The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund that has struggled in 2020, as it has not quite made up for the Q1 sell-off. This was driven by an overreaction earlier in the year for munis as a whole, which punished leveraged funds especially hard. Looking ahead to the new year, I see muni bonds as offering a reasonable value at the moment, but would caution investors to be selective on new positions. With this in mind, I have a neutral look on PMX. In fairness, the fund will start the new year with a much lower premium to NAV than it did at the start of this year. At just under 4%, this compares favorably to the 9% premium back in January. However, a premium price of any level in this environment should give investors pause. While not terribly high, there are other muni options from PIMCO, and especially from other asset managers, that trade at cheaper valuations. Further, PMX did see an income cut at the beginning of the year, which is likely a reason for its slow turnaround. Fortunately, the fund's income metrics have been strong since then, so it seems to have turned a page. Finally, the muni bonds have been resilient, with robust demand and few downgrades. However, investors should recognize more downgrades and/or defaults are likely if the pandemic gets worse heading in to the winter season.

First, a little about PMX. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek current income exempt from federal income tax." Currently, the fund trades at $11.82/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.046/share, which translates to an annual yield of 4.68%. I covered PMX at the beginning of the year, when I felt the fund offered some relative value. In hindsight, this was poor timing, as the market got hammered a few months later. Now, as we wrap up the year, PMX is still negative for the year, as shown below:

As we approach 2021, I thought it was time to take another look at PMX to see if the fund is a buy for the new year. After review, despite PMX having a lower premium than it did back in January, I believe shifting to a "neutral" rating is the right move. The drop earlier this year should have reminded investors how perilous it can be to overpay for a CEF, and I feel that patient investors will be able to pick this fund up at a better price in the future.

Valuation Is A Reason For Hesitation

My first point on PMX takes a look at the fund's valuation. This is always critical when looking at CEFs, but especially those from PIMCO, which are notorious for their sometimes very high premiums. In the case of PMX, the current premium does give a little bit of pause, although it is not wildly expensive either. Simply, I view its current level with a bit of a mixed outlook, which is why I am hesitant to declare the fund a buy right now.

To understand why, let us consider PMX's premium compared to its sister funds from PIMCO. All three funds have similar make-ups, yet trade quite differently on the open market. At the moment, PMX sits in the middle of the three in terms of cost to own, as shown in the chart below:

Fund Premium in Jan Current Premium PMX 9.1% 4.0% PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) 24.1% 14.1% PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) 13.4% 3.3%

My takeaway from this is two-fold. One, PMX offers a better value than it did back in January, so there is merit to going long here if one is bullish on the muni sector. However, point two is not as bullish. When looking at PMX, PML and PMF are clearly direct competitors, and their valuations tell a little different story. PML is clearly much more expensive, but both it and PMF have seen larger drops in their premiums over the course of 2020. So each of these funds would be due for a bigger gap up, if history repeats itself. Further, PMF actually sports the lowest premium, at 1.3% lower than PMX. Therefore, when taking this into consideration, it is difficult to make the buy case for PMX.

Muni Supply Elevated, But This Is Not A Problem

My second point touches on supply in the muni market, which has made a lot of headlines this year. Not surprisingly, state and local governments have had to increase their borrowing as the year has gone on, due to the pandemic. This is likely giving investors some pause on whether to keep buying into munis. After all, if supply keeps rising, prices could be pressured, unless demand stays robust. Taking this a step further, how robust will demand be, when cities and states are borrowing due to a pandemic that is forcing millions out of work and thousands of businesses to close?

While both are scary thoughts, I bring this up to (hopefully) put investors' minds at ease. When we consider the state of muni supply at the moment, we should recognize there is no need for panic. Yes, supply has been elevated this year, but as I have mentioned in a few prior reviews, a good chunk of this debt is actually in the taxable muni sector. Due to federal tax laws prohibiting the refinancing of muni bonds in the tax-exempt category, many issuers who have gone ahead and refinanced anyway had to issue their bonds as taxable. Importantly, this activity has been aggressive in 2020, with $130 billion worth of bonds falling into this sector this calendar year (through mid-October).

