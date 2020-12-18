Average volume shows only one group has bought. There's likely still more buying to go. I'll explain.

We pointed out that not only passive funds but bearish discretionary funds need to also buy. We gave reasons why.

We called out a few weeks ago that Tesla could launch on this inclusion. It has.

In a recent report we showed the math that we thought the S&P 500 could force Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) buying through mid-January. The stock is up roughly $100 since that report. The volume bump since the inclusion announcement implies about 100mm shares were bought above the average daily volume. In the last report we thought about 230mm shares needed to get bought if you include discretionary managers. In this video we take you through our reasoning short and medium term why we think there's plenty of buying still left to go.

