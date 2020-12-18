Provided P/E multiples remain at or around historical levels, this stock will likely provide solid total returns over the next two to three years.

Investment Thesis

MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) offers a very safe dividend yield of 1.91% at current share price level. Based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates, the stock should see share price increases, which together with the current dividend yield could provide solid returns for buying and holding over the next two to three years.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2022 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2024 where available, but these are considered not as reliable). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7% per year through the end of 2022 (see line 12), based on buying at the December 17, 2020 closing share price level. The table shows to achieve the 7% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from December 17, 2020 through December 31, 2022, is 4.86% (line 41). Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7% total return.

Targeting a 7% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for MGE Energy, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7%, from buying at closing share price on December 17, 2020 and holding through end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7% rate of return through end of 2022. The share price would need to increase by $7.36 from the present $72.58 to $79.94 at end of 2022, for the 7% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2022, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2022 necessary to achieve the targeted 7% return. For MGE Energy, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (8.4)% through end of 2022 and the 7% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at December 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2022, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic. For MGE Energy, the share price must increase by $1.12 from $78.82 at December 31, 2019 to $79.94 at end of 2022, and as detailed in Part 1, at $79.94, the targeted 7% rate of return would be achieved. For MGE Energy, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from December 31, 2019 to end of 2022, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $78.82*(1+8.2%)^3 = $99.96

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $99.96*(1-20.1%) = $79.94

The increase of $21.14 ($99.96 minus $78.82) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $20.02 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($99.96 minus $79.94) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

MGE Energy's Projected Returns Based On Select Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2022.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections MGE Energy

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on December 17, 2020 and holding through the end of 2022. There is a total of nine valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for September 30, 2020, TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 16 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q3 2020 plus current P/E ratio in Q4 2020. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratio at February 21, 2020, share price, based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at February 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are two analysts covering MGE Energy in 2020 and 2021, reducing to one for 2022. From a review of the data, it would appear the one analyst for 2022 was the provider of the high estimates in 2020 and 2021. On that basis I have arbitrarily arrived at a low and consensus estimate for 2022 based on the relationship between high and low estimates for 2021. I usually find there are a number of analysts providing estimates, and I would prefer a consensus estimate based on a number of analysts to increase confidence in the estimates of EPS.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, MGE Energy is conservatively indicated to return between 7.9% and 12.1% average per year through the end of 2022. The 7.9% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 12.1% on their high EPS estimates, with a 9.9% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for MGE Energy, the indicative returns range from 18.9% to 23.5%, with consensus 21.1%.

Review Of Historical Performance For MGE Energy

MGE Energy: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for MGE Energy shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows double digit returns for four of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. A further three investors achieved single digit returns of 1.4%, 5.6% and 7.8%. The remaining investor suffered negative return of (6.2)% due to buying at a time of elevated share price at end of 2019. These rates of return, ranging from positive 12.3% to negative (6.2)%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to December 17, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking MGE Energy's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 MGE Energy Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows MGE Energy has increased net assets used in operations by $445 million over the last 3.75 years. The increase was funded by $249 million in equity and $196 million in net debt. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased from 28.7% to 33.3%, over the 3.75 year period. Outstanding shares increased by 1.5 million from 34.7 million to 36.2 million, over the period. The $249 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 3.75 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 MGE Energy Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I can assure readers there are no leaks in MGE Energy's equity bucket. There are no stock compensation share issues to staff, and there are no share repurchases. That is not to say there is necessarily anything wrong with stock compensation and buybacks, just that they provide an avenue for abuse at times. In the case of MGE Energy, the only distributions are in the form of dividends to shareholders.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017, to September 30, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.75-year period totals to $345 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $9.91.

Over the 3.75 years, most of the companies net income growth occurred in 2017, following which there was a dip in net income in 2018. Net income has shown a resumption of growth in 2020.

MGE Energy reports purely on the basis of GAAP results, with none of the non-GAAP adjustments seen with other companies, which almost invariably increase headline reported profits.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For MGE Energy, these items were negligible in amount, rounding to zero millions.

There were no share issues to employees, and there were no share repurchases.

For most companies, by the time we take the above mentioned items into account, we find the headline reported non-GAAP net income has considerably reduced, providing less funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders. For MGE Energy we find the reported net income of $345 million for the 3.75 year period remained intact, and available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $176 million were adequately covered by the $345 million generated from operations, leaving $169 million increase in equity. This $169 million from operations, plus $80 million from shares issued to raise additional capital resulted in the increase of $249 million in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

MGE Energy: Summary and Conclusions

Indicative returns under all scenarios in Table 3 are positive, starting at 7.9% and extending into double digits. Current dividend provides a yield of 1.91%, it is well covered by earnings, and appears very safe. Share price growth, and thus total return, is dependent on levels of EPS growth, and P/E ratio remaining around historical levels of around 26.0 to 27.0. With only one analyst providing EPS estimates out to end of 2022, confidence in estimates has to be lower than for cases where a number of analysts are providing estimates. It is also noted from Table 1, line 22, EPS growth for 2016 to 2019 averaged 4.67% per year. This compares to analysts' consensus EPS estimates for 2019 to 2022 of 8.24% average per year. This may well be achievable, seeing current estimate of EPS for 2020 is up 6.5% on 2019, despite the COVID-19 impact.

