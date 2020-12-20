Co-produced with PendragonY

International equities are very attractive today

The past decade has been a great one for U.S. equities. The U.S. dollar has served as a safe haven for investors worldwide as foreign stocks have lagged behind. This is why at High Dividend Opportunities the vast majority of our income stocks have been domestic ones.

During this past decade, the S&P 500 index (SPY) returned 259% in this 10-year period, compared with just 57% for the MSCI AC World ex-USA index (ACWIX) resulting in international stocks being very inexpensive today.

Data by YCharts

However, this trend is set to change.

First, the huge undervaluation of non-U.S. stocks is very notable. Large banks and financial institutions have started to shift a larger part of their portfolios to international equities.

Ignoring international stocks is a mistake. The non-U.S. universe represents 85% of the global activity, and 96% of world population, and should not be overlooked. This is especially true as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. The U.S. economy has been more resilient than others, but now the rest of the world economies are catching up quickly.

At the same time, the political backdrop for the other larger world economies (Europe and China) is improving. Despite Brexit and its potential consequences, the rest of the European Union countries have strengthened their economic alliances and boosted their ability to pull off a big stimulus fund for the region, resulting in enhanced stability. While U.S.-China tensions are likely to persist, notably around technology issues, a Biden presidency would pave the way for a more predictable trade policy, removing many uncertainties weighing on global equities.

The U.S. dollar has started to depreciate against most major currencies as a result of more aggressive fiscal stimulus and quantitative easing. This is a trend that's just starting and is set to continue for the foreseeable future.

For those who get paid in dollars but have earnings in other currencies, like the euro, a weakening dollar can mean more cash. For instance, a stock that pays 1 euro in dividends per share would have given the investor $1.12 in dividends back in January, but now pays around $1.21. That is an increase of over 8%! With the Federal Reserve promising to keep interest rates low for more than a year, and with federal spending likely to continue at a high rate, it's probable that the trend of a weakening dollar will continue. And that means investments outside of the U.S. will pay more just because of that change in the relative value of the currencies. Also, note that the dollar has also been weakening against the British pound. While the change since the start of the year isn't as big as that experienced by the euro, the dollar is quite a lot weaker against the U.K.'s currency than during the COVID-19 crash of the spring.

The bottom line: Investors should not overlook non-U.S. opportunities.

Let's Look at a Fund From Eaton Vance

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:ETO) is an equity CEF. It invests in assets to provide a high level of after-tax total return primarily from tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. Typically, ETO will invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks from both domestic and foreign issuers. ETO offers a nice yield of 6.8%. As an added bonus, the distribution is paid on a monthly basis.

The first question one needs to ask about a CEF is if the yield is sustainable. In general, equity CEFs produce a high distribution by selling some of their assets as they grow capital gains. Asset sales, unless done at a profit, will eventually result in distribution cuts and of course lowers the value of the funds. So the first way to check this is to compare the total return on NAV to the yield on NAV. If the total return on NAV exceeds the yield on NAV, then it's very unlikely that the fund is eating itself to generate distributions.

Data by YCharts

So in the chart above, we can see that over the last year, the total return on NAV has been 14.3% compared to a yield on NAV of 6.4% as reported by CEFConnect. This means that this fund has over-earned its distribution by 7.9% resulting a big coverage for the yield it pays to its shareholders.

ETO's Holdings

The slide below shows both the top 10 holdings of ETO, but also a break down of the various sectors it invests in. Holdings from Amazon (AMZN) and other FAANG stocks help it with generating results from capital gains, while stocks such as Mondelez International (MDLZ) are dividend-paying ones. Visa (V) is a stock that has some very impressive dividend growth and capital gains as well. ETO also has just over 46% of its assets outside of the U.S., giving international exposure as well.

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

With just under one third of its holdings in Europe, the weakening USD and euro/USD exchange rate will be significant. Mondelez International, although its headquarters is located in Chicago, has a huge presence in Europe (its three largest countries in the developed world are the U.K., Germany, and France). Unilever PLC (UL) and Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY) are both based in Europe as well.

Leverage and Fees

ETO is an actively managed fund that uses 20% leverage to boost total returns. As with most actively-managed CEFs, management takes a fee for the efforts they exert. The base fee is at 1.2% which is at the lower end of fees in its universe of funds. In addition, fees include another 1% in leverage cost. Note that current yield of 6.8% (based on the $0.1425 monthly dividend) is net of expenses, so investors will collect the full distribution amount of 6.8%.

Looking at the table below from ETO's Fund Fact Sheet, we can see why management was prudent to cut the distribution earlier this year. Unchanged, the distribution would have produced a yield on NAV of 8.3% which is above the average return on NAV over the last three years. Given the big hit to NAV and income due to COVID-19, that was a prudent move. With the NAV now above where it was a year ago, management is likely to increase the distribution again to distribute part of the excess returns to shareholders.

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

Tax Advantage Fund

ETO bills itself as tax advantaged. And it's in the sense that it looks to generate its distributions from qualified dividends and long-term capital gains. Both of those sources are tax advantaged in that they are taxed at a lower rate than unqualified dividends, interest, and short-term capital gains. So ETO is a great way to earn income while minimizing your tax exposure.

Is the Price Good Now?

There's often a lot of discussion around whether the price of a CEF is good based on whether it's trading at a premium or a discount to NAV. On the one hand, one wants to buy assets as cheaply as possible. But on the other hand, the premium or discount to NAV, at least in part, represents the market's view on the effectiveness of the fund's management and its future prospects. Ideally one would like to buy shares of a fund when the price was at a substantial discount to the NAV, and hold or sell them when the price was at a substantial premium. Rarely is the market so accommodating. However, in practice, the best times to buy are when the fund's share price is lower relative to its historic discount.

We can see in the chart below the discount or premium to NAV over the last five years. On average, ETO has traded at a discount of 0.34% (basically pretty close to NAV). So the current discount of 8.6% offers a good value.

Data by YCharts

While buying at a low price can be good, it's much better to buy growing assets at a low price. As we can see from this chart of NAV over the last year, ETO is indeed growing its NAV substantially.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

As income investors, we want to invest in funds that have a NAV growth and pay out the big distribution that a fund can support. ETO has had respectable upper single-digit NAV growth over the last one, three, and five years. While looking at historic returns is good, a smart investor should be forward looking.

Don't be afraid to start investing today. This secular bull market we are in is set to last for a long time. I expect that the year 2021 will a spectacular one for equities in general, and for international equities in particular. ETO offers a good exposure to international stocks, and future returns will likely be much higher than its past five-year returns. ETO is over-earning its 6.8% yield by a large amount giving it more cash to invest in new opportunities. With plenty of bargains still available, having the extra cash to build NAV will make this an even better investment that can grow its distribution. International stocks should not be overlooked. They are set to drive your returns higher in 2021 and beyond. Large banks and financial institutions are loading up on them. Following the money in this case is a smart move.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.