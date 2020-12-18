SVXY has the potential to be a very consistent contributor to a portfolio, provided proper risk management is in place.

The VIX is somewhat elevated against historical norms, which suggests that it will probably fall over the next month.

It's been a very good few months for shareholders in the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) with gains of nearly 36% seen over the last six months.

Source: TradingView

It is my belief that SVXY remains a solid, long-term hold. I believe that the underlying instrument methodology makes for a successful position and shareholders should consider adding the ETF to portfolios.

VIX Markets

To start this piece off, let's take a look at the VIX market.

Source: TradingView

At present, the VIX is sitting around 22 after breaking its trend of elevated levels in November. Since the coronavirus entered the global scene, the VIX has remained elevated and despite the recent cooldown still is somewhat elevated against historical levels.

Source: Author's calculations of Kinetick data

In the above chart, I have taken data since 1991 and calculated the historical probability that the VIX was higher one month into the future grouped by where the VIX started the month. As you would expect, there's a very clear and linear relationship - the higher the VIX, the greater the odds that it will decline over the next month.

At present, this indicator is mildly bearish the VIX. Historically speaking, when the VIX is slightly over 22, there's been about a 40% chance that it will continue to rally over the next month. In other words, there's about a 60% chance that we'll see the VIX fall over the next month.

As per potential magnitudes of future movements, the above chart takes the same dataset but calculates historical average movements bucketed by outright VIX level.

Source: Author's calculations of Kinetick data

This data would suggest that based on where the VIX is currently trading, we can expect a decline of about 6% over the next month. Since SVXY is short an instrument at half leverage, which is generally strongly correlated with the VIX over short time periods, this would suggest that SVXY may rise by about 3% over the next month.

From a short-term tactical perspective, I believe the odds favor further downside in the VIX. However, the key benefit to trading an instrument like SVXY is that it allows you to capture the broad roll yield tendencies at work in VIX futures.

About SVXY

If risk is properly managed, SVXY can potentially be one of the most consistent contributors to your portfolio. What I mean by this is that SVXY is an instrument which is built upon shorting an index which is structurally in decline almost all of the time.

Source: Author's graph of S&P Global data

In the above chart, I have graphed the historical data of the index which SVXY shorts at half leverage. Before getting into any of the fine details about what is happening here, shorting this index has very clearly played out to be a winning trade through time. In fact, here is a rolling one-year return of this index.

Source: Author's calculations of S&P Global data

What this chart shows is that on a year-over-year basis, there have only been a few brief periods in which SVXY's underlying index would have returned profit to shareholders. In other words, if you had bought the Short-Term VIX Futures Index (the index SVXY shorts at half leverage), you would have stood around a 90% chance of losing money in every single year for the past decade.

So what's happening here? Why is this index declining so consistently? The key answer here is "roll yield" or "futures convergence". Here's a chart which captures and explains this issue.

Source: Author's calculations of VIX Central and CBOE data

This chart is somewhat complicated, but thoroughly understanding it will reap dividends for trading SVXY.

In the above chart, I have calculated the average difference between VIX futures contracts and the spot level of the VIX grouped by the number of days until the front-month contract expires. What this chart shows is in essence the average life cycle of VIX futures as they relate to the spot VIX. There are a few key takeaways here.

On average, VIX futures are priced above the spot level of the VIX. Over the last 10 years, VIX futures have been priced above the spot level of the VIX in about 85% of all trade days and those periods in which the VIX traded over futures on average only lasted for a handful of days.

And on average, these futures slowly converge towards the spot VIX during a typical month. The front-month futures contract converges to be equal to spot at the end of each month - at which point the second month futures contract becomes the front-month contract and the process repeats itself.

This is a very important relationship to understand when it comes to trading SVXY. The reason why this is so important is this: SVXY isn't actually trading the VIX, it is trading these VIX futures.

If you look closely at the above chart, it shows that if you were to simply buy and hold the front-month VIX futures contract, you would see your holdings decline in value (in relation to the VIX price) by a little over 6% per month. This means that if the VIX doesn't go anywhere during a typical month and you were holding the front-month contract, you would lose 6% on your holdings during the month. On average, the VIX really doesn't go anywhere through time (under 25 about 80% of the time for last three decades). This means that on average, investors in VIX futures are seeing these losses from convergence month after month.

This is the problem with SVXY: it is holding VIX futures which are priced above spot and are converging each month. Some months see variations to this pattern, but this has been the case in the vast majority of months. This equates to outright losses for shareholders with SVXY's underlying index falling at an annualized pace of 46% per year for the past decade. Yes, it has shredded nearly half of its value per year.

SVXY is short this relationship at half leverage. However, it still is a short position on the VIX. It is entirely possible for the VIX to see 100% upside movements in the space of a week which would perhaps translate into 50% losses for SVXY. For this reason, I suggest firm risk control in the form of a put against every outright long position or only own the instrument through calls or call spreads. Buying SVXY is a solid, long-term play, but investors must remain conscious of risk and have a firm risk management plan in place with this instrument.

Conclusion

The VIX is somewhat elevated against historical norms, which suggests that it will probably fall over the next month. SVXY has the potential to be a very consistent contributor to a portfolio, provided proper risk management is in place. SVXY is a solid, long-term play due to VIX futures convergence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.