suburban tenant businesses.

UBA Properties, Modified From A 2019 Presentation

As I highlighted in my previous article on UBA, the REIT's centers are well-located in densely populated, high-income suburbs. The portfolio is made up of 81 properties, including 67 shopping centers, six small office buildings, four single-tenant restaurants, three free-standing net leased bank branches, and one childcare center.

To quote to the fiscal Q4 report referenced above,

All of our shopping centers include necessity-based tenants, with approximately 71.4% of our tenants, based on ABR, either designated “essential businesses” during the early stay-at-home period of the pandemic in the tri-state area or otherwise permitted to operate through curbside pick-up and other modified operating procedures in accordance with state guidelines. These businesses are 99.0% open based on ABR.

Urstadt Biddle Top Tenants as of October 31, 2019:

Source: UBA Website

Measured by square footage, 84% of UBA's properties are anchored by essential businesses such as grocery stores, wholesale clubs, or pharmacies. This includes the newly opened 40,000 square foot Whole Foods store in UBA's Valley Ridge Shopping Center in New Jersey, a big tenant quality upgrade from the previous regional grocer that filled the space as well as the (now bankrupt) A&P that filled it before the regional grocer.

Valley Ridge Shopping Center, Wayne, NJ

Though such tenant upgrades often involve upfront costs for the landlord, they tend to be well worth it in the long run. I mean, just look at that beautiful Whole Foods with all the solar panels on top! (UBA makes money on those, too, by the way.)

Including all tenants, 99.1% of UBA's portfolio, by contractual rent, was open and operating at the end of October. That may very well change this month, as New York is once again veering toward lockdown measures to contain the spread of the virus. Nevertheless, it's encouraging to see that virtually all of UBA's tenants were able to operate their businesses between the sharpest swells of COVID-19.

At the end of October, 90.4% of UBA's leasable square footage was leased, down from 92.9% at the same time last year. I take this as the result of space being freed up by tenants that did not survive COVID-19. On the bright side, 54,200 SF (12.4%) of UBA's vacant leasable space is currently in the lease negotiation stage, with another 134,500 SF (30.8% of vacant space) in the very early, letter-of-intent phase of negotiation for lease.

The Pompton Lakes Center Redevelopment

Over the past few months, UBA has made progress on the redevelopment of one of its less productive shopping centers, the Pompton Lakes Towne Square in New Jersey. This center has a Planet Fitness, a Starbucks, a Wendy's, and a TD Bank branch, among others, in its small-shop spaces. The anchor space, however, has been vacant ever since A&P Market's bankruptcy in 2015.

Pompton Lakes Towne Square, Pompton Lakes, NJ

In September, UBA completed the process to re-zone a portion of this space as a condominium, thus allowing them to sell it piecemeal while retaining ownership of the rest of the center. Of the 63,000 SF vacant space in the old A&P, UBA sold a 29,000 SF condo space within it to Lidl, a German discount supermarket chain that is similar to Aldi. Since Lidl now owns that condo within UBA's property, they will pay 100% of the cost to develop the space into a new state-of-the-art grocery store.

Also, since the price UBA sold the space to Lidl was lower than the pro-rata price they originally paid, UBA recorded it as an earnings loss, which explains the negative net income in FQ4.

What is the plan for the rest of the vacant anchor space? Here I'll quote Willing Biddle from the fiscal Q4 report:

The re-development plan for Pompton Lakes also includes converting the balance of the former A&P supermarket space into 4,000 square feet of small shop retail space and an approximate 50,000 square foot multi-story self-storage facility, which will be managed by Extra Space Storage. ... We are excited to be able to restore this property to being a grocery-anchored center, which will increase leasing interest from other tenants, and the addition of the self-storage facility will result in significant value creation. We expect the self-storage facility, which will be accessed from the back of the center, to add significant income without detracting materially from the retail character of the property.

Rent Collection

How about rent collections?

Between April and October of this year, UBA collected 86% of pre-pandemic contractual rent. That is as good or better than you will find for any coastal shopping center REITs or private equity funds. In UBA's Q4 (August through October), the landlord collected 90% (89.8%, to be precise) of contractual rent, and 85.1% of November rent had been collected as of December 10th.

For UBA's fiscal 2020, which spanned from November 2019 through October 2020, I estimate that around 91% of contractual rent was collected.

To my mind, that roughly 5 percentage point edge downward in rent collected (though it could go higher) is an indication that some of UBA's tenants were beginning to struggle again with the oncoming of Winter. It may also be an indication of why UBA decided to hold the dividend flat for now, as we'll get to shortly.

