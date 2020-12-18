Neoleukin is in a strong position after the 3Q capital raise which brought the basis of their cash + short term investments to $201M. Under the company's estimates, this will fund operations to 2023.

Graphic Source: Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Introduction: What is Neoleukin Therapeutics?

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) is a biopharmaceutical company that creates next-gen immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Neoleukin's unique value-add is their specialty in novel-protein design where they utilize advanced computational methods to design de-novo protein therapeutics. Their technology allows them to swiftly design new protein structures from scratch in contrast to existing protein engineering which modifies native proteins. Founded in 2003 under the name of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, this Canadian corporation has since grown to over 65 employees with a Dec 2020 market cap of $528M and headquarters in the USA.

The rest of this report will outline several key factors that have convinced the author of setting Neoleukin Therapeutics as a "buy," including funding until 2023 ($201M in cash), competent and experienced management, promising de-novo protein design capabilities with a very promising Phase 1 therapeutic entering clinical trials in 2021, and plenty of upside as expected partnerships materialize in 4Q 2021-1H 2022.

Pipeline

Neoleukin is developing one therapeutic, NL-201 which is an IL-2/IL-15 immunotherapy being studied for relapsed or refractory solid tumors, a projected $183B market (2025). The investigational new drug application ("IND") was submitted in December 2020. Additionally, in Australia, they have already submitted a clinical trial notification ("CTN").

Strategy/management

Neoleukin has been led by Jonathan Drachman, Harvard MD, since the Neoleukin founding in 2018, post-Aquinox. He brings strong clinical, research, and biopharma experience from 14 years at Seattle Genetics. Most recently he served as their Chief Medical Officer and Executive VP of R&D. This seems like a strong fit for such an early-stage biotech building their pipeline. Before Seattle Genetics, he worked as a faculty member (Hematology) at the University of Washington. He sits on the board of Calithera Biosciences (CALA) and Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP).

Financial position

Neoleukin is in a strong position after the 3Q 2020 capital raise which brought the basis of their cash + short term investments to $201M. Under the company's estimates, this will fund operations into 2023 on top of minimal liabilities. Neoleukin is certainly far from any real revenues or profits with the earliest analyst estimates being revenue of $90M in FY 2025 and profitability in 2027 at $2.94/share on top of revenues at +$500M.

Risk discussion

Neoleukin doesn't present a low-risk opportunity for investors given their pipeline has only just reached Phase 1 initiation stages. The technology is promising, but is relatively innovative, and with it comes a complexity associated with bringing advanced protein-design computational models into reality, particularly higher risk as introduced via monotherapy which provides the most upside for investors. Investors should understand though that a failure in any phase for a 1-product pipeline could cause losses >80%.

Investment thesis

Neoleukin Therapeutics isn't the most risk-averse investment that a biotech investor can make, but the substantial technical expertise Neoleukin possesses in de-novo protein design and executive experience should compensate for this excess risk. Investors seem to have overlooked the potential of Neoleukin after the Aquinox transition. Early-stage biotechnology companies, particularly those covering out-of-trend topics, offer investors significant upside once clinical trial progress attracts intention from pharmaceutical partners which in Neoleukin's case are expected. This is due to NL-201's impressive combination-therapy pre-clinical research with wide applications.

NL-201's Phase 1 initiation in 2021 is a critical inflection point investors are encouraged to watch as it represents the first realistic advancement in Neoleukin's developmental pipeline, not to mention NL-201 targets a projected $183B market by 2025. Neoleukin's expectational de-novo protein design capabilities present investors with a perspective on what makes Neoleukin unique and why their platform is promising both as a monotherapy, but more so as a combination therapy aiding the upfront/short-term milestone rewards investors with shorter time horizons expect.

For financially-savvy investors, Neoleukin's financial position confers little risk, in contrast to typically poorly funded early-stage investments. This is primarily due to Neoleukin's $201M in cash with less than $21M in liabilities. This financial position is expected to cover operational funding until 2023 which means investors are in a promising position now to enter a medium-term investment with a strong 5-7 upside at a price target of $51 (+289% upside).

Pipeline: 1 Product Pipeline, NL-201

Graphic Source: Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Sole Therapeutic Candidate

NL-201 is Neoleukin's immunotherapy lead/sole candidate entering Phase 1 in 2021, following the December IND filing and CTN filing in Australia. It functions via a modulated protein design acting on IL-2/IL-15 which eliminates the alpha subunit binding of the IL-2 ("CD25") receptor which is a primary cause of toxicity and reduced efficacy (reduced off-target effects). The protein aspect of NL-201 was also transformed via site-specific covalent conjugation to a PEG molecule which aims to extend its blood half-life.

