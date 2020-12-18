A recent project - which would move crude oil from Cushing to Nederland - at the minimum shows Nederland's importance and could mean ET might tackle the VLCC terminal on its own.

At this point, most investors know that Energy Transfer (ET) has gotten flogged by the market for its growth spending, with many doubting that the firm can ever move away from its all gas, no brakes approach to infrastructure development. Those that have followed the partnership for some time found it no surprise to see a new project work its way into recent investor slide decks: a Cushing to Nederland pipeline. There is a little more to this than meets the eye. Instead of a negative, this new expansion illustrates how the firm is tackling project development in a capital constrained world, as well as how there can be inventive ways to get around recontracting issues on their asset base. However, it does potentially raise some longer-term concerns on whether it might mean higher capital spend is on the way elsewhere in its portfolio.

Cushing To Nederland

*Source: Energy Transfer, December Investor Presentation, Slide 17

The above is the asset in question. Before we get into the nuts and bolts of this project, it is important to understand the assets that are in play:

Permian Express 1 is a sixteen inch, common carrier crude oil pipeline which runs from Wichita Falls, Texas to Nederland, Texas. Total capacity is 150 kbpd and the asset was put into service in June of 2013. Permian Express 1, along with its sister pipelines Permian Express 2, 3, and 4, is held in a joint venture with Exxon Mobil (XOM) holding a 15% stake.

The White Cliffs Pipeline transports oil from the Denver-Julesburg basin in Colorado to the Cushing market hub. Capacity was increased several times since its construction in 2009, including via a parallel line that was put in place earlier in the decade. However, the asset has since struggled to maintain full utilization. Thus, one line was recently converted to NGL transport, leaving 120 kbpd of oil transport capability. Energy Transfer acquired this asset via its purchase of SemGroup.

Located on the Sabine-Neches waterway near Port Arthur, Nederland Terminal is a massive marine transport hub and storage facility of raw and refined petroleum products. The facility has total working storage capacity of 29mm barrels via 150 above ground storage tanks and handles a wide variety of products (crude oil, petrochemicals, NGLs). The facility has five ship docks and four barge berths, most of which are capable of handling ships that move product internationally.

Recontracting Headaches

Prior to this project, Permian Express 1 was facing an uncertain future. Recontracting was a major concern for many in the market, including myself. Five to seven year contracts were the norm on intrastate lines at the time, and given its 2013 in-service date, many of the longer-term dated contracts on this asset unfortunately came due from 2019 to 2020, a period which was characterized by significant overcapacity on Permian crude oil takeaway and a collapse in drilling activity spurred by the coronavirus.

This means that the pipeline has seen much lower billed rates in recent years as those contracts from the original open season have rolled, with the pipeline shifting more towards the spot market versus contracted capacity. Crude oil transport oversupply is well known as well as the subsequent cuts to tariff rates, but Permian Express 1 is also a highly inefficient route. Rather than originating in the heart of the play, Permian Express 1 is offtaking crude oil from the Basin Pipeline (Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) owned) near the border of Texas and Oklahoma. Basin Pipeline moves Permian crude to Cushing, and Permian Express 1 was a quirky way to get crude oil to the Gulf Coast at a time when there was very little movement in that direction.

This means that crude oil is being transported hundreds of miles to the north unnecessarily before being shifted on a line to Nederland. In the early days of the Permian where basically any takeaway capacity had value and in-basin differentials were massive, the route was workable. Today, it makes little sense for shippers to continue to use it, especially given big capacity competitors like EPIC Crude or Cactus II exist. Uncommitted tariff rates were cut to less than $3.00 per barrel earlier this year and those fees were likely to face further downside.

Meanwhile, oil flowing into the Cushing hub has increased - an area where Energy Transfer has seen its presence grow in recent years. That north to south route has grown especially valuable, with shippers desperate to get this oil to refining market hubs in PADD III or out of the country entirely via oil export. Hence, Energy Transfer saw an opportunity. By utilizing a third party pipeline, it could tie its Cushing assets into Permian Express 1, shifting the source of oil from the Permian Basin to other, more northern shale plays (Bakken, Denver Julesburg). Further, if the demand at the end of the pipeline is there, this routing encourages volumes on White Cliffs which has seen its own struggles.

