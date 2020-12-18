Investor presentation

Automotive retailers are a group that I was very bearish on in the early days of the crisis. I thought the group would suffer from the millions of job losses Americans incurred in the early stages of this awful virus, but it simply hasn't turned out to be true. After a period of weak demand that was pretty short-lived, automotive retailers have seen demand return in a big way, to say the least.

One such retailer that has seen a massive rebound in its share price is Sonic Automotive (SAH).

We can see that the share price topped at $33 pre-pandemic, plummeted to $9, and then made a rapid ascent into new highs. After the breakout to a new high in July, shares have been in a consolidation pattern in channel form. I've annotated support and resistance levels above to illustrate where we are in the consolidation pattern, and given how I feel about Sonic's fundamentals, I strongly believe this consolidation will resolve to the upside.

In terms of lines in the sand, the area of $33/$34 should offer strong support because that was the breakout level to new highs, and because that level was already very successfully tested in late October. That's your downside risk. Above, we need to see a decisive move to $47+ to know that the rally is resuming, which of course, we don't have yet. However, I see the company's growth plans as a key catalyst for this move to eventually occur, in addition to a cheap valuation.

It's all about EchoPark

Sonic is unique in that it is a new car dealership network like many others, but it is focusing its growth on used vehicle sales for the future, while opportunistically shrinking its franchised new car dealer network.

EchoPark is Sonic's used car retail concept that focuses on a quick, easy customer experience where much of the pre-work can be done digitally. This is similar to the way CarMax (KMX) has made itself so successful in the past decade or so; people don't like the traditional car buying experience, but the faster, digital-heavy experience is one consumers can resonate with.

EchoPark is a very small business today, selling just 15k units last quarter.

In the grand scheme of used car retailing, 15k units is nothing. However, Sonic wants to take the formula it has created for EchoPark's success and scale it very aggressively in the coming years.

The plan is for EchoPark to become a 140+ unit used car retail behemoth, which would be much larger than its current, core new car dealer network. Sonic, then, is looking to transform itself from a new car dealer, primarily, to one that is focused on used cars.

Why? Margins.

EchoPark's model is highly profitable, focusing on used cars that are no more than a couple of years old that need little to no reconditioning. This allows Sonic to pay a fair price for the car, retail it at what the company considers under fair value to drive volume, and then attach very profitable products to the sale of the car. Traditional finance and insurance revenue is key for EchoPark's success, as the company is essentially giving up gross margin dollars upfront on the sale of the car in order to drive volume on the back end with attachments.

As you can see above, the strategy should produce outstanding returns once the model is scaled, and I don't doubt that it will because Sonic has proven with its small EchoPark business today that this model can work. This is where EchoPark can generate market share in new markets; the lower initial price point is attractive to consumers and EchoPark makes up the lost gross margin dollars on the back end. Higher unit sales also generate leverage for things like fixed costs, labor costs, etc.

This is why EchoPark is aggressively scaling in the next five years, as detailed below.

Sonic expects $14 billion in revenue from EchoPark by 2025, as well as $221 million in pre-tax profit on 575k retail units. That's a lot of growth, but even so, EchoPark's market share if that is achieved would be less than 3%; it isn't like Sonic thinks it is taking over the entirety of used car retailing. In addition, that's less than $400 in pre-tax profit per sale, so these estimates seem quite reasonable.

The stock isn't pricing in EchoPark's growth

The interesting thing is that to my eye, the stock isn't pricing in EchoPark's expansion. Today, shares trade for 9.4 times forward earnings, which is pretty cheap by anyone's standards, but in particular, if you consider the transformation Sonic is undertaking.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Today's valuation is near fair value considering Sonic has traded around 10 or 11 times earnings for most of the time in recent years.

Source: TIKR.com

This chart is PE multiple on forward earnings, and you can see we're sort of towards the bottom of the historical range, but not egregiously so. However, keep in mind that these historical values were for Sonic as a new car dealer; as a used car dealer with better margins, I expect Sonic's multiple to rise over and above historical levels.

Not only should higher earnings potential beget a higher multiple, but if we look at CarMax, which EchoPark is more or less trying to emulate, shares also trade for 18 times forward earnings, or roughly double Sonic's current forward multiple. I'm not saying Sonic should or shouldn't trade for the same multiple as CarMax, but it certainly seems reasonable to me to expect that if EchoPark's expansion is successful, a multiple in the low-teens should be in the offing, if not more.

That means Sonic likely has the virtuous combination of higher earnings and a higher multiple as strong possibilities in the coming years, meaning the share price could be much higher than it is today.

I also think analysts are currently ignoring the EchoPark expansion, or at least part of it.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Recall that Sonic believes it will double current revenue by 2025 through the expansion of EchoPark, which it believes will produce $14 billion in revenue by then. Current estimates for 2022 are for just over $13 billion, meaning that analysts either think just about all of that revenue growth will accrue in 2023 to 2025, or that they don't think it will come to fruition at all. Of course, that's a risk as any growth strategy for any company carries risk it won't work. However, in Sonic's case, the idea of an easy-to-use, digital-heavy used car buying experience isn't exactly groundbreaking, so I think the risk of it not working is much lower. In essence, Sonic is investing in something it knows other companies have made work, and quite successfully.

The bottom line

The bottom line on Sonic is that while the company's growth strategy carries some measure of risk, it is trying a proven formula to reduce that risk. There is also the matter of capex in order to fund the new used car retail locations, but the company's quick payback on new locations should internally fuel more ability to fund additional capex over time. I'm betting these things will be worked out, but if you disagree, Sonic shares are not for you.

If you agree, you get a stock trading for a cheap valuation relative to its own historical range, an extremely cheap valuation compared to the company it is trying to emulate, and a highly compelling growth story and transformation. Given all of this, I see the downside risk of owning Sonic at 9.4 times forward earnings as quite limited, but upside as massive. The combination of upside in the valuation and earnings could create a years-long rally in the stock, and indeed, I'm betting that will happen; Sonic is a buy.