The takeaway here is this refinancing activity has helped keep a lid on the available number of tax-exempt bonds in the market even though supply has been high historically. With almost 1/3 of the newly issued bonds being converted to taxable, it helps support the underlying prices of the tax-exempt sector since supply is being transferred out of that area. Also importantly, while issuance this year has been high, it is actually still in line with activity in prior years. To be fair, it could be a record year for issuance by the end of December, but not by a wide margin, when we consider muni bond sales over the last two decades, illustrated in the graphic below:

As you can see, even though 2020 is on pace to be a record year, it won't be too far ahead of prior years this past decade. This should give investors some confidence that even with rising supply, investor demand will be high enough to absorb it, as it has been in 2016-17 especially. Further, while it may be a record in "total" issuance, as I pointed out, a large portion has been taxable. Typically, this is a corner of the market that does not see a ton of issuance, with the exception of 2008-10 when the Build America Bond Program came out. Therefore, the record high issuance is not as bad as it seems, and I would not view it as a reason to avoid this sector, or PMX by extension.

Munis Have Been Resilient

My next point also looks at the broader muni market and touches on the overall resiliency of it in a difficult climate. While state and local governments have come under enormous pressure, actual defaults have been manageable, and the outlook from the credit agencies is not to expect a spike in defaults anytime soon. In fact, credit agencies have actually been slow to downgrade any bonds, with total downgrades actually below the average over the past decade, as shown in the graphic below:

While this is good news, it begs the question: Given that we are in the middle of a pandemic, that has lasted almost the whole year, how is this be possible?

I believe the answer to this question has three parts. One, the most ominous, is that rating agencies often lag macro-events. What I mean is downgrades do not precede events, they lag them. So while downgrades have been muted so far, we can only take a slight amount of confidence in this. If macro conditions do not improve, or perhaps deteriorate further, then downgrades are likely to occur in 2021 and 2022. Therefore, while the lack of downgrades is a positive attribute, investors should not get too optimistic on this point.

Fortunately, the next two parts have a more positive slant. The second reason for the lack of downgrades likely has to do with support from the Fed through liquidity facilities, which the state of Illinois and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in NYC have tapped. Further, there is an expectation of more fiscal help from Congress by year-end, and perhaps additional help in early 2021, which should extend to the states. If this occurs, it will help municipalities improve their fiscal position and could stave off downgrades.

The third reason is the average state came in to 2020 in a better financial position than they had been in over the past decade. As the economy grew, so did tax collections, and many states put these extra reserves aside to plan ahead for a downturn. While the Covid-19 pandemic was more of a downturn than anyone predicted, the fact that it hit states at a time when they were in a better financial position on average was a huge positive. This has helped to limit downgrades early on in the crisis. To support this point, consider the graph below, which shows the level of state cash reserves on hand per year:

My takeaway here is that the situation while bad is much better than it could have been given how states had prepared for a downturn. That said, I must reiterate my bullishness on munis rests with continued support from the federal government. But, ultimately, I believe this is a crisis states and cities will get through.

Income Story: Quite Solid

My final point takes a look at the income metrics for PMX, as well as PML and PMF. As I noted, I was concerned at the start of the year given the income cuts across all three funds. Fortunately, they have all maintained their distributions since then even in a tough environment. Further, it looks like another distribution cut will not be in the cards to start 2021, which is an improvement over last year. All three funds have positive UNII balances and very healthy coverage ratios, as shown in the chart below:

My takeaway here is positive in that these tax-exempt income streams are supported by earnings for the time being. For more support, consider that PMX was one of only six PIMCO CEFs that delivered a special distribution this year, all of which were muni funds. This is good news for PMX, but again I must note that other funds from PIMCO share a similar story. While the special from PMX was a welcome sign, it was small, at just over $.01/share. While this was preferable to PML, which did not pay one at all, investors should note that PMF paid out an $.08/share distribution. Clearly, that was the superior special with regards to these sister funds. Therefore, investors should also consider other metrics, such as valuation and the amount of income potential, when deciding which CEF to buy at the moment.

Bottom Line

PMX has come a long way from the start of the year, but headwinds do remain. Muni supply has been rising, more defaults will be likely if conditions worsen, and Fed support has stalled. While I see a scenario where the sector overcomes all of these headwinds, it is smart to be cautious here. This means avoiding funds that trade at steep premiums or hold a lot of risky debt. PMX is one that will stay on my radar, but with its 4% premium and income cut in January, I want to wait to see if a better entry point presents itself. Therefore, I believe a neutral outlook on PMX makes sense, and I suggest investors approach new positions cautiously at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PMF, PMX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.