It is unclear whether these shipments will be third party or simply Energy Transfer buying crude oil in Cushing and taking advantage of any margin differentials available in Nederland (the marketing business). In my view, this looks to be in-house marketing - at least for now. Currently, most WTI-equivalent grades of crude oil trade at a discount along the Gulf Coast versus further inland - not a premium. Pretty big simplification, but absent any buyers that do not have access to volumes through other means, incentives are not that high for Cushing -> Gulf Coat movement. In fact, there has been plenty of talk about pipeline reversal, moving volumes from Texas up to Oklahoma for this very reason.

Nederland Crude Oil Export

Even with limited cost, why go through all the work to reposition now? Nederland Terminal has quickly become one of the crown jewels of the Energy Transfer portfolio that has not been talked about, and it is an asset that management has placed heavy emphasis on. To my eye, this appears to be another incremental move to prep for an offshore VLCC export facility at Nederland. Energy Transfer has been extremely vocal on how important it finds export markets. Interest in these assets was a large reason behind the acquisition of SemGroup and has talked up its East Coast/Gulf Coast export footprint heavily of late.

In the middle of last year pre-pandemic, Energy Transfer was one of more than half a dozen firms that spoke publicly about building offshore VLCC terminals to leverage the growth in onshore shale production. Since 2020 hit, many of these competing projects have since been scrapped:

Large international trader Trafigura suspended its application, instead joining up with Phillips 66 (PSX) and its Bluewater terminal.

Jupiter MLP, a small firm, never ended up filing a MARAD application in the first place. Radio silence, but chances are there was no interest and Jupiter MLP is embroiled in legal troubles anyway.

Enbridge (ENB) and Kinder Morgan (KMI) had teamed up to build the Texas COLT facility, however Enbridge backed out of the deal and instead partnered with Enterprise Products Partners on the SPOT Terminal.

Tallgrass Energy, now Blackstone (BX) backed, pitched a plan to build a terminal at Plaquemines on the Mississippi River. The facility would have been an extension of its Pony Express Pipeline, but is also reliant on the Seahorse Pipeline getting built which has seen little interest.

The most quiet of all has been Energy Transfer, and it has not spoken much about its proposal outside of investor calls. This is likely because management knows any utterance of the word "growth spending" at Energy Transfer sends institutional investors running to hit the sell button. That is a bit of a shame, because there are advantages to adding VLCC export capability at Nederland. Because Nederland is already a destination point for crude oil from a variety of locations (Dakota Access via ETCOP, its Permian crude systems) and that access will only grow given plans to build a pipeline that connects the Houston Fuel Oil Terminal to Nederland, the Ted Collins Link. Nederland would be extremely well positioned for crude oil export across a variety of different grades - some of which are cost-advantaged with wide in-basin differentials.

Short Versus Long Term

Investors can take this a few ways. While the Cushing to Nederland project will be cheap to do given it utilizes existing infrastructure (and is reportedly already included in forward growth capital spend guidance), a VLCC terminal is not included in any of the numbers provided to investors right now. That is not unusual; Enterprise Products Partners excludes SPOT from its forward capital spend forecasts even though that project is much further along, albeit still waiting on permit approval. Nonetheless, construction of a VLCC export facility is a multi-year process, and even with Nederland already having sizeable above ground storage, the cost of the infrastructure and offshore loading facility will not be cheap. Filing the MARAD application today would mean that the project would not be done until late 2023.

Crude oil exports remain below the high of 3.7mm barrels per day in February. As such, the market would likely have some concerns on the earnings profile of a Nederland VLCC terminal given SPOT, Bluewater, and Texas GulfLink stand to add more than 5mm barrels of offshore loading capacity alone. However, 2023 is a long ways away. Several years down the line, the relative attractiveness of crude oil exports in the United States could change given continued underinvestment in conventional oil projects, but for now a Nederland VLCC announcement would likely be viewed as a net negative without anchor shipper commitments.

Unfortunately, investors should likely expect a cautious approach to management giving any hints on larger scope projects like the Nederland VLCC Terminal or similar holdings (Lake Charles LNG export). In my view, recent silence is not indicative that larger infrastructure investment is dead at Energy Transfer, and I think this Cushing to Nederland route is a sign of that. Energy Transfer and surprise announcements go hand in hand, and I suspect there are a few surprises upcoming in 2021 and 2022.

