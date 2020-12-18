ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is still down year to date and is too cheap given its assets. The company's best days might be behind it, but there are still plenty of good days to look forward to. With a massive content library, some easy growth avenues, and a decent dividend, fair value for VIAC could be $50/share. The company is likely worth considerably more as an acquisition by the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Disney (NYSE:DIS), etc., but the direction VIAC management is taking the business suggests the controlling interests in the company don't intend to sell.

Key Financials

Sales

1st 9 Months 2020 1st 9 Months 2019 Full Year 2019 Advertising $6,606 $8,044 $11,074 Affiliate $6,756 $6,469 $8,602 Content Licensing $4,717 $5,202 $6,483 Theatrical $176 $418 $547 Publishing $649 $599 $814 Other $156 $209 $292 Total $19,060 $20,941 $27,812

Source 3Q'20 10-Q and 2019 10-K, numbers in millions of dollars

Sales are down 9% y/y in the first nine months of 2020, but the biggest hit comes from a transitory impact on advertising revenue due to Covid earlier in the year. If we look at the most recent quarter, advertising sales are only down 6% y/y marking a quick recovery from the >20% impact earlier in the year. Theaters have obviously been closed, and the future remains uncertain, but I expect that if theaters do not reopen, much of that roughly half a billion dollars from 2019 will find its home in other segments going forward. Publishing is performing well, but with the sale of Simon & Schuster, publishing revenues will essentially disappear.

Content licensing will be the most difficult segment for VIAC's management to get right because they will have to balance the value from licensing vs. the value of retaining content. CEO Backish made the comment: "While content licensing will be a part of our strategy going forward, we do not expect to replicate a deal [South Park licensing] of this size and nature in 2021." That said, licensing will be a big part of the strategy as the crowded streaming space creates more competition for VIAC's content.

As stated by Bakish on the Q3 earnings call, "film library of 4,000 titles, TV library of 140,000 episodes, current series production of 750 series globally. We can’t keep all that for our self. It doesn’t make sense. It’s too much." Finally, from the company's 3Q'20: "At September 30, 2020, unrecognized revenues attributable to unsatisfied performance obligations under our long-term contracts was $6.37 billion, of which $1.07 billion is expected to be recognized for the remainder of 2020, $2.76 billion in 2021, $1.79 billion in 2022, and $744 million thereafter. These amounts only include contracts subject to a guaranteed fixed amount or the guaranteed minimum under variable contracts, primarily consisting of television and film licensing contracts and affiliate agreements that are subject to a fixed or guaranteed minimum fee." Given the offsetting nature of these factors going forward, I would expect content licensing sales to be roughly in line with 2019 levels going forward.

Debt

ViacomCBS carries a significant amount of debt, but management, which is intent on paying it down, shouldn't have much difficulty meeting that goal for the following reasons.

1. Interests are low - We can thank the federal reserve for that, and they've signaled a desire to keep rates low. I would also expect Treasury Secretary Yellen to be as accommodative with fiscal policy as the Fed was with monetary policy when she chaired. Low interest rates let VIAC refinance today, but I agree with their decision to pay off higher interest debt as that opportunity may not be around forever.

2. Staggered debt due dates with cash to meet near-term obligations - In the chart below you can see VIAC's debt amounts and maturities, labeled with current interest rates. With nearly $3B in cash on hand, the company pay off debt through most of 2024 without generating any additional cash.

Source: Author's chart with data from Q3'20 10-Q filing

3. Sufficient operating cash flow coupled with sales of non-core assets - VIAC's operating cash flow is lumpy, but with a longer-term average around $1.5-$2 billion. Assuming the company will continue to pay roughly $600 million in dividends, this could leave VIAC with more than $1B most years to pay down debt. VIAC's assets also have value, including Simon & Schuster, which subject to regulatory approval, will be sold for almost $2.2 billion in cash, which at more than 2x Price-to-Sales sold at a premium to the remainder of VIAC's business.

Most importantly, this cash can be used to pay down debt, ideally, the notes yielding over 6% as VIAC was able to issue $4.5 billion in debt this year with interest rates below 5%. CFO Chopra reiterated the company's intent to sell the "Black Rock" real estate in Manhattan, but what would have been a great deal in 2019 may not be worth as much post-Covid, possibly less than $300 million.

VIAC's debt is manageable for now, but certainly not without risk. A rise in interest rates or another severe industry downturn will hamper VIAC's optionality and future profitability.

Net Income

2020 will be a difficult year for ViacomCBS, but as we move beyond the transitory effects of Covid, the company should be able to return to its relatively stable earnings around $3 to $3.5 billion annually. I don't expect much growth as I explained above in the revenue section, and as I'll explain later, I believe VIAC now has a strategy in place that will prevent any material deterioration. Given the low growth scenario, a few substantial risks, offset by low interest rates, I'm comfortable attaching a 10-12 PE, closer to 10 if interest rates rise. Using $3 billion in net income and a 10 PE, fair value for VIAC would be $50/share.

