Note: For a more complete background of the company, see our most recent article here (June 22, 2020) and our initial article here (March 15, 2019).

TSQ: 1-yr Chart

Source: Seeking Alpha

We last recommended Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) as a Buy in June 2020, largely due to the fact that the stock had not participated at all in the post-COVID sell-off market rally. For several months, the stock drifted steadily in the $4.50-$5.00 range, but has since gone up substantially starting in early November. We thought it would be a good time to revisit this name.

Our previous thesis was that the stock was being held down from a combination of factors.

First, the Live Events segment (formerly classified as Entertainment) used to be a much larger portion of the company. Obviously, the COVID-induced government lockdowns crushed (and continues to crush) live events such as country fairs and music and food festivals. However, the majority of TSQ’s live events had been sold off over a year ago, and this segment now represents a very small percentage of revenues. This past association with live events was contributing to the mispricing.

Second, we thought that the anticipated dividend cut played a part in the excessive sell-off. The previous dividend of $0.30/share had provided a nice-sized yield of about 6%, but was in fact suspended. We understand that this drove away investors who had strict fixed income requirements, but we were more interested in the price appreciation potential and so this did not concern us.

Third, for being such a small cap company, TSQ’s debt load is a bit on the high side at $550M+. We noticed (anecdotally) that the stocks of companies with high debt loads did not recover as well compared to companies with relatively low debt loads. Given the economic uncertainty that COVID created, it’s understandable that investors were concerned about being able to meet interest and principal payments. But TSQ was not having any trouble covering their interest payment, they had plenty of cash and available credit on hand, and their debt was not due until 2022 and 2023.

Lastly, we think there was some lingering mistrust of the company, given that it needed to restate past financials, and the admission that internal controls were not effective. This type of language always makes investors very nervous, and we agree that it adds an element of risk that must be factored in. But we were comfortable assuming this risk and did not think it was enough to rule out taking a position.

On November 9 before market open they announced 3Q20 results. They beat estimates nicely on both the top and bottom line, and this catalyst is what really propelled the stock upwards. They also said that revenue growth for the fourth quarter would be better than the current one. Digital revenue continued to perform very well, and we think this is the main reason why investors finally started coming back to the stock. It could also have been due to the ramp-up in political advertising spending for the Presidential Election, but this cyclicality in advertising revenues is well-known, and so likely only contributed a small amount (if at all).

On December 15 they announced positive preliminary 4Q20 results, and also that they were refinancing the existing notes. The new notes of $550M in aggregate principal amount were priced on December 16 and will bear interest at 6.875%. This is slightly higher than the previous interest rate of 6.5%, but not materially higher to suggest that lenders viewed TSQ as having a new risk profile. The trade-off is that the maturities are now pushed back to 2026, which provides much more breathing room.

All in all, our thesis has played out. TSQ has consistently generated $40M+ of FCF for the past 3 years, and we saw no reason things would not return to this level once the pandemic subsided. The recent announcements indicate that things are slowly going back to normal, so believing in the $40M+ figure for 2021 (and beyond) provided an attractive P/FCF multiple of under 4x. The fully diluted market cap has now risen to $257M (which includes 9M options not included in the 28M reported diluted share count), so the P/FCF multiple is just above 6x—still low, but no longer as mispriced as before.

Our PT range was $8.00-$10.00 before (depending on what multiple you think is fair given the risks), and we still think this is a fair PT range. With the stock trading just below $8.00, there is still some comfortable (but not outsized) upside left - so we think TSQ is a Hold.

