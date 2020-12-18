Natural Gas: Demand Is Rising, Supply Is Falling

Concurrently, total supply is projected to decline by 3.7 bcf/d y-o-y over the same period.

If the latest weather forecast remains unchanged, total natural gas demand in the U.S. will rise by 17.6 bcf/d y-o-y over the next two weeks.

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 170 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday).

This report covers the week ending December 18, 2020.

Supply-Demand Overview

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 898 bcf (or 128.3 bcf/d) for the week ending December 18 (up as much as +10 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) but up only +0.2 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive and actually increased to +20.5 bcf/d (from +15.1 bcf/d a week earlier).

We estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States (production + imports) totaled around 703 bcf (or 100.4 bcf/d) for the week ending December 18 (up +0.2 bcf/d w-o-w but down -3.9 bcf/d y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive but moderated slightly +10.4 bcf/d to +10.5 bcf/d.

Here's our latest forecast for the next two weeks:

December 25

Total supply: 100.3 bcf/d (-4.0 bcf/d y-o-y)

Total demand: 125.6 bcf/d (+16.3 bcf/d y-o-y)

January 1

Total supply: 100.4 bcf/d (-3.3 bcf/d y-o-y)

Total demand: 130.8 bcf/d (+18.6 bcf/d y-o-y)

Notice that total supply is projected to decline (in annual terms), while total demand is projected to increase (although the forecast is uncertain due to the weather factor). However, if the latest weather forecast for the week ending Jan. 1 remains unchanged, total demand will rise by as much as 18.6 bcf/d y-o-y - but mostly due to base effects as the weather was very warm last year.

Please note that these forecasts are updated daily.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 170 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -178 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage surplus is projected to shrink by 416 bcf by January 22. Storage surplus vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by 235 bcf over the same period (from +200 bcf to -35 bcf).

Our storage level outlook is still very bullish vs. market expectations. Our EOwS storage index is 113 bcf below ICE figure (see the table below) and as much as 446 bcf below 5-year average. Implied "expectations gap" for the next two reports is bullish (-35 bcf).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