An Unproven, but Hopeful Pivot

It's easy to criticize VaicomCBS as a dinosaur that's failing to keep up with the times, and while they aren't leading industry changes, evidence suggests that they are keeping up. Let's start negative by looking at a few confusing decisions VIAC has made in recent years that have left people questioning its ability to adapt:

Selling rights to popular TV shows like, The Big Bang Theory, How I Met Your Mother, and CSI while attempting to spin up a subscription service for some of the most popular content it can no longer air. Putting a "+" at the end of its subscription service because everyone else is doing it. Talking up, The Offer, a series describing the making of The Godfather, a great, but nonetheless, 50-year-old movie, to advertise a new streaming service.

There are countless examples like this, but what really matters is if the overall strategy towards streaming is working, and the numbers are undeniably shouting... sort of.

From Q3'19 to Q3'20, VIAC's domestic streaming subscribers were up 72%, and while the percentage may sound impressive, that's 7.5 million subscribers, during a pandemic that acted as a huge tailwind for subscription growth, so we need to put that in context.

Source: Medium

When you take into account the fact that VIAC includes CBS All Access and Showtime, it has a respectable 10% market share, that has quite literally kept up with the industry, at least in the US. Part of VIAC's strength comes from sports and news, but it also has a strong position in kids programming as the parent company of Nickelodeon and its revitalization of Sonic the Hedgehog. Pluto TV could also prove to be a solid investment as not everyone requires ad-free video, especially as subscriptions prices, specifically Netflix, continue to rise.

I certainly enjoy watching Bloomberg News on Pluto at various points throughout the day, and it actually embraces the cord-cutting that's hurting VIAC elsewhere. Overall, the company does appear to be keeping up with the times, but it certainly isn't thriving. It has essentially gone all-in on a streaming future, and if that doesn't work out, shareholders may not have many options to get value back out of the company.

Don't Expect a Buyout

ViacomCBS is worth more as part of an existing company than it is as a standalone because the acquiring company would:

Reduce competition for customers, content, and advertising dollars Obtain a huge amount of content Recognize synergies among companies performing similar tasks

Apple and Netflix probably have the most to gain. Disney as a buyer would be encroaching on monopoly territory, while Comcast, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T) are already carrying significant debt. Acquisitions are always subject to shareholder approval, but VIAC is unique in that roughly 80% of VIAC Class A voting stock is controlled by National Amusements Inc. and 80% of NAI is controlled by a seven-person trust, including Shari Redstone, president of NAI and chair of ViacomCBS.

Most acquisitions of publicly traded companies aren't too contentious. The acquiring company typically offers an above market price and the shareholders say yes to a quick buck. This could be a complicating factor for VIAC as no one is sure whether Ms. Redstone and the other members of the trust would like to sell. While many have speculated, I think the actions of VIAC suggests the company doesn't intend to be acquired.

After 72% growth in its subscription service, VIAC still only has about 18 million subscribers, 5% of the US population and an insignificant percentage globally. With more than 200+ streaming services globally, this isn't a market that needs more competition, and VIAC's strengths are in content, both in existing library and production talent. Surely, that content would have a lot more instantaneous value when applied to Netflix's large subscriber base, or to Apple as a bundle and complement to other services like music. For VIAC to take the risk of going it alone and push into the difficult streaming business, either no one wants its content, which I find hard to believe, or management has no intention of selling.

Risks

National Amusement's Inc. Controlling Interest

Since I just described NAI's controlling interest in VIAC, I'll start by addressing the risks associated with it. Generally, common stock holders have the right to vote on important issues related to the company, board of directors, mergers, etc. VIAC stock is non-voting, and while you could purchase VIACA, voting stock, 80% of it is controlled by one group, and you'd be given an irrelevant vote in exchange for less liquid stock.

This means that most shareholders of VIAC will not have a say in the company, and the controlling group may make decisions that are not in the best interest of the rest of the shareholders. A problem could occur during an economic downturn or from poor decisions made by NAI as some of its shares are pledged to lenders. If there were a default on NAI’s debt obligations, things can get complicated, but it would likely have an adverse effect on VIAC's share price.

Distributor Consolidation and Move to Streaming

A significant portion of VIAC's revenues are attributable to agreements with distributors of its content. As the industry continues to consolidate and vertically integrate, pricing power has moved away from VIAC and towards distributors. Examples of vertical integration in this setting would be Comcast which provides cable and internet services, creating the Peacock subscription to deliver NBC content over its infrastructure.

Another example would include Netflix, which began a distributor of content produced by third parties, producing its own original series and movies. Additionally, shifting consumer preference for ad-free streaming means less demand for traditional TV content as the return on advertising dollars drops. VIAC seeks to combat these trends by joining them, as the company uses its existing and upcoming content to entice customers onto CBS All Access, soon to be Paramount+, and Showtime. I detailed earlier, VIAC has kept up with the new trends, but its potential failure to do so going forward is a big risk.

Concluding Summary

ViacomCBS is undergoing a significant pivot in its business model, staking a large portion of the company's future value on its ability to vertically integrate into content distribution. The company carries a unique risk in that the missteps of a shareholder, NAI, could adversely impact VIAC's remaining shareholders. While I don't agree with some of the strategic decisions management has made, the numbers suggest that at least domestically, VIAC has been able to keep pace with the broader streaming industry. The strength of its content library could be enough of an advantage to gain momentum, and at the very least should provide a floor near the current share price for existing investors. If management continues to execute on its plan, fair value should be worth $50/share.

