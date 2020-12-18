California-based Romeo Systems, the maker of EV batteries, is going public through a merger with a SPAC in RMG Acquisition (RMG). The share price is behaving conventionally. It went up and to the right as if struck by lightning. This is exactly what EV plays do in 2020 whether you like it or hate it.

The company did $4 million in revenues first half of 2020. It managed to exceed its revenue by losing $6 million just through the cost of sales. In total, it burns about $20 million per half-year.

True, it spend a few million in R&D over the period.

Depending on whether there will be maximum redemptions, no redemptions, or something in between, the company comes out the gate at a market valuation of $2 billion to $2.4 billion. In other words, about 500x revenue.

High valuations for early-stage companies are often justified by large addressable markets. The funny thing is that the total addressable market doesn't seem all that huge at USD 17.25 billion by 2021. The company itself speaks of a $225 billion TAM. I don't know exactly how the company got to a TAM of $225 billion. They say it is based on IHS data, presumably for U.S. commercial vehicle sales. I guess they did something like take all commercial vehicle sales including trucks. No doubt demand for batteries is going to grow, but that TAM seems very aggressive.

Tesla (TSLA), which has its own challenges, is clearly the leader in the U.S. market. I wrote about its recent battery day here. But even Tesla just sold $28 billion worth of cars over the trailing twelve months. That's entire cars, including an expensive software package. The battery is admittedly a significant part of the cost of the car. But, in Tesla's case, it does the design in-house and the cells are supplied by a number of operators. Most notably, in the U.S. within an integrated facility run by Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY).

If you just look at the company's presentation, you wouldn't realize what a humble affair it really is. Here's a slide outlining the growth opportunity:

Quite a leap to project 100x of revenue in the next two years.

In its presentation, the company highlights "contracted" revenue worth ~$500 million. Here's their slide about "secured partnerships and committed revenue." At the top left, you'll notice names like Walmart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN), DHL, Ikea, etc. But these are "the largest logistics players committed to electric fleets." In other words, the companies we're competing with or are buying from our competitors.

On the top right, you'll notice household names like Tesla (TSLA), Navistar (NAV), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), etc. These are OEMs that have announced electric vehicle programs. In other words, competitors.

But in the bottom left, you'll see actual production "contracts." The names I recognize are also SPACs. Including one that's been caught showcasing a prototype in motion; while it was rolling downhill powered by gravity.

Lion Electric is a tiny Canadian school bus manufacturer that hasn't completed its upcoming business combination with Northern Genesis Acquisition (NGA) yet. In that business combination, it is supposed to raise ~$200 million, which would get its cash balance to something like $300 million (according to Tech Crunch). With that transaction not finalized, I think we're counting our chickens a bit early here.

All these large figures mentioned in these "contracts" can make you lose sight of reality. The actual revenue in the filings is ~$4 million.

Development contracts

Some larger names on the bottom right have development and prototype contracts with the company, like Deere (DE) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY). What worries me is that two of these do business with the company, and that's BorgWarner (BWA) and Heritage. Also, these two are major shareholders. BorgWarner put $50 million into the company in 2019 and concurrently formed a joint venture.

Heritage

According to the S-1, the Heritage deal (emphasis mine) comes down to the following:

On October 2, 2020, Romeo entered into an agreement with Heritage Battery Recycling, LLC ("HBR"), a related party to an existing Romeo stockholder and a Subscription Investor, which requires Romeo to contribute $35 million of cash to HBR to fund HBR's operations, if the Business Combination and the Private Placement yield aggregate gross proceeds of at least $200 million after transaction costs.

The deal is on if the SPAC raises enough money. And a couple of days later:

...concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement on October 5, 2020, RMG entered into Subscription Agreements with Subscription Investors that have agreed to purchase shares of RMG's Class A common stock in connection with the Business Combination. Pursuant to the Subscription Agreements, the Subscription Investors agreed to subscribe for and purchase and RMG agreed to issue and sell to such Subscription Investors an aggregate of 15 million shares of RMG Class A common stock for a purchase price of $10.00 per share, or an aggregate of approximately $150 million in gross cash proceeds (the "Private Placement")...

This deal isn't necessarily bad or made with ill-intent. But it's good to be aware of how these came together.

BorgWarner partnership

BorgWarner supplies space in manufacturing facilities worldwide, a global supply chain at scale, automotive quality, manufacturing expertise, access to its OEM customer network, and back-office support. The joint venture covers light vehicles & commercial vehicles under 20k lbs within the entire world, including North America. It also covers commercial vehicles over 20k lbs outside of North America.

Yes, this is obviously a JV that will allow the company to scale and grow quickly if its products are world-class. But BorgWarner has a 60% equity stake in the joint-venture in addition to the stake it purchased in 2019 in Romeo if I'm not mistaken, ultimately, about ~68% of profits that fall within the boundaries of this joint-venture end up flowing to BorgWarner.

Given its ownership here, you could argue RMG's $2 billion market cap only represents 40% of its value. In other words, $3 billion of value is captured by BorgWarner through the JV before attributing its equity interest. If you sloppily add it up, you get to $3.4 billion in value.

Besides valuation

Some people like to focus on the team and their track record of success. I think there can be something to that. However, I don't think it is easy to interpret past success and turn it into a useful signal. If anything, past success is probably overrated, and past failure underrated.

It is interesting to note that RMG's Chairman is Mr. Carpenter, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Riverside Management Group, LLC. His bio also proudly mentions that from 2002 to 2004, Mr. Carpenter served as the CEO of Horsehead Industries.

Unfortunately, I know the company because a few years ago, I invested in this zinc recycling company (pounded the table on it too) and lost my entire investment when it went bankrupt in 17'. Carpenter came into Horsehead Industries in 2002, with the company filing for Chapter 11 later in the same year. I haven't looked into Carpenter's time at Horsehead deeply. By the time I invested, the company was headed by someone else. Going by my first impression, it wasn't necessarily Carpenter's fault. He did manage the company through what must have been at a minimum a hard time, and one thing I'm sure of; hard-fought experience (of success or failure) is valuable.

Different securities

I always like to check if there's a major spread between the warrants and the share price. You can find a great example here. But in this case, I don't see the opportunity. With the shares trading at $19.20 and no obvious arbitrage opportunities, I'd sell, take my profits and recycle them into the next hot SPAC that's trading much closer to its initial IPO price of $10.

To be fair, I won't be surprised if this zooms to $60 once the business combination is finalized. I won't be surprised either if it at $3 in 2 years from now. This market is bananas. I believe there are way more attractive risk-adjusted returns out there compared to RMG. In the special-situations report, I've expanded this report with a section on a potential opportunity in related security with a less risky and an asymmetric risk/reward profile.