In comparison to traditional IL-2, NL-201 was revealed to be more effective at selectively stimulating CD8+ T cells and natural killer cells versus regulatory T cells thus boosting the ratio of CD8+ T cells in contrast to reg T cells within the tumor's microenvironment and translating to significant tumor growth inhibition. Additionally, contrasting with checkpoint inhibitors PD-1 and PD-L1 in the syngeneic CT26 colon cancer model, NL-201 showed higher tumor growth inhibition. In animal models, particularly rats and non-human primates, toxicity issues didn't arise while detectable immunogenic responses occurred in only 4/26 non-human primates after repeat doses. Anti-drug antibodies also did not significantly impact NL-201 activity and in those that did show effects, adverse reactions/tolerability issues did not arise.

Tentatively, NL-201 is expected to be used as a single-agent therapeutic, but potentially in complementary with other therapeutic modalities including checkpoint inhibitors. In combination therapy, allogeneic cell therapies seem to be paired adequately expanding/maintaining translated populations of CAR-T and NK cells.

For their expected clinical strategy, Neoleukin's Phase 1 expected in 2021 will administer NL-201 as an intravenous monotherapy for r/r solid tumors, which by 2025 is projected to be a $183B market. Following the solid-tumor indication study, Neoleukin expects to run expansion cohorts for renal cell carcinoma and melanoma. Dosage and escalation schedules haven't been settled yet. After Phase 1 results, Neoleukin will then consider other therapeutic options/applications including tumor-specific patients and combination therapy applications.

Next Update: 1Q 2021 IND Response/Phase 1 Recruitment Announcement

For more information on updates regarding science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see either the condensed November Neoleukin Presentation or the Piper Sandler Virtual Health Conference Webcast.

Financial position (expanded)

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - NLTX

Revenue/costs

As can be seen above, revenues are absent from Neoleukin's future until a partnership can be established, potentially during Phase 2 (2022-2023) and until then outsized net losses are expected -$30M in 2020 and -$45M in 2021. In the short term, capital infusions aren't necessary as Neoleukin expects they're funded by the $201M in cash until 2023, but like many other early-stage biotechs, when cash falls below $100M shareholder dilutive equity raises are likely, evidenced again in 2019 triggering an $88M in dilutive capital raises. Thankfully, Neoleukin operates with a low cash burn (-$16M/yearly), but clinical trial costs will increase this figure; however, Neoleukin does expect $201M to last them until 2023.

Balance sheet composition

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - NLTX

Capital resources are critical for early-stage biotechs, but thankfully, Neoleukin's 2019/2020 capital raises have brought cash to a promising $201M enough to fund operations until 2023, or until Phase 2 begins. Investors should be cautious regarding the 12.7M pre-funded warrants outstanding, which have a potentially strong dilutive effect on top of shares outstanding at approx 42M. Investors can be assured by the fact that liabilities amount to a micro sum of $21M or 1/10th cash creating a net positive balance sheet. Actually, the most obvious point would be to take note that on a price/book basis, Neoleukin is quite competitive showing their 2.63x p/b as an enhancement on the sector average (4.36x).

Valuation

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - NLTX

Although valuing such an early-stage therapeutic is quite complex and speculative at best, taking conservative estimates for established pharmaceutical corporations (12.5x earnings) and analyst EPS estimates for Neoleukin, it can be approximated that the 5-7 year upside potential is conservatively +289% with clinical trial progress producing a steady march towards this figure.

Data by YCharts

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months)

Early 2021: Recruitment for NL-201 FDA Phase 1 for solid tumors

Mid-2021: Second Therapeutic Program - IND enabling study

Late 2021-2022: Phase 1 data readouts for NL-201's first clinical studies

Conclusion

Although Neoleukin Therapeutics is still quite an early-stage biotech with expected NL-201 Phase 1 recruitment in 2021, it presents a very promising upside on top of the expectation of their de-novo protein design capabilities expanding partnership opportunities in the short term which should translate into promising pipeline expansions. Neoleukin's financial position is solid with $201M in cash and <$21M in liabilities. An interested investor should pay attention to Phase 1 results which aren't expected until the end of 2021 or early 2022. This will be a critical time for less risk-seeking investors to enter positions, with the next 3-5 months being early to what should be an exceptional upside.

In summary, the author projects Neoleukin Therapeutics as a "buy" at a 5-7 year price target of $51 (+289% upside).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.