For fiscal 2020, UBA completed deferral agreements representing 3.5% and abatements worth 1.4% of contractual rent. But recall that UBA has collected 86% of fiscal 2020 rent. So what happened to that other 9.1% of rent? Around 4% has been written off as bad debt, and the remainder is still under negotiation. Some of this uncertainly, I imagine, is simply a matter of waiting to see if certain tenants survive. In total, UBA has switched 64 tenants — 7.1% of its total tenant base — to cash-basis accounting.

In other words, for these 64 tenants, UBA expects to collect nothing, though it will still attempt to collect as much rent from them as possible and will record any collected rent as unexpected cash income for accounting purposes. Presumably, many of these tenants have already gone out of business or are going through the bankruptcy process right now.

Aldi Square, Derby, CT

Balance Sheet Update

Between UBA's $40.8 million in cash (down slightly from July's $42.3 million) and $64 million available on the credit facility (same as July), the company has over $100 million of liquidity available to it. This is an especially strong financial position when considering that UBA has no meaningful debt maturities until 2022, giving plenty of time to build up cash and prepare for the next refinancing.

Net debt to EBITDA is very modest at 4.3x, even with depressed EBITDA this year, and total debt to gross (undepreciated) real estate assets remains under 30%. These are very conservative debt metrics.

The Dividend

For the next quarterly dividend payout, UBA decided to keep the dividend flat from the prior quarter's $0.14 per share. While undoubtedly disappointing to shareholders (including the Urstadt and Biddle families!), I believe this was a wise decision on the part of the board to preserve cash through this last phase of the pandemic.

In fiscal 2020, UBA's FFO per share came in at $1.19, just shy of my estimate of $1.20. Even so, I consider this a very strong showing in such a difficult year as this has been.

In fiscal 2019, UBA's FFO per share was $1.37, and this was down from 2018's $1.47 per share.

Let us assume a fiscal 2021 FFO per share of $1.32, based on a difficult fiscal Q1 (November through January) but a pretty good rest of the year. If UBA wanted to maintain a 50% payout ratio throughout next year, they would pay out $0.66 (or $0.165 per quarter) in 2021. That would amount to a 4.55% yield-on-cost, based on the current share price of $14.50.

But let's say, instead, that UBA decided to pay out 70% of FFO to shareholders next year. That would bring the annual dividend up to $0.924 (or $0.231 per quarter), a 6.4% yield-on-cost based on today's share price.

Now let's be pessimistic (and, in my opinion, irrational, given the flight to the suburbs trend mentioned above) and assume that UBA's FFO per share stays stuck at $1.32 for several years but that the board wants to bring the dividend back up to around the 80% payout ratio where it was before the pandemic. This would translate into an annual dividend payout of $1.056 per share, equivalent to a 7.3% yield-on-cost based on a share price of $14.50.

I don't know about you, but I would consider that a phenomenal yield-on-cost to be achieved within just a few years of the share purchase.

Gateway Plaza, Riverhead, NY

Conclusion

Based on fiscal 2020's FFO per share, UBA is trading at around a 12.2x FFO multiple. Based on my estimate for 2021's FFO per share, UBA is right at 11x.

In 2019, UBA shares traded hands around a 15x-15.5x FFO multiple, and I think they can get there again. Assuming a fair value multiple of 15.3x, UBA's FV share price would be $20.25, offering ~40% upside to the current share price of $14.50.

This is my own personal opinion, of course. The few Wall Street analysts that follow UBA are much less bullish than I am. They predicted FFO per share of $1.09 for fiscal 2020 and $1.14 for fiscal 2021. But if you look at UBA's prior quarterly FFO showings, the REIT really only suffered two bad quarters this year.

The $0.34 FFO per share of FQ4 2020 was down a mere one penny from the same quarter in fiscal 2019 and was the same as FQ1 2020's $0.34. FQ2's $0.27 and FQ3's $0.24 FFO per share were a temporary loss from COVID-19, not the new norm. I would expect normalized, post-Covid FFO per share to fall in the range of $0.32-$0.34, not Wall Street's estimated range of $0.28-$0.30.

In other words, even with a 50% run from its COVID-19 lows this year, I still believe that UBA has more room to run. Even better, there is a lot of upside to the dividend, making the REIT a great play for income and dividend growth investors.

Let it never be said that I don't eat my own cooking. Between UBA and UBP shares as well as some shares of the Preferred Series H (UBP.PH), Urstadt Biddle is now one of my top ten individual stock holdings, after beginning the year at an extremely small position. I am still nibbling at shares around these levels myself.

*** If you find this content valuable, please follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBA, UBP, UBP.PH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.