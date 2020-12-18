The bets are likely due to talks that more states will allow online betting.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) could be heading much higher in the coming weeks, based on a rather large options bet. Additionally, the sales outlook is likely to improve, especially if more states make online betting widely available.

Now that many states face revenue shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic and wider budget deficits, there may need to be a push to fill that gap. Online betting could be one of those sources.

Oppenheimer recently noted that New York could be one of those states and believes that neighboring states like Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Ohio could soon follow.

The prospect of more states coming online could be one reason why analysts have been raising their sales estimates for the company over the past six months. Analysts now see sales rising by more than double by 2022 to $1.2 billion from its current revenue of $551 million over the trailing twelve months. More encouraging is that analysts have increased their revenue outlook for the business. It was just in July that analysts saw 2022 revenue of around $999 million.

It isn't to suggest the stock is cheap, though; it isn't on a price to sales multiple based on those 2022 sales estimates, which is currently at 17.9. Penn National Gaming (PENN) trades for just 2.6 times sales estimates, which happens to be the only viable metric to value DraftKings since it is not expected to have earnings or even EBITDA through 2022.

Betting on Higher Prices

Still, the hope and optimism around what may be coming down the road are certainly prompting someone to make take on a major bet that DraftKings rises by more than 7% over the next month.

The open interest levels for the January 15 $55 calls rose by around 19,500 contracts on December 18, to nearly 48,000 total open contracts. The data shows the latest round of calls was bought for around $4. It means that the trader paid around $7.8 million in premiums to place the bet and would need the stock to trade above $59 by the expiration date to earn a profit.

Additionally, there has been some activity at the $60 calls for the same expiration date. On December 8, those calls saw their open interest levels rise by around 6,000 contracts. These contracts were bought for around $2, suggesting the trader paid about $1.2 million in premiums to place the bet. It would imply the stock is trading above $62, a gain of about 12.7% from its current price of $55 on December 18.

Technical Strength

The technical chart also shows that the stock is rising and may soon break out and head back to its previous highs around $64. The stock is currently rising in what appears to be a rising triangle, a bullish continuation pattern. If the stock breaks out and rises above a level of technical resistance around $56, it could go on to trade back to those highs.

Some Risks

However, should the stock fail to pass resistance at $56 and fall below the current uptrend, it could result in the stock decline to around $48, a drop of around 12.7%.

The stock comes with plenty of other risks since, at this point, there is no path quick path to profitability, and based on analyst estimates, it could be a few years before the company begins to earn a profit.

But in a market that is driven by momentum and positive news, any news of another state allowing online betting could easily be enough to get this stock moving higher, as some options traders are betting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.