We contend that Huami is undervalued based on both its fundamentals and peer comparison.

1. Huami's (NYSE:HMI) three-year extension of the cooperation with Xiaomi will drive its future revenues, supporting the in-house product development.

2. The expanding R&D and marketing expenses in late 2019 have already shown some effect this year, as the company has released more self-branded products than ever in 2020.

3. In the year 2021, two tags of Huami - 'healthcare' and the 'Chinese market' - will be favored by both the capital and the consumer market.

Relatively low valuation

In the trailing twelve months, Huami stock only saw a slight rise from USD 11.75 to USD 12.10 as of December 15, 2020. However, the company has performed fairly well in sales volume, growth rate and product market share.

Both direct and indirect peers of Huami indicate higher capital market valuation. Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Xiaomi directly compete with Huami in smart wearables. Other rivals include Xiaomi ecosystem companies that also develop consumer electronic products.

Compared to its peers, Huami ranks among the highest in year-over-year revenue growth, while its valuation multiples are among the lowest. Once the upfront investment in the R&D and marketing for its self-branded products begin to bring enough scale effect and drive the company's net margin from the current 5% to around 10%, per our estimation, the market will pull up its stock price timely.

Declining profits in 2020

Huami has revealed its third-quarter financials in 2020, indicating growth in unit sales and revenue by 16% and 20% year-over-year respectively. The revenue grew to CNY 2.24 billion during 3Q 2020 from CNY 1.86 billion in 3Q 2019, while the total unit shipments also climbed from 13.7 million units in this quarter last year to 15.9 million units in 2020. The revenue in this quarter surpassed its outlook made in 2Q 2020.

Though the company's revenue increased, the net income has declined sharply due to the growing R&D and marketing expenses, which resembles the last quarter. During the third quarter, the R&D expense showed a year-over-year growth at 38.8%, hitting CNY 172.9 million and comprising 7.7% of the total revenue. Meanwhile, the sales and marketing expenses presented an astounding year-over-year rise at 104.2%, reaching CNY 115.6 billion. The rocketing expenses and the low-margin Xiaomi products from Huami have combined to pull down the company's gross margin from 25.2% in the year-ago third quarter to 20.6%.

Why is the stock worth more? - Valuation drivers

1. Huami's three-year extension of the cooperation with Xiaomi will drive its future revenues, supporting the in-house product development

Announced in October 2020, the three-year extension of the strategic cooperation between Huami and Xiaomi ensured Huami's most-preferred-partner status to develop Xiaomi wearable products. The deep-bonded relationship with the global top 3 smartphone vendor Xiaomi (01810:HK) benefits Huami predominately in two ways.

First, the cooperation ensures Huami's short-term revenue growth.

Xiaomi-branded products, represented by the Mi band series, in the short term will still be the largest revenue generator - though they might not be the key driver. Huami, as one of Xiaomi's most essential 'ecosystem' partners, takes the role of developing Xiaomi's Mi band, Mi watch, and Mi scale. Taking around 70% of Huami's total revenue in 2019, and the CFO Leon Deng reconfirmed in the investors meeting that the proportion of Xiaomi's product has not changed from the number in 2019, the revenue generated from Xiaomi products currently supports the company for future growth. Besides, bearing the AI and IoT development as the core strategy, Xiaomi is quite likely to further drive its wearable product shipments around the world, and the products will correspondingly have more functionality.

Second, Xiaomi expands Huami's user base and smooths its overseas distribution channels.

During the third quarter of 2020, Xiaomi became the third-largest smartphone shipper worldwide, taking 13% of the total with 46.5 million units. This indicates a profound user base and brand power. Xiaomi's brand cohesion and smartphone community could bring high price-efficiency lifestyle products and make them easier for people to accept.

Besides, as the company's CEO Huang Wang addressed in the investor meeting on November 23, 49.5% of its shipments happen in countries and regions outside mainland China. In the global market, it has a leading position in Spain, Indonesia, and achieves over 200% year-over-year growth in India and Western developed markets. Huami's global layout is largely overlapped with Xiaomi's. Consequently, as Huami's major shareholder, Xiaomi is in the proper position to empower Huami with its established overseas distribution network.

2. The expanding R&D and marketing expenses in late 2019 have already shown some effect this year, as Huami has released more self-branded products than ever in 2020

Since the last quarter of 2019, the company has been constantly increasing its R&D and marketing expenses, which significantly pulled down the company's profitability. However, the changes brought by the R&D and marketing investment are somehow significant. The product chart tells that, during recent quarters, Huami pushed apparently more self-branded products than in 2018 and 2019. Besides the increasing new products, healthcare and AI functionality also enhanced with the watches' health management system and speech interactions.

In the previous analysis, we considered Huami's cooperation with Xiaomi that saved its sales and distribution expenses as one of its major advantages. However, to achieve its product positioning as the connector between technology and healthcare and gradually becoming a 'self-sufficient' company, it is necessary to invest in its own products and channels.

3. In the year 2021, two tags of Huami - 'healthcare' and the 'Chinese market' - will be favored by both the capital and the consumer market

As IMF's recent global economic outlook suggests, China's economy will be on the upside and will possibly be the only country presenting growth in 2020. Similarly, next year, as long as the pandemic remains under control, the retail market, as well as the supply chain in China will perform better than other countries.

Domestically, with the pandemic effect combined with the growing awareness of healthcare in China, health-related product sales will keep a rising trend. Besides, as the above chart indicates, recent years drew an upward trend for the healthcare sector in the capital market. Huami will somehow benefit from this positioning in 2021 as well.

Bottom line

Overall, Huami is a rather safe stock to hold - its apparently undervalued market cap, continuously growing business, and catchy strategic layout presage a positive investment return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.