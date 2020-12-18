OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, November 2020

If November and December stock draws are about 30 Mb each month, then OECD stock levels fall almost to the 5-year average (roughly 50 Mb above) at the end of 2020Q1.

By Dennis Coyne

This update reports data from the Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) published by OPEC on December 14, 2020. The latest data point in each chart presented is November 2020 and output is thousands of barrels per day (kb/d).

OPEC output in October was revised 14 kb/d higher than reported in the October MOMR to 24,402 kb/d. November 2020 OPEC output increased by 707 kb/d to 25,109 kb/d.

As can be seen in the chart above most of the increased output in October was from Libya with an increase in November of 656 kb/d.

Algeria output flat since August, Nov output 856 kb/d.

Angola's output has been declining at about 11.5% per year since Nov 2016, In November 2020 output was down by 6 kb/d to 1179 kb/d.

Republic of Congo had an increase of 10 kb/d in November to 282 kb/d.

No change, November output 104 kb/d same as October.

Gabon down by 11 kb/d to 179 kb/d.

Note that combined output of Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon in November was only 565 kb/d, if we add Venezuela the 4 nations produced 972 kb/d in November 2020, about 3.9% of OPEC output.

Iran produced 1986 kb/d in November, up 39 kb/d.

Iraq's output was 3764 kb/d, 77 kb/d lower than October.

Little change for Kuwait, output 2291 kb/d in November.

Big increase in Libya for November of 656 kb/d, accounting for 93% of the OPEC increase in output this month (707 kb/d). Output was 1108 kb/d, approaching the near term peak of 1183 kb/d from 12 months earlier.

Nigerian output has been flat since July 2020, Nov output 1472 kb/d.

Saudi output has also been flat since Sept 2020, 8963 kb/d in November.

UAE up 75 kb/d in November to 2518 kb/d.

Venezuela's output was 407 kb/d, up by 25 kb/d.

World total liquids output was 92,530 kb/d in November an increase of 1620 kb/d.

OPEC 13 and Russian output for November was 35,076 kb/d, up by 716.5 kb/d. The 12-month trailing average for Russia+OPEC was 36,291 kb/d in November down 4438 kb/d from 12 months earlier. Russian output increased by 10 kb/d in November to 9967 kb/d which is 1244 kb/d less than the Nov 2019 level of output.

OPEC expects demand for OPEC crude to be 26 Mb/d for 2021Q1, if they are able to maintain an output level of 25 Mb/d for the quarter and their demand estimate is correct, then petroleum stocks will be reduced by about 90 Mb. If November and December stock draws are about 30 Mb each month, then OECD stock levels fall almost to the 5-year average (roughly 50 Mb above) at the end of 2020Q1. The wild cards are how much Libya is able to increase output above the current level and whether Biden is able to reach a deal with Iraq and then remove sanctions. I think the Iran negotiation is likely to take 6 to 12 months to accomplish, (at minimum) it will be interesting to watch.

