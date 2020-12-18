Morgan Stanley Versus JPMorgan Chase

Investors need to be aware of these trends in the banking industry because they may play more of a role in investment analysis in the near future than individual bank analysis.

In this war, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley are going to be two of the best and have the leadership to carry forward the battle.

The essence of modern banking is "scale" and the large banks in this country, and the world, are going to be in fierce competition to increase their size.

The battle is on, as more information shows that the acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley was the end of a bidding war that included JPMorgan Chase.

A lot is going on in the banking industry these days, actions are being taken that will define the structure of the industry in the coming future. In fact, how individual banks fit into the unfolding world may become much more important to the investor than a focus on individual bank details. The issue is going to be who will be left.

No one represents this trend more than JPMorgan, Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley. I write about these two banks regularly, at least once a quarter, and my readers know that I believe these two banks to be pace setters in the industry. Today I look at their recent behavior to highlight things that are taking place in the industry and what these actions imply for the future of banking.

The Acquisition of Eaton Vance

We are getting a little more information on the acquisition of Eaton Vance, a U. S. investment manager, by Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) in $7 billion bidding war.

The mystery has been about who the other bidding bank was.

Now, we know.

The other bidding organization was JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

In fact, it was JPMorgan that kicked off the “war.”

The transaction was documented in a securities filing that listed an unidentified party, “Party A” that had approached Eaton Vance with an unsolicited offer.

That party, as it turns out, was JPMorgan Chase.

Eaton Vance, with the help of Centerview Partners, a financial advisory firm, went out and sought other interested partners.

Morgan Stanley was the one.

Morgan Stanley On The Move

Morgan Stanley, under the leadership of James Gorman, has been on the move ever since Mr. Gorman became the CEO of the organization in 2009.

Mr. Gorman took on quite a task as Morgan Stanley, an old line investment banking firm was falling behind the other major financial institutions in the country, especially, just before the Great Recession, with respect to it major face-to-face competitor, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS).

Morgan Stanley turned around with Mr. Gorman at the head, and, given that Goldman lagged behind in altering its business model, Morgan Stanley has done a terrific job over in the last decade.

I, personally believe in Mr. Gorman and what he is doing at Morgan Stanley and have stated so many times during his tenure. And, he seems to be keeping up the good work.

Even Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, was complementary of Mr. Gorman at a recent conference held by Goldman Sachs on December 8, after the deal between Morgan Stanley and Eaton Vance was announced.

Mr. Dimon stated that Mr. Gorman was doing a "good job" with his recent deals. This praise seemed to be inclusive of Mr. Gorman’s acquisition of the online retail brokerage firm ETrade.

Mr. Gorman has wanted to get more and more into the asset management game and the Eaton Vance transaction will almost double the size of Morgan Stanley’s division to almost $1.2 trillion.

Note that JPMorgan Chase has about $2.6 trillion of assets under management.

But, What Is Crucial In This Deal?

Mr. Dimon, in his talk at the Goldman Sachs conference, stated the driving force behind what the large banks are pursuing now.

“It’s a scale business.”

There you have it from one of the best banking practioners alive today.

This is especially true in the asset management business.

All the asset management business really is, is information. AND, information usage can be increased at zero- or near-zero marginal cost. Furthermore, the asset management business requires relatively little capital to function and its fees are not impacted at all by interest rates. Thus, with you costs increasing at a zero- or near-zero pace, generating greater size at even a relatively modest produces fee income that can be quite substantial.

It is not surprising that, besides Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Credit Suisse are heavily seeking to grow their business.

But, this is true of the banking industry in general.

Big Banks Will Dominate

Almost all of banking is a “scale business.”

The largest banks realize this and so are accelerating their efforts to scale up.

And, behind the current push for scale is, of course, the effort to enhance the use of information technology.

All of the major banks are now pushing the edge on putting more and more research and development money into the latest advances in information technology. JPMorgan Chase is a leader in this effort putting in approximately $11 billion into R&D this past year.

The U. S. banks tended to be lagging a little in the world in terms of moving toward the edge of what information technology could do for them, but the competition from China has ended that situation. With companies like Ant Group and others, American banks have had to get more aggressive. Furthermore, in the payments area, PayPal and others have pushed the larger banks to become more active as the competition has grown dramatically.

The largest 30 banks in the country, out of a total of about 5,000 FDIC insured banks, control almost two-thirds of banking assets in the country. This percentage is expected to grow substantially in the near future.

JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley Set The Standard

In my mind, an investor cannot pick two better institutions than JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley at this time. They, to me, are the standards.

And, this says a lot about what the financial industry is going to become. The larger banks are going to become even more dominant and the smallest banks, even though many may still exist, are going to become almost irrelevant.

This is how things are trending and I have no reason to believe that they will change any time soon. Consequently, this should be a major factor in what investors include in their analysis going forward.

But, even more so, the future of banking is going to become more globalized. China will make it that way if the large American banks don’t. The reason for this, again, is the spread of information technology, and the drive for scale. Remember the essence of history has been the growth and spread of information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.